Chris Garcia, professor at Stanford University and co-founder of several biotech startups, on using protein engineering to advance new treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Jonathan Bricker, professor in the cancer prevention program at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, on how to quit smoking with help from tech and biotech tools.

About The Long Run with Luke Timmerman

"The Long Run" Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton would appreciate today's biotech. Scientific entrepreneurs of the 21st century must be ready for what Shackleton called the “hazardous journey, bitter cold, long months of complete darkness, constant danger, safe return doubtful, honor and recognition in case of success.” Today, the men and women who strive to apply science for the betterment of human health have a historic opportunity. They need stamina and resilience to achieve something meaningful. Biotech’s relationship with the society that sustains it has never been more tenuous. Join host Luke Timmerman for in-depth, thought-provoking conversations with biotech newsmakers pursuing these great opportunities of the 21st century.