PodcastsTechnologyThe I.T. Career Podcast
The I.T. Career Podcast

The Bearded I.T. Dad - Dakota Snow
Empowering Your IT Career Journey – From the first step to success! With a passion for technology and a mission to uplift others, I’m here to guide you through...
Technology

  • 82: How to Get Started in Cybersecurity in 2025
    Are you ready to break into the exciting world of cybersecurity? In this exclusive interview, I sit down with the legendary John Hammond to discuss what it takes to land your dream job in cybersecurity. 🚀We cover: ✔️ The must-have skills employers are looking for✔️ Strategies to stand out in a competi...
    --------  
    33:16
  • 81: This Can DESTROY your Tech Career
    Burnout is a silent career ender, especially in the fast-paced world of IT. In this video, we're diving into actionable strategies to help you beat exhaustion and reclaim your energy, focus, and motivation. Join us as we explore unique, effective tools for overcoming burnout shared by experts who unde...
    --------  
    1:06:59
  • 80: How to Become a Software Engineer in 2025!
    Part one: https://youtu.be/yqzImI6FvEICurious about how to land a software engineering job in 2025? In this video, we chat with a senior software engineer who shares insider tips on building the skills, portfolio, and resume needed to stand out in today's competitive tech industry. Whether you're star...
    --------  
    26:34
  • 79: Avoid These Costly Mistakes When Getting Into Cybersecurity
    Unlock essential Cybersecurity career insights with top industry experts in this comprehensive guide to building a successful IT and cybersecurity career. From breaking through imposter syndrome and managing burnout to mastering certifications and finding unique job opportunities, this video covers th...
    --------  
    46:31
  • 78: Day in the Life of a Senior Software Engineer
    Are you ready to transform your career and become a professional software engineer? In this video, we'll take you through a clear, step-by-step roadmap to guide you from a complete beginner to a seasoned pro. Whether you're just starting or looking to level up your skills, this comprehensive guide covers the essential knowledge, skills, and career tips you need to succeed. We'll dive into key milestones, industry ...
    --------  
    40:44

About The I.T. Career Podcast

Empowering Your IT Career Journey – From the first step to success! With a passion for technology and a mission to uplift others, I’m here to guide you through the dynamic IT industry. Whether you're just starting or looking to advance, you’ve found a community dedicated to your growth. Advice & Insights: From Help Desk to Director of Network Operations in 3 years, I share strategies to fast-track your career. Expert Conversations: Gain exclusive insights from industry leaders. Let’s make IT happen! Sponsorship Inquiries: [email protected]
