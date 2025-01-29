In this emotional and mind-blowing episode of The DaddyMommy Show, I share my experience seeing a psychic medium—and what happened left me speechless. This medium somehow made contact with my brother and revealed facts she had no way of knowing. But that’s not all… she also dropped a crazy secret that changed everything.
If you’ve ever wondered whether psychic mediums are real, if they can truly connect with the other side, or if you’re searching for comfort after losing a loved one, this episode is for you. We dive deep into the spiritual world, afterlife communication, and the mystery of psychic abilities—all while keeping it raw, real, and (of course) entertaining.
Perfect for fans of paranormal podcasts, spirituality, and personal stories of loss and connection, this episode will make you question everything. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, you won’t want to miss this one.
Covid 2025 (Lookout For This Symptom) | Ep. 51
Get ready for another wild and hilarious episode of The DaddyMommy Show! In this episode, we tackle Covid 2025 and reveal a shocking new symptom you won’t believe—but yes, it’s real. Covid is no joke, and we’re here to break it down with our signature mix of humor and raw honesty.
But that’s not all! We also dive into the dark truth about yachting and some jaw-dropping “behind-closed-doors” preferences that will leave you speechless. This episode is packed with laugh-out-loud moments, unexpected twists, and the unfiltered banter you love.
Perfect for fans of funny discussions, and no-holds-barred commentary, this episode delivers a unique blend of comedy and real talk.
Top 7 Side Hustles (that actually make money) | Ep. 50
Looking for unique side hustles that actually make money? In this hilarious and insightful episode of The DaddyMommy Show, we’re breaking down Top 7 Side Hustles That Actually Make Money—and trust us, these aren’t the ones you’ve heard a million times before. From the quirky to the genius, we reveal side hustle ideas that are as profitable as they are unexpected.
Of course, we deliver it all in our signature comedic style. Whether you're looking to make extra cash, start a new gig, or just want a good laugh, this episode has you covered. Perfect for fans of funny podcasts, raunchy humor, and unfiltered advice, this is the content you need to spice up your side hustle game.
Expect laugh-out-loud moments, brutally honest takes, and real tips for making money in unconventional ways. If you're tired of boring side hustle advice and want something fresh, funny, and real, this is the podcast episode for you!
Going to Therapy after Loss (Ep. 49)
In this episode of The DaddyMommy Show, we’re diving into Going to Therapy After Loss—a conversation that’s equal parts heartfelt and realistic. Whether you’ve experienced loss yourself or are just here for the laughs, this episode has something for everyone.
We unpack the struggles of grief, the awkward moments in therapy, and how humor helps us navigate life’s darkest chapters. Expect the unexpected as we mix candid discussions about loss with raunchy humor, wild tangents, and laugh-out-loud moments.Perfect for podcast fans who love honest conversations, relatable stories, and plenty of comedic relief, this episode is a must-listen. Whether you’re seeking a lighthearted distraction or some cathartic laughs, we’ve got you covered.
Two blue haired besties have started yet another podcast! Comprised of TikTok Superstar, Kyan Palmer and Grammy Nominated Songwriter, Rachel West, DaddyMommy discusses everything from music, to pop culture, to life lessons with special guests and lots of laughs. The DaddyMommy Shows airs every Monday!