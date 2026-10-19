Sleep Anchor: 432 Hz Healing Frequency

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64 episodes
432 Hz Healing Frequency Music with Gentle Rain for Insomnia and Deep Sleep — Sleep Drops (90 Min)10/19/2026 | 1h 30 mins.This 90-minute episode features Sleep Drops: a warm 432 Hz healing frequency drone wrapped in a soft rain atmosphere, for insomnia, deep relaxation and restorative sleep.
Slow analog-style pads hold a single sustained chord over gentle water textures and a deep, rounded sub-bass, with no beat and no melody to follow. The 432 Hz tuning runs through the whole piece, and the rain gives the mind a steady, familiar place to settle. The episode audio is normalized to -19 LUFS, quieter than a standard podcast and tuned for bedside speakers and headphones.
AI disclosure: this episode's music was generated with AI and edited, mixed and mastered by a human.
🎧 More ways to listen:
• Full-night 10-hour versions (Sleep Anchor Deep, Apple Podcasts): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/apple-deep-432?src=ep-432
• Sleep Anchor downloads to keep, and a free hour: https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/downloads?src=ep-432
• YouTube (2-hour versions): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/youtube-2h?src=ep-432
• Keep the music going after this episode ends (how-to): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/all-night?src=ep-432
• New music by email, once a month: https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/email?src=ep-432
• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7LOQ12DNjTPJKeSiXrjC2n
• Support us: https://ko-fi.com/sleepanchor
Follow Sleep Anchor on your favorite podcast platform so you never miss an episode.
Sleep well.
#sleep #sleepmusic #432hz #healingfrequency #rainsounds #ambient #deepsleep #insomnia #sleepsounds
Arabic: موسيقى نوم، أصوات المطر، مساعدة على النوم، موسيقى هادئة، تأمل
Urdu: نیند کی موسیقی، بارش کی آوازیں، نیند میں مدد، پرسکون موسیقی، مراقبہ
French: Musique de sommeil, sons de pluie, aide au sommeil, musique calme, méditation
Spanish: Música para dormir, sonidos de lluvia, ayuda para dormir, música tranquila, meditación
Portuguese: Música para dormir, sons de chuva, ajuda para dormir, música calma, meditação
Hindi: नींद संगीत, बारिश की आवाज़ें, नींद में मदद, शांत संगीत, ध्यान
Japanese: 睡眠音楽、雨の音、睡眠補助、穏やかな音楽、瞑想
German: Schlafmusik, Regengeräusche, Schlafhilfe, ruhige Musik, Meditation
Indonesian: Musik tidur, suara hujan, bantuan tidur, musik tenang, meditasi
Italian: Musica per dormire, suoni di pioggia, aiuto per dormire, musica calma, meditazione
432 Hz Healing Frequency with Brown Noise for ADHD Sleep — Musical Breath (Slowed Down) (90 Min)10/15/2026 | 1h 30 mins.This 90-minute episode is the slowed-down version of Musical Breath: a slowly unfolding 432 Hz drone over soft brown noise, for quieting racing thoughts and deep sleep.
The original drone is stretched to four times slower, turning its pads and overtones into a smooth, evolving wash with no beat and no melody. A subtle brown noise layer provides a calming foundation, and quiet 200/202 Hz binaural tones (a 2 Hz difference) are included for headphone listeners. The episode audio is normalized to -19 LUFS.
AI disclosure: this episode's music was generated with AI and edited, mixed and mastered by a human.
🎧 More ways to listen:
• Full-night 10-hour versions (Sleep Anchor Deep, Apple Podcasts): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/apple-deep-432?src=ep-432
• YouTube (2-hour versions): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/youtube-2h?src=ep-432
• Keep the music going after this episode ends (how-to): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/all-night?src=ep-432
• New music by email, once a month: https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/email?src=ep-432
• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7LOQ12DNjTPJKeSiXrjC2n
• Support us: https://ko-fi.com/sleepanchor
Follow Sleep Anchor on your favorite podcast platform so you never miss an episode.
Sleep well.
#sleep #sleepmusic #432hz #brownnoise #adhdsleep #ambient #deepsleep #insomnia #sleepsounds
Arabic: موسيقى نوم، 432 هرتز، ضوضاء بنية، تأمل
Urdu: نیند کی موسیقی، 432 ہرٹز، براؤن شور، مراقبہ
French: Musique de sommeil, 432 Hz, bruit brun, méditation
Spanish: Música para dormir, 432 Hz, ruido marrón, meditación
Portuguese: Música para dormir, 432 Hz, ruído marrom, meditação
Hindi: नींद संगीत, 432 हर्ट्ज, ब्राउन शोर, ध्यान
Japanese: 睡眠音楽、432 Hz、ブラウンノイズ、瞑想
German: Schlafmusik, 432 Hz, braunes Rauschen, Meditation
Indonesian: Musik tidur, 432 Hz, derau cokelat, meditasi
Italian: Musica per dormire, 432 Hz, rumore marrone, meditazione
432 Hz Healing Frequency Music for Mind Calming and Deep Sleep — Silk Descent (90 Min)10/12/2026 | 1h 30 mins.This 90-minute episode offers a continuous 432 Hz healing frequency drone, ideal for meditation, deep relaxation, or supporting restorative sleep.
