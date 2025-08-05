#04 - The Problem with City Hall: Why Great Leaders Quit
In this episode, we delve into the rising trend of turnover among city managers and municipal leaders, exploring why some of the most capable professionals walk away from their roles. Hosts James Groom and Michael Boese guide the conversation, unpacking the cultural, leadership, and systemic challenges that contribute to burnout and resignation. You'll gain insight into the less-discussed reasons, beyond pay, that drive leadership exits, including unrealistic expectations, toxic dynamics, and organizational misalignment.
--------
38:27
--------
38:27
#03 - Why we Recruit Differently: The Clear Model
This episode highlights the story behind Clear Career Professionals and its mission to reform municipal Recruitment. Hosts James Groom and Michael Boese explore how outdated hiring practices, misused public funds, and candidate frustration inspired a more transparent, values-driven approach. You'll hear how Clear's co-founders leveraged their deep municipal experience to design a process focused on clarity, integrity, and results, reshaping the recruitment experience for both candidates and communities.
--------
37:34
--------
37:34
#02 - Dalhart, Texas Economic Development Director
In this episode of The Clear Voice Podcast, you’ll get an inside perspective on this leadership opportunity in Dalhart, Texas straight from the people who know it best. Are you looking for a new role as an Economic Development Director? Dalhart is definitely on your way!
Join us for a conversation with JJ Oznick, Dalhart City Manager, and John Porter, Dalhart Economic Development Corporation Board Member, as they share:
What kind of leader they're looking for
How Dalhart’s location unlocks regional opportunity
The housing needs and growth challenges ahead
Why the city’s giving spirit and small-town charm are central to its success
What excites them most about Dalhart’s future
Listen to this episode and consider:
Is this the kind of team I’d thrive with?
Do my strengths match what this role needs right now?
Apply at: https://clearcareerpro.com/career-opportunities/
--------
27:52
--------
27:52
#01 - Pflugerville Planning and Development Services Director
In this episode of The Clear Voice podcast, we dive into the exciting opportunities and challenges of the Planning and Development Services Director role in the vibrant city of Pflugerville, Texas. Join us as we chat with James Hartshorn and Emily Barron about the city's growth, community identity, and the vital role this position plays in shaping the future of Pflugerville. Discover how the city's commitment to green spaces, strategic planning, and community engagement makes it a unique place to work and thrive. Whether you're a seasoned professional or exploring new career paths, this episode offers valuable insights into a role that is pivotal to the city's success.
Apply for this position or see other openings through Clear at https://clearcareerpro.com/career-opportunities/
The Clearview Podcast, produced by Clear Career Professionals, delivers insightful discussions and strategic guidance on municipal executive leadership, focusing on leadership roles, organizational culture, and the distinct challenges facing today’s city leaders. The podcast equips professionals with the knowledge and perspective necessary to advance their careers and effectively serve their communities.