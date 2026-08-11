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Spoil Me! Dungeon Crawler Carl

UNspoiled! Network
ArtsBooks
Spoil Me! Dungeon Crawler Carl
Latest episode

112 episodes

  • Spoil Me! Dungeon Crawler Carl

    A Parade of Horribles, Chapters 72-76

    08/11/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    If you'd like to get these episodes early AND ad-free, please go to https://www.patreon.com/unspoiled and become a patron, or just follow us as a free member for updates!
    Thank you very much to Michael for commissioning this episode! 
    These chapters are the ones where we're gearing up for the next heat, but first we've got to deal with "Linus", the alleged Snow Cone who is actually an assassin, and it turns out that everybody fucking knows already?! Oh dude, and here I thought you were really pulling off the weirdo pervert act. 
    Thanks so much to you all for listening, and I will see you soon with a new episode!
    Wanna talk spoilers? Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/rEF2KfZxfV
  • Spoil Me! Dungeon Crawler Carl

    A Parade Of Horribles, Chapters 77-82

    08/10/2026 | 55 mins.
    If you'd like to get these episodes early AND ad-free, please go to https://www.patreon.com/unspoiled and become a patron, or just follow us as a free member for updates!
    Thank you so much to Michael for commissioning this episode!
    These chapters are the ones where we're finally about to start the next heat, things are all planned out and we think we've got it all figured out, and then...the AI decides that it hates everyone and that he's going to force a really shitty situation. 
    Thanks so much to you all for listening, and I will see you soon with a new episode!
    Wanna talk spoilers? Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/rEF2KfZxfV
  • Spoil Me! Dungeon Crawler Carl

    A Parade Of Horribles, Chapters 66-71

    08/10/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    If you'd like to get these episodes early AND ad-free, please go to https://www.patreon.com/unspoiled and become a patron, or just follow us as a free member for updates!
    Thank you to Michael for commissioning this episode! But apologies since apparently my mic was on the wrong intake and the sound is...not great. 
    Sigh. 
    These chapters are the ones where Dong and Corcunda go out in a blaze of glory, and Carl finally shares his suicidal plan for the 11th floor which has everyone pissed off. But especially Donut. 
    Thank you all so much for listening, and I will see you soon with a new episode!
    Wanna talk spoilers? Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/rEF2KfZxfV
  • Spoil Me! Dungeon Crawler Carl

    A Parade Of Horribles, Chapters 61-65

    08/03/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    If you'd like to get these episodes early AND ad-free, please go to https://www.patreon.com/unspoiled and become a patron, or just follow us as a free member for updates!
    Thank you very much to Michael for commissioning this episode! 
    These chapters are the ones in which we find out what the plan is for getting Li Na into the Pineapple Cabaret, and it's a very interesting hack that looks like it might actually work! Also, we are able to reunite the two halves of Corcunda, but it triggers an asshole God to show up.
    Thank you all so much for listening, and I will see you soon with a new episode!
    Wanna talk spoilers? Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/rEF2KfZxfV
  • Spoil Me! Dungeon Crawler Carl

    A Parade Of Horribles, Chapters 55-60

    07/28/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    If you'd like to get these episodes early AND ad-free, please go to https://www.patreon.com/unspoiled and become a patron, or just follow us as a free member for updates!
    Thank you very much to Michael for commissioning this episode! 
    These chapters are the ones where Carl has to sing karaoke. 
    Other stuff happens, but like....c'mon. 
    Thanks for listening, and I will see you next week!
    Wanna talk spoilers? Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/rEF2KfZxfV
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About Spoil Me! Dungeon Crawler Carl
Join Natasha as fans commission her to read the Dungeon Crawler Carl series for the first time, completely unspoiled for what happens next!
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