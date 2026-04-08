Welcome back to episode six of The Queen's Reading Room Podcast. In this episode, we sit down with one of today's most prolific contemporary writers - it is, of course, author of 'Trespasses' and 'The End of The World Is A Cul de sac', Sligo's own Louise Kennedy.
Join us as we tour Louise's very own personal reading room, where she reveals first book she ever bought with her own money. We'll also hear also about the stories which inspired her illustrious literary career, which also includes a collection of short-stories.
This is an episode you won't want to miss.
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