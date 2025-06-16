Monte Bottens: Bridging Generations in Farming Innovation Ep. 61
On this episode of 'The Acres U.S.A. Podcast' Taylor Henry sits down with Monte Bottens, a fifth-generation Illinois farmer who manages over 2000 acres and operates multiple agricultural businesses. Monty discusses his journey from conventional farming to regenerative practices, his ventures such as Ag Solutions Network and the insights he gained from his experiences in both Illinois and California. Learn about the challenges and successes in soil health improvement, integrating livestock, direct-to-consumer sales, and the potential of virtual fencing. This episode is filled with valuable tips and stories for anyone interested in sustainable and profitable farming practices.
1:37:08
Ranching Reinvented: Innovations in Sustainable Agriculture with Joel Hollingsworth Ep. 60
In this episode of the Acres U.S.A. Podcast host Taylor Henry dives deep into the world of sustainable and regenerative farming practices, with a special focus on the economic challenges and innovative solutions within the industry. Joined by Joel Hollingsworth, owner of Smoke River Ranch, the conversation explores a multitude of topics—from the intricacies of herd share programs and the macroeconomic impacts of trade policies to advanced high-density grazing techniques and the transformative potential of nutrient-dense food production. Joel shares his unique approach to transitioning traditional ranches to regenerative systems, shedding light on how economic viability can be achieved through community-supported herds and adaptive grazing practices. Learn about the importance of supporting tariffs to address trade imbalances, the role of hard money and asset diversification, and the exciting advances in nutrient testing technology that promise to revolutionize the agricultural sector. Don't miss this insightful discussion packed with practical advice, visionary perspectives, and actionable steps for both producers and consumers committed to a sustainable farming future.
2:16:50
Homesteading Wisdom: Sean and Beth Dougherty's Journey Ep. 59
In this episode of The Acres U.S.A. podcast, host Taylor Henry sits down with homesteaders Sean and Beth Dougherty to discuss their journey into regenerative farming and sustainable living. Tune in as they share their experiences from starting on 'junk' land to creating a thriving farm that produces 90-95% of their food. Learn about the principles that have guided their success, the books and authors who inspired them, and the practical tips for homesteading, including livestock management and ecosystem-based farming. Whether you're an aspiring homesteader or simply curious about sustainable agriculture, this conversation offers a wealth of knowledge and inspiration.
1:01:22
Brix, Bones, and Better Beef with Dr. Will Winter and Steve Campbell Ep. 58
Join us in this episode of The Acres U.S.A. Podcast, hosted by Taylor Henry, as we dive deep into sustainable farming and regenerative agricultural practices with renowned experts Steve Campbell and Dr. Will Winter. Steve shares his journey from ranching in Idaho to discovering the transformative effects of nutrition and grass finishing on livestock. Will recounts his evolution from conventional livestock practices in Kansas to founding a holistic veterinary practice. They cover a wide array of topics, including the importance of mineralization, the impact of diet on livestock health, grass finishing techniques, and the role of biological stimulants in improving soil fertility. Be prepared to learn invaluable insights on how to increase the productivity and sustainability of your farming practices. This episode also includes practical advice for young farmers and the significance of niche markets in modern agriculture. Don't miss out on these conversations if you are serious about taking your farming practices to the next level!
1:36:34
Farm Weird: Embracing Unconventional Ag Practices with Jason Mauck Ep. 57
Join Taylor Henry, owner and CEO of Acres U.S.A., as he interviews Jason Mauck on the latest episode of The Acres U.S.A. Podcast. This in-depth conversation covers sustainable farming, regenerative practices, and innovative agricultural techniques like relay cropping, using livestock for in-crop grazing, and adapting crop systems for economic resilience. Jason shares his unique approaches to farming, including integrating cattle grazing into crop production and maximizing crop yield with strategic soil management. The episode also previews the upcoming Acres U.S.A. "Farm Weird" Field Day at Jason's farm in Gaston, Indiana on June 21st, featuring speakers John Kemp, Gary Zimmer, and Jason Mauck himself. Don't miss this insightful episode as they explore modern eco-agricultural practices and the future of sustainable farming.
