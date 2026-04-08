The God Shot with Tara-Leigh Cobble

Tara-Leigh Cobble continues a deeper look at what needs to be made new in our lives. Tara-Leigh Cobble is host of The Bible Recap podcast, and founder of the D-Group – an international network of discipleship and accountability groups. You can find out more at https://www.mydgroup.org/. Presented by HOPE ON DEMAND. Life can be hard and overwhelming, and you might not always know what to do. Through videos, podcasts and blogs, we help connect you more deeply with God so you can live with hope. You can read, watch and listen at hopeondemand.com.