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The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast

The Amp Hour (Chris Gammell and David L Jones)
EducationPhysics
The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast
Latest episode

80 episodes

  • The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast

    #725 – The Secret Life of Circuits with lcamtuf / Michał Zalewski

    06/04/2026 | 59 mins.
    Welcome Michał Zalewski, AKA lcamtuf!

    The lcamtuf Substack is where Michał is writing most these days

    Chris first found and geeked out about the CNC guide on the lcamtuf original site (discussed many times here)

    Michał is interested in the craft of teaching electronics

    He recently published The Secret Life of Circuits with No Starch Press

    Use the code AMPHOUR26 for 30% off The Secret Life of Circuits valid from June 1st through June 30th

    It was announced on his blog here

    Deriving fomulas from basic trigonometry sometimes bugs people who think electronics should only work with calculus

    Software geeks follow the site, often getting lots of attention on Hacker News

    Row hammer DRAM

    There were no Information Security degrees in the early days, so the field was made up of folks with backgrounds in math and EEs

    Fuzzing for security

    SMBC cartoon for blming humans

    Books

    American Fuzzy Lop

    The Tangled Web

    P0f v3

    Silence on the Wire

    Security stuff (including books on the subject) ages over time, as opposed to electronics

    On the subjects of Calculators (and Michał’s collection)

    Calculators are a footnote in the history of computing, but still intriguing

    Dead ends in calculators

    CRT displays on calculators

    Nixie tubes

    Discrete moving into logic gates into processors

    Mechanical calculators are rare and get a high price online

    Working with transistors

    The Secret Life of Circuits start with FET based transistors vs BJT

    BJTs are often right after diode chapter because of the multiple junctions in an NPN, but that doesn’t make it easier to understand

    Projects

    A recent project involved making a clock out of current meters 

    Woodworking and AI example

    Want to see all lcamtuf articles in one place?

    Sokoban

    Sir box-a-lot
  • The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast

    #724 – All Heat, No Useful Work

    05/25/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Chris just got back from a work trip to Madrid

    He also got to hang out with Matt Venn (and coworker Mike Szczys) in Valencia

    Dave has a new data center going in across the street



    Chris enjoyed this episode of Prof G Markets where they talked about the impact of data centers on power and the rise of “behind the meter” generation

    Dave without internet for a week. Chris has had multiday losses after fiber has been cut in his neighborhood.

    Humanoid robots…on a plane!

    Chris has been working on 0201 components on a tiny Bluetooth board

    The Iran War and subsequent rise in petroleum product sourcing issues is starting to impact the PCB industry

    PCBs we are used to ordering at low cost (JLC, PCBway, etc) are normally loss leaders to get larger business later

    Chris found his low cost microscope from Florin/Voltlog trinocular video 

    lcamtuf will be on the show soon, Chris bought a CNC mill because of a single webpage of his making

    TagMod board is a new breakout Chris made for injecting power through a 10 pin TagConnect cable.

    NXP devboards somehow have LEDs as bright as the sun

    Dave has been revisiting his solar analytics (update: he figured out he’s getting charged more too!)

    Chris has been working at Canonical (makers of Ubuntu, new owners of Golioth) for a few months now. That was the trip to Spain.

    Dogfooding your own product

    Chris created a backronym: “Application Level Program Optimization” or… ALPO

    Chris built a new vibe coded project for talking to Zephyr devices using Web Serial and passing firmware packages over SMP

    CI/CD

    Debian now requires “fully reproducable” builds to harden against supply chain attacks

    Veritasium video about Linux bug
  • The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast

    #723 – BeagleBoard’s Back with Jason Kridner

    05/07/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Welcome back, Jason Kridner!

    Jason has previously been on the show

    Episode 59 (!)

