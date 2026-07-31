Hello and welcome to That's So Auburn! I'm Nancy Backus, Mayor of the City of Auburn.

One of the things I love most about local government is just how many different ways there are to serve a community. You can help support local businesses, connect residents with important services, design parks, maintain streets, plan for Auburn's future and that barely scratches the surface.

This summer, like the ones before it, more than a dozen interns have been discovering that firsthand through Next Step Auburn.

Our interns are working in departments across the City, learning from our employees and contributing to real projects that matter to our community. They've brought energy and some great new perspectives to City Hall and beyond, and we are very happy to have them here.

I recently had the chance to spend some time with the group and answer their questions about my own path into public service, what it's like to serve as mayor and some of the experiences this work has given me over the years. But today, I get to turn the questions around and hear more about their experiences, with two interns – and their manager – in particular.

Joining me are Jillian Orm, who is working with our Economic Development team, and Narina Pogosian, who is working with Human Services.

We are also joined by Human Resources Manager Melissa Medisch, who has helped guide Next Step Auburn and support our interns and departments throughout the summer.

The program will continue through late August, so this is a perfect time to talk about what Jillian and Narina have worked on, what they've learned and what they hope to accomplish before the summer wraps up!