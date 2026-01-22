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The Other Side of Change by Maya Shankar, Book Summary, Podcast, English

Raghvendra Singh
ArtsBooks
The Other Side of Change by Maya Shankar, Book Summary, Podcast, English
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  • The Other Side of Change by Maya Shankar, Book Summary, Podcast, English

    The Other Side of Change by Maya Shankar, Book Summary, Podcast, English

    01/19/2026 | 17 mins.
    Limited time offer: Free (0.00$) Audiobook with free trial : https://amzn.to/3Nugou2
    or Buy the book on Amazon : https://amzn.to/4jQMkFh
    Free (0.00$) for 30 Days Amazon Prime Trial - https://amzn.to/4pkR87Z
    Free (0.00$) for 6 - Months Amazon Prime Trial for Young Adults Only - https://amzn.to/4pjJMBG
    Unlimited AMAZON MUSIC only @ 11.99$ - https://amzn.to/3I7FpZR
    A revelatory exploration of how we can find meaning in the tumult of change, from a renowned cognitive scientist and host of the critically acclaimed podcast A Slight Change of Plans
    Life has a way of thwarting our best-laid plans. Out of nowhere, we’re confronting the end of a relationship, an unexpected diagnosis, the loss of a job, or some other twist of fate. In these moments, it can feel like we’re free-falling into the unknown.
    As a cognitive scientist, Maya Shankar has spent decades studying the human mind. When an unwanted change in her own life left her reeling, she sought out people who had navigated major disruptions. In The Other Side of Change, Shankar tells their riveting, singular stories and weaves in scientific insights to illuminate universal lessons hidden within them. The result is a rich portrait of our complex reactions to change and a deep well of wisdom we can draw from during these experiences.

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About The Other Side of Change by Maya Shankar, Book Summary, Podcast, English

Limited time offer: Free (0.00$) Audiobook with free trial : https://amzn.to/3Nugou2or Buy the book on Amazon : https://amzn.to/4jQMkFhFree (0.00$) for 30 Days Amazon Prime Trial - https://amzn.to/4pkR87ZFree (0.00$) for 6 - Months Amazon Prime Trial for Young Adults Only - https://amzn.to/4pjJMBGUnlimited AMAZON MUSIC only @ 11.99$ - https://amzn.to/3I7FpZRA revelatory exploration of how we can find meaning in the tumult of change, from a renowned cognitive scientist and host of the critically acclaimed podcast A Slight Change of Plans Life has a way of thwarting our best-laid plans. Out of nowhere, we’re confronting the end of a relationship, an unexpected diagnosis, the loss of a job, or some other twist of fate. In these moments, it can feel like we’re free-falling into the unknown. As a cognitive scientist, Maya Shankar has spent decades studying the human mind. When an unwanted change in her own life left her reeling, she sought out people who had navigated major disruptions. In The Other Side of Change, Shankar tells their riveting, singular stories and weaves in scientific insights to illuminate universal lessons hidden within them. The result is a rich portrait of our complex reactions to change and a deep well of wisdom we can draw from during these experiences.
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