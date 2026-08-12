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The Cognition Project

Tom Griffiths
Science
The Cognition Project
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • The Cognition Project

    A Strange Loop: Douglas Hofstadter

    07/31/2026 | 58 mins.
    The Cognition Project is an oral history of cognitive science. Created and hosted by Tom Griffiths, the head of Princeton’s AI Lab and a professor of psychology and computer science.

    This episode is about Douglas Hofstadter who wrote the book Godel Escher Bach. The book was responsible for many contemporary cognitive scientists entering the field. His own journey passes through music, physics, mathematics, linguistics, and computer science in a way that really reflects the interdisciplinary nature of cognitive science.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Cognition Project

    The Power of Metaphor: George Lakoff

    07/16/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    The Cognition Project is an oral history of cognitive science. Created and hosted by Tom Griffiths, the head of Princeton’s AI Lab and a professor of psychology and computer science.

    This episode is about George Lakoff, who was excited and then disappointed by Chomsky’s approach to linguistics. Lakoff ended up taking a new approach to understanding language: cognitive linguistics.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Cognition Project

    Centers and Peripheries: Eleanor Rosch

    07/10/2026 | 44 mins.
    The Cognition Project is an oral history of cognitive science. Created and hosted by Tom Griffiths, the head of Princeton’s AI Lab and a professor of psychology and computer science.

    One of the central questions of cognitive science is how we represent the world around us, organizing it into categories. Eleanor Rosch offered a new perspective on this question, providing clear evidence that categories have fuzzy boundaries that cannot easily be captured using logical rules.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Cognition Project

    Applied Cognitive Science: Donald Norman

    07/02/2026 | 56 mins.
    The Cognition Project is an oral history of cognitive science. Created and hosted by Tom Griffiths, the head of Princeton’s AI Lab and a professor of psychology and computer science.

    This episode is about Donald Norman, who had a rich career that crossed from the East to the West Coast, from engineering to psychology, and from academia to industry. Norman also played a key role in the creation of the Cognitive Science Society, its first conference, and the first cognitive science department.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Cognition Project

    Learning About Reasoning: Phil Johnson-Laird

    06/27/2026 | 32 mins.
    The Cognition Project is an oral history of cognitive science. Created and hosted by Tom Griffiths, the head of Princeton’s AI Lab and a professor of psychology and computer science.

    Our story of the origins of cognitive science has so far been focused in the United States, but a similar awareness of new ways to study the mind was growing on the other side of the Atlantic, in the United Kingdom. In this episode we hear from Phil Johnson-Laird who witnessed some of the early days of British cognitive psychology and developed his own influential account of human reasoning.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Cognition Project
How can we study the mind, something we can never see or touch? This podcast tells the story of how psychologists, neuroscientists, computer scientists, linguists, and philosophers worked together to create a new science of the mind. Each episode is an interview with one of the people who played a role in this process, providing an oral history of cognitive science. Created and hosted by Tom Griffiths, professor of psychology and computer science at Princeton University. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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