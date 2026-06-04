The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast

Welcome Michał Zalewski, AKA lcamtuf!
The lcamtuf Substack is where Michał is writing most these days
Chris first found and geeked out about the CNC guide on the lcamtuf original site (discussed many times here)
Michał is interested in the craft of teaching electronics
He recently published The Secret Life of Circuits with No Starch Press
Use the code AMPHOUR26 for 30% off The Secret Life of Circuits valid from June 1st through June 30th
It was announced on his blog here
Deriving fomulas from basic trigonometry sometimes bugs people who think electronics should only work with calculus
Software geeks follow the site, often getting lots of attention on Hacker News
Row hammer DRAM
There were no Information Security degrees in the early days, so the field was made up of folks with backgrounds in math and EEs
Fuzzing for security
SMBC cartoon for blming humans
Books
American Fuzzy Lop
The Tangled Web
P0f v3
Silence on the Wire
Security stuff (including books on the subject) ages over time, as opposed to electronics
On the subjects of Calculators (and Michał’s collection)
Calculators are a footnote in the history of computing, but still intriguing
Dead ends in calculators
CRT displays on calculators
Nixie tubes
Discrete moving into logic gates into processors
Mechanical calculators are rare and get a high price online
Working with transistors
The Secret Life of Circuits start with FET based transistors vs BJT
BJTs are often right after diode chapter because of the multiple junctions in an NPN, but that doesn’t make it easier to understand
Projects
A recent project involved making a clock out of current meters
Woodworking and AI example
Want to see all lcamtuf articles in one place?
Sokoban
Sir box-a-lot