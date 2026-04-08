Dive right into Season 3, Episode 3 of The Queen's Reading Room Podcast in which we are delighted to be joined by best-selling author Malorie Blackman.



Malorie is perhaps best known for Noughts & Crosses, a dystopian young adult series which has also been adapted for TV - but did you know that she is also the author of over 70 books, including novels and short stories, alongside TV scripts, a stage play and the memoir Just Sayin': My Life In Words - and she is also the first author of Children's and Young Adult books to win the PEN Pinter Prize in 2022.



In this fascinating episode of The Queen's Reading Room Podcast, we'll hear all about Malorie's unusual journey into writing before hearing all about the books which inspired and also surprised her along the way.



This is an episode you wont want to miss...



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