The track maintains a consistent -14 LUFS, featuring a master character of subtle warmth and a clean, unobtrusive drone layer to facilitate focus and calm.
AI disclosure: this episode's music was generated with AI and edited, mixed and mastered by a human.
🎧 More ways to listen:
• Full-night 10-hour versions (Sleep Anchor Deep, Apple Podcasts): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/apple-deep-432?src=ep-432
• YouTube (2-hour versions): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/youtube-2h?src=ep-432
• Keep the music going after this episode ends (how-to): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/all-night?src=ep-432
• New music by email, once a month: https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/email?src=ep-432
• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7LOQ12DNjTPJKeSiXrjC2n
• Support us: https://ko-fi.com/sleepanchor
Follow Sleep Anchor on your favorite podcast platform to discover new episodes designed to enhance your sleep and well-being.
Sleep well.
#432hz #healingtones #meditation #sleepmusic #ambient #deepsleep #relaxation #sleepsounds #insomnia
Arabic: موسيقى نوم, الاسترخاء, تأمل
Urdu: نیند کی موسیقی, آرام دہ, مراقبہ
French: Musique de sommeil, relaxation, méditation
Spanish: Música para dormir, relajación, meditación
Portuguese: Música para dormir, relaxamento, meditação
Hindi: नींद संगीत, विश्राम, ध्यान
Japanese: 睡眠音楽, リラクゼーション, 瞑想
German: Schlafmusik, Entspannung, Meditation
Indonesian: Musik tidur, relaksasi, meditasi
Italian: Musica per dormire, rilassamento, meditazione
432 Hz Frequency Music for Insomnia and Delta Wave Sleep — Gossamer Echo (90 Min)10/08/2026 | 1h 30 mins.This 90 Min episode provides a continuous 432 Hz healing tone with a gentle, evolving ambient texture, designed for meditation, relaxation, and fostering a sense of well-being.
The audio is mastered to a consistent -14 LUFS, ensuring a smooth listening experience, with the 432 Hz sine wave softly layered beneath a spacious, ethereal pad to create a delicate and unobtrusive soundscape.
AI disclosure: this episode's music was generated with AI and edited, mixed and mastered by a human.
🎧 More ways to listen:
• Full-night 10-hour versions (Sleep Anchor Deep, Apple Podcasts): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/apple-deep-432?src=ep-432
• YouTube (2-hour versions): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/youtube-2h?src=ep-432
• Keep the music going after this episode ends (how-to): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/all-night?src=ep-432
• New music by email, once a month: https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/email?src=ep-432
• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7LOQ12DNjTPJKeSiXrjC2n
• Support us: https://ko-fi.com/sleepanchor
Follow Sleep Anchor on your favorite podcast platform to effortlessly discover new episodes and support our work.
Sleep well.
#432hz #healingtones #meditation #ambient #relaxation #wellness #frequency #sleepsounds #deepsleep
موسيقى نوم, موسيقى هادئة, موسيقى تأمل, ضوضاء بنية, أصوات النوم, مساعدة النوم, موسيقى مريحة, شفاء, ترددات الشفاء
نیند کی موسیقی، پرسکون موسیقی، مراقبہ کی موسیقی، براؤن شور، نیند کی آوازیں، نیند کی امداد، آرام دہ موسیقی، شفا یابی، شفا یابی کی تعدد
Musique de sommeil, musique calme, musique de méditation, bruit brun, sons de sommeil, aide au sommeil, musique relaxante, guérison, fréquences de guérison
Música para dormir, música tranquila, música para meditar, ruido marrón, sonidos para dormir, ayuda para dormir, música relajante, curación, frecuencias de curación
Música para dormir, música calma, música para meditação, ruído marrom, sons para dormir, ajuda para dormir, música relaxante, cura, frequências de cura
नींद संगीत, शांत संगीत, ध्यान संगीत, भूरा शोर, नींद की आवाज़ें, नींद सहायता, आरामदायक संगीत, उपचार, उपचार आवृत्तियाँ
睡眠音楽、落ち着いた音楽、瞑想音楽、ブラウンノイズ、睡眠音、睡眠補助、リラックス音楽、ヒーリング、ヒーリング周波数
Schlafmusik, ruhige Musik, Meditationsmusik, braunes Rauschen, Schlafgeräusche, Schlafhilfe, entspannende Musik, Heilung, Heilfrequenzen
Musik tidur, musik tenang, musik meditasi, kebisingan coklat, suara tidur, bantuan tidur, musik relaksasi, penyembuhan, frekuensi penyembuhan
Musica per dormire, musica calma, musica per la meditazione, rumore marrone, suoni del sonno, aiuto per dormire, musica rilassante, guarigione, frequenze di guarigione
432 Hz Frequency Music for Anxiety and Insomnia — Tranquil Rest (Slowed Down) (90 Min)10/05/2026 | 1h 30 mins.This 90 Min drone for deep sleep features a slowed-down, evolving pad with a subtle, calming character, designed to guide you into tranquil rest.
