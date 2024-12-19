Powered by RND
The Challenge RHAP-up | Rob has a Podcast

Challenge Recaps from MTV Experts Brian Cohen and Ali Lasher
Recaps of the Challenge MTV and Challenge CBS Reality Series
  • The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras Ep 17 Exit Interview
    This week, Brian speaks with the latest boots from episode 17 of The Challenge 40.
    --------  
    22:41
  • The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras Ep 17 Recap
    This week, Brian and Ali recap the episode 17 of The Challenge 40.
    --------  
    53:07
  • The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras Ep 16 Exit Interview
    This week, Brian speaks with the latest boots from episode 16 of The Challenge 40.
    --------  
    12:38
  • The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras Ep 16 Recap
    This week, Brian and Ali recap the episode 16 of The Challenge 40.
    --------  
    1:00:38
  • The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras Ep 15 Recap
    This week, Brian and Ali recap the episode 15 of The Challenge 40.
    --------  
    1:04:15

About The Challenge RHAP-up | Rob has a Podcast

Recaps of the Challenge MTV and Challenge CBS Reality Series
