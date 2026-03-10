Open app
The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant
The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant
The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant

The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant
  • The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant

    Not the Sex You See in Movies

    03/10/2026 | 47 mins.
    Pleasure Beyond Penetration, Kink, Communication & Chronic Pain

    It’s time to dismantle the outdated script that defines intimacy as penetration with orgasm as the goal. From queer sex to neurodivergent pleasure to the realities of long-term relationships, this conversation invites you to rethink what connection and satisfaction truly mean.

    We talk intimacy beyond heteronormative norms, why connection — not orgasm — is what people actually say makes sex satisfying, how kink communities model clear consent and communication, why novelty and curiosity matter (especially for neurodivergent brains), and how chronic pain, fatigue, and health conditions change intimacy without ending it.

    This is about redefining pleasure on your terms, not the movie version.

    You'll Learn:

    Why connection, not orgasm, predicts sexual satisfaction

    How heteronormative scripts limit pleasure for many women

    What kink communities teach us about consent + communication

    Why novelty, sensory input, and curiosity keep desire alive

    How to explore pleasure if you don’t even know what you like yet

    Why self-pleasure improves partnered sex and communication

    Intimacy without penetration: expanding what “sex” means

    How chronic pain, endometriosis, fatigue, or disability affect intimacy

    Tools, positioning aids, and adaptations that make sex more accessible

    Why orgasms are a nervous system event — not just genital

    If you’ve ever felt like you’re “doing sex wrong,” this episode is your reminder: there is no one right way — only what creates safety, connection, and pleasure for you.

    Featured Guests:

    Dr. Jolene Brighten – Naturopathic endocrinologist, author of Is This Normal? and Beyond the Pill

    Dr. Mariza Snyder – Functional wellness expert, author of The Perimenopause Revolution

    Rosie Acosta – Host of Radically Loved, yoga and meditation teacher

    Podcast Partners:

    LMNT: Get a free 8-count Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular drink mix flavors with any purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/TLP

    Timeline: Go to Timeline.com/LUMI and get 30% your first order with code ONECOMMUNE30
  • The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant

    Big T: Testosterone for Women

    03/03/2026 | 1h
    Testosterone for Women: Libido, Muscle, Mood, Brain Fog & HRT Truths

    Testosterone is not just a “guy thing;” it’s the most abundant biologically active hormone in a woman’s body, and it powers far more than libido.

    This conversation gets real about how modern life depletes testosterone and why women are often shut out of treatment options.

    We unpack what happens when testosterone declines from your 20s through perimenopause and menopause, why it affects motivation, confidence, muscle, brain function, and libido, and why so many women are told it “doesn’t matter.”

    We break down testing, HRT options (creams, gels, injections, pellets), risks vs benefits, and why stress, belly fat, and modern life can tank testosterone long before menopause.

    You’ll learn:

    Why testosterone impacts energy, confidence, muscle, bone, and sex drive

    Signs of low T in women: brain fog, low motivation, poor recovery, low libido

    Why it’s not FDA-approved for women (and what that means for access)

    Total vs free testosterone, SHBG, and what to actually test

    HRT delivery methods: cream, gel, injections, pellets pros and cons

    Possible side effects: acne, hair changes, mood shifts, cholesterol changes

    Why stress, insulin resistance, and endocrine disruptors lower testosterone

    Natural boosters: strength training, protein, vitamin D, reducing plastics, better sleep

    Why hormones are a full-body system, not just “sex hormones”

    If you’ve ever felt less driven, less strong, less clear-headed and wondered if it’s “just aging” this conversation might change how you see your hormones.

    Featured Guests:

  • The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant

    Stress, Survival, and Sex

    02/24/2026 | 52 mins.
    Nothing will tank your libido faster than stress, which cranks up your cortisol and puts your body in survival mode.

    Learn what’s really happening in your brain when you feel anxious, numb, or disconnected, and how you can reset your stress hormones and get your mojo back.

    We talk about how chronic stress can disrupt sleep, metabolism, mood, and connection, and why desire is not “broken,” it is often responding to a nervous system that does not feel safe. Plus, practical tools to regulate stress, send safety signals, and get your vitality back.

    You'll learn:

    What the HPA axis is and how cortisol can suppress sex hormones

    Why chronic stress drives cravings, inflammation, and insulin resistance

    The difference between spontaneous desire and responsive desire

    How the mental load and relationship strain can put the brakes on libido

    Simple nervous system resets like breathwork, walking, and co regulation

    Sleep basics that support healthier cortisol rhythms

    How to spot early stress cues so you can intervene sooner

  • The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant

    The Pill Paradox

    02/17/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    It’s one of the most revolutionary – and controversial – medical inventions in history: the birth control pill. The pill gave women control over their bodies and their futures, but came with a price few of us were ever told about. This episode explains how the pill actually works, what it does to your natural hormonal rhythm, and why it’s frequently overprescribed.

    What you’ll learn:

    • How the pill shuts down natural ovulation and hormone rhythms

    • Why mood symptoms often show up in the first months

    • How birth control can affect libido and vaginal health

    • The connection between the pill, PCOS, acne, and blood sugar

    • Progesterone vs progestin (important difference)

    • Breast cancer risk vs ovarian/endometrial protection

    • What to consider if coming off the pill

    • How to talk to a teen about informed consent and contraception

  • The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant

    Desire, Redefined

    02/10/2026 | 50 mins.
    So many of us feel anxious or disconnected from our bodies because we don't understand why our sexual desire fluctuates.

    This episode breaks down the hormonal dance that drives (and sometimes derails) your sex drive, explaining what happens to your metabolism, mood, and libido through midlife. 

    We get crystal clear on desire vs arousal vs orgasm, why estrogen is a major driver of fantasy and craving, and why progesterone can make you drier, slower to warm up, and harder to orgasm (you’re not broken, you’re hormonally alive).

    Then we zoom out to the midlife reality: metabolism shifts, insulin resistance, body changes, stress, sleep… and the underrated longevity superpower that changes everything: connection and community.

    You'll Learn:

    • Responsive vs spontaneous desire (both normal)

    • Why ovulation can feel like “sex brain”

    • Why the luteal phase can mean dryness + more foreplay

    • What shifts in perimenopause (metabolism, muscle, belly fat)

    • Simple blood sugar levers: protein, fiber, walking, sleep

    • Why body image and stress can tank libido

    • Why connection might matter more than any supplement

    • If you’ve ever wondered, “Is something wrong with me?”, this episode is your permission slip: your libido isn’t a personality flaw. It’s biology + life.

About The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant

The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant is a space for science-based, culturally curious, and politically fearless conversations illuminating women’s health.  For decades, science treated women as simply “little men.” No more. Women’s health is complex, but for the 51% of the population with a vagina, understanding it is imperative. Each episode features a roundtable of female health experts to cut through the shame, explain the latest research, and have honest, raw conversations about what we are experiencing, in our bodies and in the world we share.
