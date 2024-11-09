Powered by RND
Sluts and Scholars

Sluts and Scholars Media LLC | Pleasure Podcasts
Sluts & Scholars is one of Cosmopolitan's "Hot Podcasts to Listen To." Nicoletta Heidegger is a licensed marriage and family therapist and sexologist and she ch...
Health & WellnessSexuality

Available Episodes

  284 Should Women Get Free Tickets? with Misha Bonaventura from Bonobo Network
    This week features Misha Bonaventura. We talk about sex positive communities, sexy parties, being objectified, consent culture, and also- what is being slut secure?! Misha co-produces Bonobo Network with William Winters. Alongside William, she is passionate about supporting sex positive community and helping people create more pleasure for themselves. She teaches and consults individuals and communities to develop their consent culture with a harm reduction and transformative justice lens. Her private practice, Clearing Conversations, focuses on conflict resolution and communication coaching and she loves supporting the sex positive community of the Bay Area and beyond in creating sustainable, long-term relationship building.   Ad:  For listeners of the show, Dipsea is offering an extended 30 day free trial when you go to DipseaStories.com/sands   Misha: http://www.clearingconversations.com/   Come join us at the Bonobo Retreat https://www.bonoboretreat.com/ 
    53:13
  283 Eat Healthy and F*ck Like a Porn Star with Robby Apples
     This week I am joined by porn performer, filmmaker, and artist Robby Apples. He shares how doing porn and psychedelic medicine helped him to heal his social anxiety. We also talk about what it is really like on set for male performers, overcoming insecurities, empowerment through self love, and why humans struggle with always wanting more, more, more! Also- can an apple a day really make you a porn star?    Ads:  All discounts: https://linktr.ee/slutsandscholars Dipsea: Dipsea is offering an extended 30 day free trial when you go to DipseaStories.com/sands Factor: Head to FACTORMEALS.com/sluts50 and use code sluts50 to get 50% off your first box plus 20% off your next box   Robby: https://robbyapples.com/   Ask a Question here 
    55:43
  282 The Magic Wand with Sarah Tomchesson
     Sarah Tomchesson, C.S.E. (she/her) advocates for sexual liberation through her work as a sex educator, sex toy evangelist and podcast host. Sarah has spent much of her career shaping legendary sex toy brands, including Pleasure Chest, Babeland, and Lovehoney. Currently she holds the position of Director of Marketing for the iconic Magic Wand brand. Sarah firmly believes in the power of pleasure as a healing tool. She is a certified sexuality educator and has been developing, programming, and presenting pleasure-based sex education nationwide since 2007. Sarah co-hosts the F*ck Yeah Podcast, which aims to disrupt harmful ideas about sexuality, intimate relationships, identity, parenthood, and more. She is also a mom and on the Board of Directors of SIECUS – Sex Ed for Social Change (siecus.org), the nation's leading sex education policy non-profit. We answer some listener questions, talk about the famous Magic Wand, as well as: can you get addicted to your vibrator?    Research Discussed  Article about "Dead Vagina Syndrome"    Episodes talked about:  Asexuality  Erotic Blueprint    Books mentioned:  - Come Together (Nagoski) - Sex When You Don't Feel Like It (Darnell)    Sarah's Podcast: https://fuckyeahpod.com/   Magic Wand: https://hitachimagic.com    Have a question or want to check out our advertiser discount codes?! Click here 
    55:23
  281 Victims' Rights: Fighting for Justice with Lisa Bloom
    Lisa Bloom Esquire is an attorney specializing in LGBTQ rights, Civil Rights, sexual harassment and assault cases. Daughter of famous civil rights attorney Gloria Allred, Lisa was raised to help everyday people in their fight for justice. Her firm, The Bloom Firm, continues to focus on fighting for victims of discrimination, harassment and abuse with compassion, as she is a survivor herself. She is also an author and media personality and has successfully represented many high profile celebrity cases, such as many of the brave Trump, Cosby, and Epstein survivors. TW: We will touch on topics related to consent, sexual assault, rape, and the civil court system. As always, please take care however you need to.   Ads:  Dipsea: Dipsea is offering an extended 30 day free trial when you go to DipseaStories.com/sands   Lisa Bloom: https://thebloomfirm.com/ 
    47:08
  280 The Sex You Want with Rena Martine
    Rena Martine is a women's intimacy coach, former Sex Crimes Deputy District Attorney for the Los Angeles County D.A.'s Office, and author of The Sex You Want: A Shameless Journey to Deep Intimacy, Honest Pleasure, and a Life You Love. Today we answer some listener Q and A's about non-monogamy. Then, we have a discussion about force and submission fantasies and how to reconcile these desires with survivorship and empowerment. Ad: OSEA use promo code SCHOLARS10 FOR 10% off at  https://oseamalibu.com/collections/body-care?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=influencer&utm_campaign=032024_EVERGREEN_SLUTS+SCHOLARS   Ask a Q: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1h4zUjetKy6m9OxJO2VQx9hPdFhPcN9UXwVxZ0IWGifM/edit   Rena: https://www.renamartine.com/ 
    54:42

About Sluts and Scholars

Sluts & Scholars is one of Cosmopolitan's "Hot Podcasts to Listen To." Nicoletta Heidegger is a licensed marriage and family therapist and sexologist and she chats with folks from across sexuality, kink, and professional spectrums about desire, pleasure, shame, stigma and (of course) bodily functions. Combining irreverence and expertise, on the docket is anything remotely related to sexual, reproductive and bodily autonomy; from the indigenous menstrual practices of the Hupa Valley tribe, to beauty confidence advice from Dita von Teese, and anal sex pro tips from Jessica Drake. Sluts and Scholars is a proud member of Pleasure Podcasts. For network details, contact [email protected] *Sluts and scholars is a sex positive, shame free, educational podcast where we try to help make your sex smarter and your smarts sexier. While we love to give advice and resources, please note that this podcast is not intended to be therapy or a replacement for therapy. Thanks for tuning in and we hope you enjoy!
