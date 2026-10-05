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4 episodes
- Season 1 Episode 3 | Whoever Owns the Workflow Owns the Enterprise | Sarup Paul
Why Sarup Is Betting on Workflow Orchestration as the AI Control Plane
ServiceNow's CRM product lead Sarup Paul draws a hard distinction between engagement-layer platforms and resolution-layer platforms, arguing that complex enterprise workflows,not the UI or the model will determine who controls the agentic enterprise. Paul also reveals how ServiceNow's AI Control Tower is positioning the company as the governance layer for all AI agents across the enterprise, not just its own.
👉 NiCE:
https://www.nice.com
🔗Connect with Sarup:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarup/
🔗Service Now:
https://www.servicenow.com/
🔗Connect with Neeraj:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/neerajsverma/
_______________________
00:54 — Enterprise AI Is Here
03:17 — AI That Resolves Problems
06:22 — Beyond Basic AI Agents
07:54 — Governing Enterprise AI Agents
10:05 — AI Replacing Human Work?
14:09 — Why Enterprise SaaS Survives
18:28 — The ROI of AI
22:24 — AI Changes Product Development
_______________________
About Speak to an Agent:
Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business. The show features the leaders, founders, and technologists building and deploying AI at scale, and they get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.
(00:54) - Enterprise AI Is Here
(03:17) - AI That Resolves Problems
(06:22) - Beyond Basic AI Agents
(07:54) - Governing Enterprise AI Agents
(10:05) - AI Replacing Human Work?
(14:09) - Why Enterprise SaaS Survives
(18:28) - The ROI of AI
(22:24) - AI Changes Product Development
- Season 1 Episode 2 | Everything Is a Code Problem | Uri Eliabayev
Founder of Israel's Biggest AI Community, on Why AI Strategy Is Really an Engineering Problem
Uri Eliabayev, who founded Machine & Deep Learning Israel, now the country's largest AI community with tens of thousands of members, joins Sascha Poggemann to explain why he evaluates AI models on task-specific outcomes rather than benchmarks, and how reframing any problem as a code problem changes what teams believe is possible to automate. They also discuss why AI adoption succeeds fastest when it aligns with employees' own motivations rather than being mandated top-down, and why enterprises should embrace an iterative, patient approach instead of expecting one-shot results.
👉 NiCE:
https://www.nice.com
🔗Connect with Uri:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/urieliabayev/
🔗Machine & Deep Learning Isreal
https://machinelearning.co.il/
🔗Connect with Neeraj:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/neerajsverma/
____________________
01:03 — Building Israel’s AI Community
05:33 — The Next AI Frontier
10:12 — Taking AI Into Production
14:01 — Making Enterprise AI Work
18:45 — AI Governance and Regulation
23:34 — Will AI Replace Jobs?
26:24 — Becoming Better With AI
29:32 — Getting Employees to Adopt AI
_______________________
About Speak to an Agent:
Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business. The show features the leaders, founders, and technologists building and deploying AI at scale, and they get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.
(01:03) - Building Israel’s AI Community
(05:33) - The Next AI Frontier
(10:12) - Taking AI Into Production
(14:01) - Making Enterprise AI Work
(18:45) - AI Governance and Regulation
(23:34) - Will AI Replace Jobs?
(26:24) - Becoming Better With AI
(29:32) - Getting Employees to Adopt AI
- Season 1 Episode 1 | Voice AI's Biggest Bottleneck | Dylan Fox
What It Actually Takes to Ship Voice AI
AssemblyAI founder Dylan Fox on why voice AI was left for dead. He unpacks the messy multi-model voice stacks behind today's AI agents. Should AI even try to sound human? A sharp, no-fluff look at what it takes to ship real voice AI.
👉 NiCE:
https://www.nice.com/speak-to-an-agent
🔗Connect with Dylan:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dylanbfox
🔗AssemblyAI:
https://www.assemblyai.com/
🔗Connect with Neeraj:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/neerajsverma/
____________________
00:00 – Intro
01:10 – Meet Dylan Fox
02:39 – Why Voice AI Is Back
05:04 – Where Voice Agents Still Fail
08:44 – The Voice AI Tech Stack
09:54 – The Future of Voice-to-Voice AI
12:01 – Smarter Speech Intelligence
15:59 – When AI Agents Work Together
18:00 – Accuracy, Context & Hallucinations
21:26 – Building the Future of Voice AI
_______________________
About Speak to an Agent:
Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business. The show features the leaders, founders, and technologists building and deploying AI at scale, and they get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.
- Launching Wednesday, September 30th. Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business.
The show features the leaders, founders, and technologists building and deploying AI at scale, and they get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.
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About Speak to an Agent
Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business. Featuring the people and ideas shaping the future of CX AI, the innovators, the thought leaders, and those making the decisions. They get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.Podcast website
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