Season 1 Episode 2 | Everything Is a Code Problem | Uri Eliabayev

Founder of Israel's Biggest AI Community, on Why AI Strategy Is Really an Engineering Problem

Uri Eliabayev, who founded Machine & Deep Learning Israel, now the country's largest AI community with tens of thousands of members, joins Sascha Poggemann to explain why he evaluates AI models on task-specific outcomes rather than benchmarks, and how reframing any problem as a code problem changes what teams believe is possible to automate. They also discuss why AI adoption succeeds fastest when it aligns with employees' own motivations rather than being mandated top-down, and why enterprises should embrace an iterative, patient approach instead of expecting one-shot results.

👉 NiCE:

https://www.nice.com

🔗Connect with Uri:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/urieliabayev/

🔗Machine & Deep Learning Isreal

https://machinelearning.co.il/

🔗Connect with Neeraj:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/neerajsverma/



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01:03 — Building Israel’s AI Community

05:33 — The Next AI Frontier

10:12 — Taking AI Into Production

14:01 — Making Enterprise AI Work

18:45 — AI Governance and Regulation

23:34 — Will AI Replace Jobs?

26:24 — Becoming Better With AI

29:32 — Getting Employees to Adopt AI



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About Speak to an Agent:

Speak to an Agent explores what it really takes to bring AI into large organizations, why AI can't fix a problem you haven't already solved, why real understanding matters more than a polished voice, and why the domain expert who knows how to use AI is becoming the most valuable person in the business. The show features the leaders, founders, and technologists building and deploying AI at scale, and they get candid about what's working, what isn't, and what changes now that machines can reason, plan, and act at a human level, and sometimes beyond it. If you're responsible for putting AI to work inside your organization, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.



(01:03) - Building Israel’s AI Community



(05:33) - The Next AI Frontier



(10:12) - Taking AI Into Production



(14:01) - Making Enterprise AI Work



(18:45) - AI Governance and Regulation



(23:34) - Will AI Replace Jobs?



(26:24) - Becoming Better With AI



(29:32) - Getting Employees to Adopt AI