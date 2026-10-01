Is Scientology a UFO religion? What is Xenu, Dianetics, and the Bridge to Total Freedom — and how should Christians respond?

In this first Strange & Blurry crossover, Stranger Theology teams up with Blurry Creatures for a crash course on Scientology with world religions expert Jeremy Jenkins. Recorded in-studio after the full Blurry Creatures episode.

You'll learn how L. Ron Hubbard went from sci-fi novelist to Dianetics bestseller to founding the Church of Scientology, what auditing with the E-meter really is, what Clear and OT Level 3 teach about Xenu and thetans, the link between Hubbard, Jack Parsons and Aleister Crowley, why David Miscavige took over after Hubbard, and what Jeremy saw visiting Sea Org headquarters in Clearwater, Florida.

Most importantly: how do you share the gospel with someone caught in Scientology without mocking them or bringing a battle axe? Jeremy breaks down what to ask, what NOT to lead with, and why loving, respectful evangelism works.

Watch Jeremy’s full episode on Blurry Creatures here: https://youtu.be/jVQromFfCcQ?si=8nOWqyonDuTNHHlh

This first episode is free for everyone!

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