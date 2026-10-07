Protein is one of the most talked-about nutrients in health and fitness—but how much do you actually need?

In this episode of Pack Health Podcast, we break down the basics of protein and explain how your needs can vary depending on your body size, age, activity level, and fitness goals. We'll also discuss protein-rich foods, muscle recovery, and practical ways to include enough protein in your daily meals.

You'll learn:

How protein supports muscle growth and repair

What factors influence your daily protein needs

Why more protein isn't necessarily better

The difference between animal and plant-based protein sources

How to spread protein across your meals

Simple ways to add more protein to your everyday diet

Whether you're trying to build muscle, support your fitness routine, or simply improve your nutrition, this episode will help you better understand protein and make informed choices.

Tune in to Pack Health Podcast and discover how much protein your body really needs.