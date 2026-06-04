The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast

Welcome Michał Zalewski, AKA lcamtuf!



The lcamtuf Substack is where Michał is writing most these days



Chris first found and geeked out about the CNC guide on the lcamtuf original site (discussed many times here)



Michał is interested in the craft of teaching electronics



He recently published The Secret Life of Circuits with No Starch Press



Use the code AMPHOUR26 for 30% off The Secret Life of Circuits valid from June 1st through June 30th



It was announced on his blog here



Deriving fomulas from basic trigonometry sometimes bugs people who think electronics should only work with calculus



Software geeks follow the site, often getting lots of attention on Hacker News



Row hammer DRAM



There were no Information Security degrees in the early days, so the field was made up of folks with backgrounds in math and EEs



Fuzzing for security



SMBC cartoon for blming humans



Books



American Fuzzy Lop



The Tangled Web



P0f v3



Silence on the Wire



Security stuff (including books on the subject) ages over time, as opposed to electronics



On the subjects of Calculators (and Michał’s collection)



Calculators are a footnote in the history of computing, but still intriguing



Dead ends in calculators



CRT displays on calculators



Nixie tubes



Discrete moving into logic gates into processors



Mechanical calculators are rare and get a high price online



Working with transistors



The Secret Life of Circuits start with FET based transistors vs BJT



BJTs are often right after diode chapter because of the multiple junctions in an NPN, but that doesn’t make it easier to understand



Projects



A recent project involved making a clock out of current meters



Woodworking and AI example



Want to see all lcamtuf articles in one place?



Sokoban



Sir box-a-lot