The Long Run with Luke Timmerman
Listen to The Long Run with Luke Timmerman in the App
The Long Run with Luke Timmerman

Timmerman Report
"The Long Run" Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton would appreciate today's biotech. Scientific entrepreneurs of the 21st century must be ready for what Shack...
  • Ep170: David Schenkein on Investing in the Future of Biotech
    David Schenkein, general partner at GV, on investing in the future of biotech.
    --------  
    59:52
  • Ep169: Kevin Fitzgerald on the Past & Future of RNAi Medicines
    Alnylam Pharmaceuticals chief scientific officer Kevin Fitzgerald on the past, present & future of RNA interference medicines.
    --------  
    1:02:28
  • Ep168: Jonathan Bricker on How to Quit Smoking & Prevent Cancer
    Jonathan Bricker, professor in the cancer prevention program at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, on how to quit smoking with help from tech and biotech tools.
    --------  
    1:00:23
  • Ep167: Leslie Williams on transfer RNA therapies
    Leslie Williams, CEO of Boston-based hC Bioscience, on developing transfer RNA therapies.
    --------  
    1:11:28
  • Ep166: Chris Garcia on Engineering Protein Drugs for Cancer, Autoimmunity
    Chris Garcia, professor at Stanford University and co-founder of several biotech startups, on using protein engineering to advance new treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.
    --------  
    1:03:35

About The Long Run with Luke Timmerman

"The Long Run" Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton would appreciate today's biotech. Scientific entrepreneurs of the 21st century must be ready for what Shackleton called the “hazardous journey, bitter cold, long months of complete darkness, constant danger, safe return doubtful, honor and recognition in case of success.” Today, the men and women who strive to apply science for the betterment of human health have a historic opportunity. They need stamina and resilience to achieve something meaningful. Biotech’s relationship with the society that sustains it has never been more tenuous. Join host Luke Timmerman for in-depth, thought-provoking conversations with biotech newsmakers pursuing these great opportunities of the 21st century.