    Episode 378 alongside Robert Nelson

    The BeagleY AI was the first board that mimic’ed the RPi form factor

    PocketBeagle 2 is still a small altoid tin form factor with a new processor

    The Zepto is a new product targeting a $1 price point for microcontrollers

    Many boards in the Beagle catalog now run Zephyr, and BeagleBoard.org recently joined The Zephyr Project as members and contributors

    Click Brand is the official bards from MikroElectronika that implement the open source Mikrobus

    Chris started using Mikrobus while designing early prototypes of the BeagleConnect Freedom

    The Freedom board talks over wireless to boards like the BeaglePlay

    Application spaces for different boards

    FPGA based board

    Cheeseburger robot? Well yes, but also Cheeseburger robot

    Mitchells vs the machine

    Krazam

    Click boarfds now have eeprom / ClickID as a 1-wire identifier with a uuid

    Beagleplay has 802.15.4

    Project ARA popularized the idea of Greybus

    MotoMods from Motorola was another implementation that worked on the Moto Z

    Using Freedom for prototyping

    WebAssembly

    …on microcontrollers?

    Jason says he doesn’t really like MCUboot

    Entering the linux ecosystem

    bb-imager

    Techlab is a way to easily extend peripherals for the PocketBeagle

    Known working targets

    Michael Welling designed the baconbits mini cape as a learning platform

    The BeagleBadge is a new formfactor shown in the title image for this episode. It runs on a new low cost TI part running Linux and yes… it runs Doom

    The Badge can also talk on Meshtastic

    Working with the memory shortage

    Bao – Bunie and Xobs

    Bella / Gem

    Beagle5fire

    RISC V boards

    RV32 Claire

    Find Beagle and Jason online

    Schedule a meeting with Jason

    There is also a Discord

    And a Zulip instance

    You can get Beagle merch
  • The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast

    #722 – AI Tooling with Matt Liberty and Luke Beno

    04/23/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Welcome back Matt Liberty (Joulescope) and Luke Beno (Werewolf.us)

    Matt has been a guest on episodes 527 and 607

    Luke was a guest on episode 272

    Luke launched a new cable manufacturing and power supply company in the US called Werewolf.us

    Matt is working on the JS320

    We discussed how PartsBox is a great ERP solution but Matt and Luke decided to go fully custom with Claude Code. Jan Rychter was a guest on episode 542

    We discussed the differences with Product Lifecycle Maintenance. Michael Corr of the recently acquired Duro Labs was on episode 577

    CAM workflow

    A fully verticalized PCB factory is something Jonathan Hirschmann talked about on episode 299

    Jeff Bezos is investing 100B in a fund that is looking at automation in the factory using AI

    Matt recently had success with Claude Code and verilog programming

    Saleae for hardware in the loop using their APIs

    Other tools to check out

    pyelf

    pdfdk blast

    superpowers skill (by past guest at Teardown Jesse Vincent)

    Luke used OpenClaw to power a chat agent in his ERP system

    Working with distributors

    TI backlog

    Chris recently learned that Digikey has a developer API

    Cocotb verification framework (in Python)

    Luke is working on vision experiments for inhouse developed AOI solutions
  • The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast

    #721 – Chip Design for Fun (and Waffles) with Julia Desmazes

    04/09/2026 | 59 mins.
    Welcome Julia Desmazes of Tales on The Wire

    Follow along with the blog post we discuss Two Weeks Until Tapeout

    Matt Venn – TinyTapeout – Episode 616 and 672

    Andreas Olofsson – openroad/openlane – Episode 254 and 650

    Tim Ansell – Wafer.space – Episode 375, 501, and 703

    JTAG

    How do you know that tooling is or isn’t working?

    Accelerator

    Rabbithole with floating point (post updated after recording)

    BFloat16

    Follow Julia on GitHubhttps://github.com/Essenceia

    Kapla (official website, not the much cheaper alibaba version):

    Dimity Grinberg personal blog
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About The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast
A weekly podcast about the electronics industry. Occasional guests. Lots of laughs.
Podcast website
EducationPhysicsScienceTechnologyTutorials

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