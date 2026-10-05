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Speak to an Agent

Neeraj Verma
BusinessTechnology
Speak to an Agent
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • Speak to an Agent

    Whoever Owns the Workflow Owns the Enterprise | Sarup Paul

    09/30/2026 | 25 mins.
    Season 1 Episode 3 | Whoever Owns the Workflow Owns the Enterprise | Sarup Paul
    Why Sarup Is Betting on Workflow Orchestration as the AI Control Plane
    ServiceNow's CRM product lead Sarup Paul draws a hard distinction between engagement-layer platforms and resolution-layer platforms, arguing that complex enterprise workflows,not the UI or the model will determine who controls the agentic enterprise. Paul also reveals how ServiceNow's AI Control Tower is positioning the company as the governance layer for all AI agents across the enterprise, not just its own.

    👉 NiCE:
     https://www.nice.com
    🔗Connect with Sarup:
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarup/
    🔗Service Now:
    https://www.servicenow.com/
    🔗Connect with Neeraj:
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/neerajsverma/

    _______________________

    00:54 — Enterprise AI Is Here
    03:17 — AI That Resolves Problems
    06:22 — Beyond Basic AI Agents
    07:54 — Governing Enterprise AI Agents
    10:05 — AI Replacing Human Work?
    14:09 — Why Enterprise SaaS Survives
    18:28 — The ROI of AI
    22:24 — AI Changes Product Development

    _______________________

    About Speak to an Agent:
    Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business. The show features the leaders, founders, and technologists building and deploying AI at scale, and they get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.

    (00:54) - Enterprise AI Is Here

    (03:17) - AI That Resolves Problems

    (06:22) - Beyond Basic AI Agents

    (07:54) - Governing Enterprise AI Agents

    (10:05) - AI Replacing Human Work?

    (14:09) - Why Enterprise SaaS Survives

    (18:28) - The ROI of AI

    (22:24) - AI Changes Product Development
  • Speak to an Agent

    Everything Is a Code Problem | Uri Eliabayev

    09/30/2026 | 35 mins.
    Season 1 Episode 2 | Everything Is a Code Problem | Uri Eliabayev
    Founder of Israel's Biggest AI Community, on Why AI Strategy Is Really an Engineering Problem
    Uri Eliabayev, who founded Machine & Deep Learning Israel, now the country's largest AI community with tens of thousands of members, joins Sascha Poggemann to explain why he evaluates AI models on task-specific outcomes rather than benchmarks, and how reframing any problem as a code problem changes what teams believe is possible to automate. They also discuss why AI adoption succeeds fastest when it aligns with employees' own motivations rather than being mandated top-down, and why enterprises should embrace an iterative, patient approach instead of expecting one-shot results.
    👉 NiCE:
     https://www.nice.com
    🔗Connect with Uri:
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/urieliabayev/
    🔗Machine & Deep Learning Isreal
    https://machinelearning.co.il/
    🔗Connect with Neeraj:
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/neerajsverma/

    ____________________
    01:03 — Building Israel’s AI Community
    05:33 — The Next AI Frontier
    10:12 — Taking AI Into Production
    14:01 — Making Enterprise AI Work
    18:45 — AI Governance and Regulation
    23:34 — Will AI Replace Jobs?
    26:24 — Becoming Better With AI
    29:32 — Getting Employees to Adopt AI

    _______________________
    About Speak to an Agent:
    Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business. The show features the leaders, founders, and technologists building and deploying AI at scale, and they get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.

    (01:03) - Building Israel’s AI Community

    (05:33) - The Next AI Frontier

    (10:12) - Taking AI Into Production

    (14:01) - Making Enterprise AI Work

    (18:45) - AI Governance and Regulation

    (23:34) - Will AI Replace Jobs?

    (26:24) - Becoming Better With AI

    (29:32) - Getting Employees to Adopt AI
  • Speak to an Agent

    Voice AI's Biggest Bottleneck | Dylan Fox

    09/30/2026 | 23 mins.
    Season 1 Episode 1 |  Voice AI's Biggest Bottleneck | Dylan Fox
    What It Actually Takes to Ship Voice AI
    AssemblyAI founder Dylan Fox on why voice AI was left for dead. He unpacks the messy multi-model voice stacks behind today's AI agents. Should AI even try to sound human? A sharp, no-fluff look at what it takes to ship real voice AI.

    👉 NiCE:
    https://www.nice.com/speak-to-an-agent
    🔗Connect with Dylan:
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/dylanbfox
    🔗AssemblyAI:
    https://www.assemblyai.com/
    🔗Connect with Neeraj:
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/neerajsverma/

    ____________________
    00:00 – Intro
    01:10 – Meet Dylan Fox
    02:39 – Why Voice AI Is Back
    05:04 – Where Voice Agents Still Fail
    08:44 – The Voice AI Tech Stack
    09:54 – The Future of Voice-to-Voice AI
    12:01 – Smarter Speech Intelligence
    15:59 – When AI Agents Work Together
    18:00 – Accuracy, Context & Hallucinations
    21:26 – Building the Future of Voice AI

    _______________________

    About Speak to an Agent:
    Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business. The show features the leaders, founders, and technologists building and deploying AI at scale, and they get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.
  • Speak to an Agent

    Speak to an Agent, Coming Soon

    09/16/2026 | 0 mins.
    Launching Wednesday, September 30th. Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business.

    The show features the leaders, founders, and technologists building and deploying AI at scale, and they get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.
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About Speak to an Agent
Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business. Featuring the people and ideas shaping the future of CX AI, the innovators, the thought leaders, and those making the decisions. They get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.
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