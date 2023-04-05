Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Stiffed
Crooked Media and iHeartPodcasts
New York City, 1973. Bob Guccione, founder of the men’s magazine Penthouse, is about to drop his latest project, and it’s not quite what anyone is expecting. En... More
HistorySociety & CultureHealth & FitnessSexuality
Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Wintour of Their Discontent
    As a last Hail Mary to save Viva, Bob and Kathy hire a young, up-and-coming fashion director — none other than a fresh-faced, pre-Vogue Anna Wintour. But will she be enough to save the floundering publication?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    28:38
  • Midlife Crisis
    As Viva reaches the third of its six-year run, it’s having its own version of a midlife crisis, and the editors have to make some tough decisions about what kind of magazine Viva needs to be to survive.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    29:40
  • Not-So-Porno Chic
    As Viva continues to stumble along and figure itself out, so does seemingly everyone else in the 1970s. In the midst of the sexual revolution and the rise of “Porno Chic,” there’s a chorus of anti-porn feminists attacking Bob Guccione’s publishing empire, and Viva’s caught in the middle.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    30:21
  • Phallus in Wonderland
    The Viva staff have hit their stride and are finally publishing smart, progressive, feminist content alongside the magazine’s male nudes, and their latest issue is about to be their most revolutionary – and controversial – one to date.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    26:15
  • Soft Focus, Semi Hard
    On the one-year anniversary of Viva’s publication, there’s a big, exciting change — a woman is now at the top of the masthead: Bob’s wife and business partner Kathy Keeton. And she’s about to push the magazine in a much more “revealing” direction.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/6/2023
    26:01

About Stiffed

New York City, 1973. Bob Guccione, founder of the men’s magazine Penthouse, is about to drop his latest project, and it’s not quite what anyone is expecting. Enter Viva, an erotic magazine for women published by a porn king but staffed by – drumroll – a bunch of feminist writers and editors. Viva features groundbreaking full-frontal male nudes, writing by feminist icons like Betty Friedan, and profiles of literary legends like Maya Angelou. Its cover stars include Bianca Jagger and Shelley Duvall. Anna Wintour is even Viva’s fashion editor at one point. But what is originally conceived as a high-end, progressive, sexual utopia for women… doesn't quite turn out that way.

Stiffed is an Original Series from Crooked Media and iHeartPodcasts.

