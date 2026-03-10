The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant

Testosterone for Women: Libido, Muscle, Mood, Brain Fog & HRT Truths
Testosterone is not just a “guy thing;” it’s the most abundant biologically active hormone in a woman’s body, and it powers far more than libido.
This conversation gets real about how modern life depletes testosterone and why women are often shut out of treatment options.
We unpack what happens when testosterone declines from your 20s through perimenopause and menopause, why it affects motivation, confidence, muscle, brain function, and libido, and why so many women are told it “doesn’t matter.”
We break down testing, HRT options (creams, gels, injections, pellets), risks vs benefits, and why stress, belly fat, and modern life can tank testosterone long before menopause.
You’ll learn:
Why testosterone impacts energy, confidence, muscle, bone, and sex drive
Signs of low T in women: brain fog, low motivation, poor recovery, low libido
Why it’s not FDA-approved for women (and what that means for access)
Total vs free testosterone, SHBG, and what to actually test
HRT delivery methods: cream, gel, injections, pellets pros and cons
Possible side effects: acne, hair changes, mood shifts, cholesterol changes
Why stress, insulin resistance, and endocrine disruptors lower testosterone
Natural boosters: strength training, protein, vitamin D, reducing plastics, better sleep
Why hormones are a full-body system, not just “sex hormones”
If you’ve ever felt less driven, less strong, less clear-headed and wondered if it’s “just aging” this conversation might change how you see your hormones.
Featured Guests:
Dr. Jolene Brighten – Naturopathic endocrinologist, author of Is This Normal? and Beyond the Pill
Dr. Mariza Snyder – Functional wellness expert, author of The Perimenopause Revolution
Rosie Acosta – Host of Radically Loved, yoga and meditation teacher
