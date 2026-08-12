How can we study the mind, something we can never see or touch? This podcast tells the story of how psychologists, neuroscientists, computer scientists, linguists, and philosophers worked together to create a new science of the mind.

Each episode is an interview with one of the people who played a role in this process, providing an oral history of cognitive science. Created and hosted by Tom Griffiths, professor of psychology and computer science at Princeton University. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.