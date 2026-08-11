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Thank you very much to Michael for commissioning this episode!

These chapters are the ones in which we find out what the plan is for getting Li Na into the Pineapple Cabaret, and it's a very interesting hack that looks like it might actually work! Also, we are able to reunite the two halves of Corcunda, but it triggers an asshole God to show up.

Thank you all so much for listening, and I will see you soon with a new episode!

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