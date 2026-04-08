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The Queen's Reading Room Podcast

The Queen's Reading Room
ArtsBooks
The Queen's Reading Room Podcast
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • The Queen's Reading Room Podcast

    Episode Seven: Bernardine Evaristo

    10/23/2024 | 20 mins.
    Welcome back to the season finale of The Queen's Reading Room Podcast. This week we meet the brilliant Bernadine Evaristo, Booker Prize winner, author of ten novels including 'Mr Loverman' and academic.

    In this electrifying episode, Bernadine walks us through her early literary influences and recounts the novels which first allowed her to dream of worlds other than her own.

    This is an episode you won't want to miss...so sit back, relax, and discover the joy of literature with The Queen's Reading Room podcast.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Queen's Reading Room Podcast

    Episode six: Louise Kennedy

    09/23/2024 | 18 mins.
    Welcome back to episode six of The Queen's Reading Room Podcast. In this episode, we sit down with one of today's most prolific contemporary writers - it is, of course, author of 'Trespasses' and 'The End of The World Is A Cul de sac', Sligo's own Louise Kennedy.

    Join us as we tour Louise's very own personal reading room, where she reveals first book she ever bought with her own money. We'll also hear also about the stories which inspired her illustrious literary career, which also includes a collection of short-stories.

    This is an episode you won't want to miss.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Queen's Reading Room Podcast

    Episode five: Min Jin Lee

    09/15/2024 | 20 mins.
    Welcome back to The Queen's Reading Room Podcast. This week we are joined by an author and essayist whose critically acclaimed novel Pachinko was included in the list of "100 Best Books of the Century” in The New York Times Book Review and The Times...it is of course, the extraordinary Min Jin Lee.

    In this insightful episode, Min walks us through her own personal journey with books which started after her move to America as a child. This is one episode that is sure to inspire and delight, so sit back, relax and discover the joy of reading with Min Jin Lee & The Queen's Reading Room Podcast.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Queen's Reading Room Podcast

    Episode Four: Kate Atkinson

    09/09/2024 | 17 mins.
    Welcome to Season three, episode four of The Queen's Reading Room Podcast. This week, we are joined by author of the brilliant Jackson Brodie series as well as the critically acclaimed Life After Life - it's Kate Atkinson!

    Which novels which have inspired Kate throughout her life and career - and which books have stayed with her? If you've ever wondered what a best-selling author reads, then you're in for a treat...come with us as we journey through the reading room of the brilliant Kate Atkinson and discover the joy of reading withThe Queen's Reading Room podcast.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Queen's Reading Room Podcast

    Episode Three: Malorie Blackman

    09/02/2024 | 18 mins.
    Dive right into Season 3, Episode 3 of The Queen's Reading Room Podcast in which we are delighted to be joined by best-selling author Malorie Blackman.

    Malorie is perhaps best known for Noughts & Crosses, a dystopian young adult series which has also been adapted for TV - but did you know that she is also the author of over 70 books, including novels and short stories, alongside TV scripts, a stage play and the memoir Just Sayin': My Life In Words - and she is also the first author of Children's and Young Adult books to win the PEN Pinter Prize in 2022.

    In this fascinating episode of The Queen's Reading Room Podcast, we'll hear all about Malorie's unusual journey into writing before hearing all about the books which inspired and also surprised her along the way.

    This is an episode you wont want to miss...

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

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About The Queen's Reading Room Podcast

The Queen’s Reading Room podcast is a place for book lovers - and those who wish they loved literature a little more - to be inspired by the bookish confessions of global literary heroes. Authors from all over the world have shared their own literary treasures with us; revealing their favourite writers, most treasured books and earliest reading memories. Who does Sir Ian Rankin read when he is low? Where does David Baddiel stash his fiction and which masterpiece has Ann Patchett given up on again and again? This brand new series delves into the homes and hearts of the authors that we love the most. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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