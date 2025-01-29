Seeing a Psychic Medium (Ep. 52)

In this emotional and mind-blowing episode of The DaddyMommy Show, I share my experience seeing a psychic medium—and what happened left me speechless. This medium somehow made contact with my brother and revealed facts she had no way of knowing. But that’s not all… she also dropped a crazy secret that changed everything. If you’ve ever wondered whether psychic mediums are real, if they can truly connect with the other side, or if you’re searching for comfort after losing a loved one, this episode is for you. We dive deep into the spiritual world, afterlife communication, and the mystery of psychic abilities—all while keeping it raw, real, and (of course) entertaining. Perfect for fans of paranormal podcasts, spirituality, and personal stories of loss and connection, this episode will make you question everything. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, you won’t want to miss this one.