The master focuses on a smooth, wide stereo field, with the drone layers processed for a sustained, rich harmonic texture while maintaining a gentle presence at -12 LUFS.
AI disclosure: this episode's music was generated with AI and edited, mixed and mastered by a human.
🎧 More ways to listen:
• Full-night 10-hour versions (Sleep Anchor Deep, Apple Podcasts): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/apple-deep-432?src=ep-432
• YouTube (2-hour versions): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/youtube-2h?src=ep-432
• Keep the music going after this episode ends (how-to): https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/all-night?src=ep-432
• New music by email, once a month: https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/email?src=ep-432
• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7LOQ12DNjTPJKeSiXrjC2n
• Support us: https://ko-fi.com/sleepanchor
Follow Sleep Anchor on your favorite podcast platform to get new episodes for deep sleep and focus.
Sleep well.
#sleep #deepsleep #drone #432hz #sleepmusic #insomnia #ambient #sleepsounds #meditation
أصوات النوم, موسيقى النوم, الضوضاء البنية, الضوضاء البيضاء, الضوضاء الوردية, ASMR, الاسترخاء, التأمل, أرق, نوم عميق, مساعدة النوم, دراسة, تركيز
نیند کی آوازیں، نیند کی موسیقی، براؤن شور، سفید شور، گلابی شور، ASMR، آرام، مراقبہ، بے خوابی، گہری نیند، نیند میں مدد، مطالعہ، توجہ
Sons de sommeil, musique de sommeil, bruit brun, bruit blanc, bruit rose, ASMR, relaxation, méditation, insomnie, sommeil profond, aide au sommeil, étude, concentration
Sonidos para dormir, música para dormir, ruido marrón, ruido blanco, ruido rosa, ASMR, relajación, meditación, insomnio, sueño profundo, ayuda para dormir, estudio, concentración
Sons para dormir, música para dormir, ruído marrom, ruído branco, ruído rosa, ASMR, relaxamento, meditação, insônia, sono profundo, ajuda para dormir, estudo, concentração
नींद की आवाज़ें, नींद का संगीत, ब्राउन शोर, सफेद शोर, गुलाबी शोर, ASMR, विश्राम, ध्यान, अनिद्रा, गहरी नींद, नींद में सहायता, अध्ययन, एकाग्रता
睡眠音、睡眠音楽、ブラウンノイズ、ホワイトノイズ、ピンクノイズ、ASMR、リラクゼーション、瞑想、不眠症、深い睡眠、睡眠補助、勉強、集中
Schlafgeräusche, Schlafmusik, braunes Rauschen, weißes Rauschen, rosa Rauschen, ASMR, Entspannung, Meditation, Schlaflosigkeit, Tiefschlaf, Schlafhilfe, Studium, Konzentration
Suara tidur, musik tidur, derau coklat, derau putih, derau merah muda, ASMR, relaksasi, meditasi, insomnia, tidur nyenyak, bantuan tidur, belajar, fokus
Suoni per dormire, musica per dormire, rumore marrone, rumore bianco, rumore rosa, ASMR, relax, meditazione, insonnia, sonno profondo, aiuto per dormire, studio, concentrazione
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About Sleep Anchor: 432 Hz Healing Frequency
Healing frequency music for the nights that won't end.Music generated with AI, then edited, mixed and mastered by Brent Burgess in a digital audio workstation.Every episode is 90 minutes of 432 Hz tuned ambient music, composed and mastered for deep sleep, ADHD focus relief, and overnight relaxation. Layered with subtle binaural beats and zero ads or interruptions — designed to play through your full sleep cycle.A sister production to Sleep Anchor: Deep Sleep Music. New episodes twice a week.All the ways to listen: https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/home?src=show-432Full-night 10-hour versions are in Sleep Anchor Deep, a subscription on Apple Podcasts: https://sleepanchormusic.com/go/apple-deep-432?src=show-432If you're awake at 3 AM, we're awake with you.Podcast website
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