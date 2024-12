282 The Magic Wand with Sarah Tomchesson

Sarah Tomchesson, C.S.E. (she/her) advocates for sexual liberation through her work as a sex educator, sex toy evangelist and podcast host. Sarah has spent much of her career shaping legendary sex toy brands, including Pleasure Chest, Babeland, and Lovehoney. Currently she holds the position of Director of Marketing for the iconic Magic Wand brand. Sarah firmly believes in the power of pleasure as a healing tool. She is a certified sexuality educator and has been developing, programming, and presenting pleasure-based sex education nationwide since 2007. Sarah co-hosts the F*ck Yeah Podcast, which aims to disrupt harmful ideas about sexuality, intimate relationships, identity, parenthood, and more. She is also a mom and on the Board of Directors of SIECUS – Sex Ed for Social Change (siecus.org), the nation's leading sex education policy non-profit. We answer some listener questions, talk about the famous Magic Wand, as well as: can you get addicted to your vibrator?   Research Discussed  Article about "Dead Vagina Syndrome"   Episodes talked about:  Asexuality  Erotic Blueprint   Books mentioned:  - Come Together (Nagoski) - Sex When You Don't Feel Like It (Darnell)   Sarah's Podcast: https://fuckyeahpod.com/   Magic Wand: https://hitachimagic.com  Have a question or want to check out our advertiser discount codes?! Click here