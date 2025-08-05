#02 - Dalhart, Texas Economic Development Director

In this episode of The Clear Voice Podcast, you’ll get an inside perspective on this leadership opportunity in Dalhart, Texas straight from the people who know it best. Are you looking for a new role as an Economic Development Director? Dalhart is definitely on your way! Join us for a conversation with JJ Oznick, Dalhart City Manager, and John Porter, Dalhart Economic Development Corporation Board Member, as they share: What kind of leader they're looking for How Dalhart’s location unlocks regional opportunity The housing needs and growth challenges ahead Why the city’s giving spirit and small-town charm are central to its success What excites them most about Dalhart’s future Listen to this episode and consider: Is this the kind of team I’d thrive with? Do my strengths match what this role needs right now? Apply at: https://clearcareerpro.com/career-opportunities/