The God Shot with Tara-Leigh Cobble

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100 episodes
- Tara-Leigh Cobble continues a deeper look at how God gives to us without payment. Tara-Leigh Cobble is host of The Bible Recap podcast, and founder of the D-Group – an international network of discipleship and accountability groups. You can find out more at https://www.mydgroup.org/. Presented by HOPE ON DEMAND. Life can be hard and overwhelming, and you might not always know what to do. Through videos, podcasts and blogs, we help connect you more deeply with God so you can live with hope. You can read, watch and listen at hopeondemand.com.
- Tara-Leigh Cobble continues a deeper look at what needs to be made new in our lives. Tara-Leigh Cobble is host of The Bible Recap podcast, and founder of the D-Group – an international network of discipleship and accountability groups. You can find out more at https://www.mydgroup.org/. Presented by HOPE ON DEMAND. Life can be hard and overwhelming, and you might not always know what to do. Through videos, podcasts and blogs, we help connect you more deeply with God so you can live with hope. You can read, watch and listen at hopeondemand.com.
- Tara-Leigh Cobble continues a deeper look at how one day our hope will be fulfilled. Tara-Leigh Cobble is host of The Bible Recap podcast, and founder of the D-Group – an international network of discipleship and accountability groups. You can find out more at https://www.mydgroup.org/. Presented by HOPE ON DEMAND. Life can be hard and overwhelming, and you might not always know what to do. Through videos, podcasts and blogs, we help connect you more deeply with God so you can live with hope. You can read, watch and listen at hopeondemand.com.
- Tara-Leigh Cobble continues a deeper look at how we are God's dwelling place. Tara-Leigh Cobble is host of The Bible Recap podcast, and founder of the D-Group – an international network of discipleship and accountability groups. You can find out more at https://www.mydgroup.org/. Presented by HOPE ON DEMAND. Life can be hard and overwhelming, and you might not always know what to do. Through videos, podcasts and blogs, we help connect you more deeply with God so you can live with hope. You can read, watch and listen at hopeondemand.com.
- Tara-Leigh Cobble continues a deeper look at how we are a part of the bride of Christ. Tara-Leigh Cobble is host of The Bible Recap podcast, and founder of the D-Group – an international network of discipleship and accountability groups. You can find out more at https://www.mydgroup.org/. Presented by HOPE ON DEMAND. Life can be hard and overwhelming, and you might not always know what to do. Through videos, podcasts and blogs, we help connect you more deeply with God so you can live with hope. You can read, watch and listen at hopeondemand.com.
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About The God Shot with Tara-Leigh Cobble
Tara-Leigh Cobble from The Bible Recap takes a deeper look at the Bible, one verse at a time. It’s a Bible study in 90 seconds or less! If you’re short on time and looking for deeper truth, listen and subscribe to The God Shot.Podcast website
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