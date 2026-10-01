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The Stranger Theology Podcast

Joel Muddamalle, PhD with Special Guests
ChristianityPhilosophy
The Stranger Theology Podcast
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • The Stranger Theology Podcast

    Strange & Blurry Episode 1: Scientology Explained, feat. Jeremy Jenkins

    10/01/2026 | 20 mins.
    Is Scientology a UFO religion? What is Xenu, Dianetics, and the Bridge to Total Freedom — and how should Christians respond?
    In this first Strange & Blurry crossover, Stranger Theology teams up with Blurry Creatures for a crash course on Scientology with world religions expert Jeremy Jenkins. Recorded in-studio after the full Blurry Creatures episode.
    You'll learn how L. Ron Hubbard went from sci-fi novelist to Dianetics bestseller to founding the Church of Scientology, what auditing with the E-meter really is, what Clear and OT Level 3 teach about Xenu and thetans, the link between Hubbard, Jack Parsons and Aleister Crowley, why David Miscavige took over after Hubbard, and what Jeremy saw visiting Sea Org headquarters in Clearwater, Florida.
    Most importantly: how do you share the gospel with someone caught in Scientology without mocking them or bringing a battle axe? Jeremy breaks down what to ask, what NOT to lead with, and why loving, respectful evangelism works.
    Watch Jeremy’s full episode on Blurry Creatures here: https://youtu.be/jVQromFfCcQ?si=8nOWqyonDuTNHHlh
    This first episode is free for everyone!
    Join the Substack to get future access to all new episodes: strangertheology.substack.com


    This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit strangertheology.substack.com/subscribe
  • The Stranger Theology Podcast

    Cosmic Mt. Episode 9 - The Three Temptations

    09/24/2026 | 4 mins.
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit strangertheology.substack.com

    After forty days in the wilderness, the Second Adam faces the test the First Adam failed. Satan takes Jesus to a high mountain and offers Him all the kingdoms of the world in a single moment—no cross, no suffering, just worship the enemy and take the shortcut to glory. But this isn't just about resisting temptation; it's about cosmic authority. On this unnamed peak, Jesus confronts the principalities and powers, the "gods" who claimed the nations as their inheritance. The enemy offers counterfeit dominion; Christ chooses the Father's path to true authority. The mountain temptation reveals whose world this really is—and who will rightfully reclaim it.

    Join the substack: strangertheology.substack.com
  • The Stranger Theology Podcast

    Cosmic Mt. Episode 8 - Mt. Carmel

    08/27/2026 | 5 mins.
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit strangertheology.substack.com

    One prophet. Four hundred and fifty priests of Baal. One mountain. This is the ultimate cosmic showdown—not just between Elijah and false prophets, but between Yahweh and the storm god who claimed to rule from the heights. On Mt. Carmel, where Baal supposedly sent rain and fertility, the God of Israel reveals who truly commands the fire and the flood. When the flames fell and consumed the sacrifice, the water, the stones, and the very dust, Israel witnessed what every mountain narrative has been building toward: there is no God but Yahweh, and every counterfeit must bow or burn.
    Join the Substack: strangertheology.substack.com
  • The Stranger Theology Podcast

    Samson and the Gates of Gaza - Episode 7

    07/30/2026 | 6 mins.
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit strangertheology.substack.com

    In the dead of night, a compromised judge does the impossible—he rips the gates of Gaza from their foundations and carries them uphill to Hebron. But this isn't just a feat of strength; it's a cosmic statement. The gates of the underworld, the very symbols of death's dominion, are torn away and paraded to the mountain. Before Jesus declared that hell's gates wouldn't prevail against His church, Samson prophetically demonstrated that no gate—no barrier between the living and the dead—could stand against God's anointed. Even our most flawed champions point to the Champion to come.
    Join the Substack: strangertheology.substack.com
  • The Stranger Theology Podcast

    Clarity in a Crowded Cosmos

    07/09/2026 | 52 mins.
    In this episode of Stranger Theology, Joel sits down with Jeremy Jenkins to unpack his essay, “Clarity in a Crowded Cosmos,” and explore why the Bible presents a spiritual world far more populated than many modern Western Christians assume. Together, they discuss Michael Heiser’s influence, the Divine Council worldview, the meaning of Elohim, and why terms like monotheism, polytheism, and henotheism often fail to capture the full complexity of the biblical text.They also move beyond theory into pastoral application, addressing why mystery can feel threatening, how the unseen realm should shape prayer and discipleship, and why recovering the Bible’s supernatural worldview can lead to deeper worship, clearer theology, and a more holistic understanding of the Christian faith.
    Join the Substack: strangertheology.substack.com


    This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit strangertheology.substack.com/subscribe
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About The Stranger Theology Podcast
Explore the stranger parts of the Bible strangertheology.substack.com
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