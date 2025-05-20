Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsThe Nurse Anesthesia Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Nurse Anesthesia Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Nurse Anesthesia Podcast

Jeremy Heiner, Sass Elisha, & Mark Gabot
Arts
The Nurse Anesthesia Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • Episode 27: Airway Management Adventures
    Episode SummaryIn this episode of the nurse anesthesia podcast, Jeremy dives into some Airway Management Adventures! He discusses three airway cases from the Emergency Department to the Operating Room. Each case illustrates critical decision-making under challenging circumstances where key actions by the CRNA are essential. The cases include information on preoxygenation with nasal cannula and a non-rebreather mask, RSI, successful first-pass intubation using video-laryngoscopy, cricothyrotomy, and awake intubation. Major themes discussed in this episode involve preparation with airway plans, checklist use, stress preparation, adaptability, team coordination, and continuous learning from both success and difficulty in airway management. Resources/information discussed in podcast·         Get your free The Nurse Anesthesia Crisis Checklists at www.thenurseanesthesia.com·         Sign up for our Crisis Management Video Series. You’ll get 10 different crisis management videos packed full of the most up-to-date information. ·         Nurses…you can get CE credits when you sign up for the Crisis Management Video Series. About The Nurse AnesthesiaWe are building a commUNITY of learning in anesthesia and critical care! We are educators and clinicians who want to provide valuable information to anyone interested in anesthesia and critical care. We’re here for you!For anyone who wants to learn or review anesthesia concepts…we will set you up for a successful educational jOURney by providing short, meaningful courses to accelerate your nurse anesthesia learning, tackle your training, and become the successful CRNA you have always dreamed of. Let's do this together. It's Go Time! Sign up for The Nurse Anesthesia CoursesOur CRISIS MANAGEMENT SERIES is currently available! RN’s get CE credits when they purchase this series.Learn more about it at www.thenurseanesthesia.com   Follow us on Instagram @thenurseanesthesia Legal DisclaimerThe Nurse Anesthesia INC. expressly disclaims any liability in connection with the use of any content in its podcasts, social media posts, and all other published content by any third party. Music by Alex Grohl  
    --------  
    33:57
  • Episode 26: Crisis Checklists & Cognitive Aids with Rhea Temmermand
    In Episode 26 we welcome a special guest…Rhea Temmermand from the Atomic Anesthesia Podcast! Jeremy talks with Rhea about cognitive aids—like crisis checklists—which are essential tools in anesthesia for guiding rapid decision-making during high-stakes medical emergencies. Originally inspired by aviation’s Crew Resource Management, these aids were adapted for anesthesia…giving rise to Anesthesia Crisis Resource Management (ACRM). Using crisis checklists can help enhance performance, boosts patient safety, and supports better outcomes in perioperative care. This was a great conversation with Rhea!Oh yeah…and don’t forget to grab your FREE Anesthesia Crisis Checklists from www.thenurseanesthesia.com About The Nurse AnesthesiaWe are building a commUNITY of learning in anesthesia and critical care! We are educators and clinicians who want to provide valuable information to anyone interested in anesthesia and critical care. We’re here for you!For anyone who wants to learn or review anesthesia concepts…we will set you up for a successful educational jOURney by providing short, meaningful courses to accelerate your nurse anesthesia learning, tackle your training, and become the successful CRNA you have always dreamed of. Let's do this together. It's Go Time!Sign up for The Nurse Anesthesia CoursesOur CRISIS MANAGEMENT SERIES is currently available! RN’s get CE credits when they purchase this series.Learn more about it at www.thenurseanesthesia.com  Follow us on Instagram @thenurseanesthesiaLegal DisclaimerThe Nurse Anesthesia INC. expressly disclaims any liability in connection with the use of any content in its podcasts, social media posts, and all other published content by any third party.Music by Alex Grohl Mixed & Edited by Next Day [email protected]
    --------  
    51:52
  • Episode 25: Albuterol & Epinephrine for Intraoperative Bronchospasm
    Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disorder of the airways characterized by hyperresponsiveness, variable airflow obstruction, and airway remodeling. In the OR, we’re less concerned about chronic control and more focused on acute airway events…namely, bronchospasm.Bronchospasm during general anesthesia can be insidious. You may see rising peak airway pressures, decreased tidal volumes, wheezing if you’re lucky…and if you’re unlucky…desaturation and hypotension. Time is tissue. That’s when it’s time to get medications like albuterol and epinephrine out of the anesthesia cart.In today’s episode, Sass and Jeremy discuss the pharmacology of albuterol and epinephrine as they relate to the management of intraoperative bronchospasm. ReferencesMaddah SA, et al. The Effect of Albuterol Spray on Hypoxia and Bronchospasm in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) under General Anesthesia: A bouble-Blind Randomized Clinical Trial. Ethiop J Health Sci. 2023;33(3):491-498. von Ungern-Sternberg BS, et al. Effect of Albuterol Premedication vs Placebo on the Occurrence of Respiratory Adverse Events in Children Undergoing Tonsillectomies: The REACT Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Pediatr. 2019;173(6):527-533.Resources/information discussed in podcastGet your free copy of The Nurse Anesthesia Crisis Management Checklists at www.thenurseanesthesia.com  About The Nurse AnesthesiaWe are building a commUNITY of learning in anesthesia and critical care! We’re educators and clinicians who want to provide valuable information to anyone interested in anesthesia and critical care. We’re here for you!For anyone who wants to learn or review anesthesia concepts…we will set you up for a successful educational jOURney by providing short, meaningful courses to accelerate your nurse anesthesia learning, tackle your training, and become the successful CRNA you’ve always dreamed of. Let's do this together. It's Go Time!Sign up for The Nurse Anesthesia CoursesOur CRISIS MANAGEMENT SERIES is currently available! Registered nurses get continuing education credits (CEUs)Learn more about it at www.thenurseanesthesia.com  Follow us on Instagram @thenurseanesthesiaIf you have an idea for a show, please let us know. Legal DisclaimerThe Nurse Anesthesia INC. expressly disclaims any liability in connection with the use of any content in its podcasts, social media posts, and all other published content by any third party.Music by Alex Grohl 
    --------  
    40:43
  • Episode 24: Perioperative Hypovolemia…The Tank Is Empty!
    --------  
    53:55
  • Episode 23: Anesthetic Implications for Cannabis
    Episode 23 begins with Jeremy and Sass discussing the historical background of cannabis or “marijuana” use, and then dive into how this psychoactive drug affects each body system. They focus on what you need to know when providing anesthesia for an individual who is a chronic user or acutely intoxicated. Get ready…it’s go time! ReferencesHorvath C, et al. “Marijuana Use in the Anesthetized Patient: History, Pharmacology, and Anesthetic Considerations.” AANA journal vol. 87,6 (2019): 451-458.King DD. Anesthesia for Patients Who Self-Report Cannabis (Marijuana) Use Before Esophagogastroduodenoscopy: A Retrospective Review. AANA J. 2021 Jun; 89(3): 205–212.Kraft B. Lack of analgesia by oral standardized cannabis extract on acute inflammatory pain and hyperalgesia in volunteers. Anethesiology. 2008 Jul;109(1):101-10. Teitel A, Bozimoski G. A review of the pharmacology and anesthetic implications of cannabis. AANA J. 2020;88(3):237-243.Wiseman LK, et al. The Effect of Preoperative Cannabis Use on Postoperative Pain Following Gynaecologic Oncology Surgery. J Obstet Gynaecol Can. 2022;44(7):750-756.About The Nurse AnesthesiaWe’re educators and clinicians who want to provide valuable information to anyone interested in anesthesia and critical care. Our goal is to build a commUNITY of learning in anesthesia and critical care. It’s go time!Sign up for The Nurse Anesthesia CoursesOur CRISIS MANAGEMENT VIDEO SERIES is currently available! Get 50% off the current price with the code: TNA50Get our FREE Crisis Checklists – seriously…get them for FREE. They’re a great resource for anyone working in anesthesia or critical care.Learn more about it at www.thenurseanesthesia.com  Follow us on Instagram @thenurseanesthesiaLegal DisclaimerThe Nurse Anesthesia INC. expressly disclaims any liability in connection with the use of any content in its podcasts, social media posts, and all other published content by any third party.Music by Alex Grohl 
    --------  
    35:37

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Nurse Anesthesia Podcast

We discuss anesthesia related concepts, CRNA school, anesthesia clinical practice, anesthesia case management, crisis management, and anything that pertains to the practice of anesthesiology.
Podcast website
Arts

Listen to The Nurse Anesthesia Podcast, The Book Review and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/7/2025 - 9:44:11 AM