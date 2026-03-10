The Luminescence Podcast with Schuyler Grant

Pleasure Beyond Penetration, Kink, Communication & Chronic Pain



It’s time to dismantle the outdated script that defines intimacy as penetration with orgasm as the goal. From queer sex to neurodivergent pleasure to the realities of long-term relationships, this conversation invites you to rethink what connection and satisfaction truly mean.



We talk intimacy beyond heteronormative norms, why connection — not orgasm — is what people actually say makes sex satisfying, how kink communities model clear consent and communication, why novelty and curiosity matter (especially for neurodivergent brains), and how chronic pain, fatigue, and health conditions change intimacy without ending it.



This is about redefining pleasure on your terms, not the movie version.



You'll Learn:



Why connection, not orgasm, predicts sexual satisfaction



How heteronormative scripts limit pleasure for many women



What kink communities teach us about consent + communication



Why novelty, sensory input, and curiosity keep desire alive



How to explore pleasure if you don’t even know what you like yet



Why self-pleasure improves partnered sex and communication



Intimacy without penetration: expanding what “sex” means



How chronic pain, endometriosis, fatigue, or disability affect intimacy



Tools, positioning aids, and adaptations that make sex more accessible



Why orgasms are a nervous system event — not just genital



If you’ve ever felt like you’re “doing sex wrong,” this episode is your reminder: there is no one right way — only what creates safety, connection, and pleasure for you.



Featured Guests:



Dr. Jolene Brighten – Naturopathic endocrinologist, author of Is This Normal? and Beyond the Pill



Dr. Mariza Snyder – Functional wellness expert, author of The Perimenopause Revolution



Rosie Acosta – Host of Radically Loved, yoga and meditation teacher



