In Episode 26 we welcome a special guest…Rhea Temmermand from the Atomic Anesthesia Podcast! Jeremy talks with Rhea about cognitive aids—like crisis checklists—which are essential tools in anesthesia for guiding rapid decision-making during high-stakes medical emergencies. Originally inspired by aviation's Crew Resource Management, these aids were adapted for anesthesia…giving rise to Anesthesia Crisis Resource Management (ACRM). Using crisis checklists can help enhance performance, boosts patient safety, and supports better outcomes in perioperative care. This was a great conversation with Rhea!