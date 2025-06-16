Brix, Bones, and Better Beef with Dr. Will Winter and Steve Campbell Ep. 58

Join us in this episode of The Acres U.S.A. Podcast, hosted by Taylor Henry, as we dive deep into sustainable farming and regenerative agricultural practices with renowned experts Steve Campbell and Dr. Will Winter. Steve shares his journey from ranching in Idaho to discovering the transformative effects of nutrition and grass finishing on livestock. Will recounts his evolution from conventional livestock practices in Kansas to founding a holistic veterinary practice. They cover a wide array of topics, including the importance of mineralization, the impact of diet on livestock health, grass finishing techniques, and the role of biological stimulants in improving soil fertility. Be prepared to learn invaluable insights on how to increase the productivity and sustainability of your farming practices. This episode also includes practical advice for young farmers and the significance of niche markets in modern agriculture. Don't miss out on these conversations if you are serious about taking your farming practices to the next level!