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Peak Health Podcast

Peak Health Podcast
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness
Peak Health Podcast
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • Peak Health Podcast

    How to Build a Workout Routine You'll Actually Stick To

    10/07/2026 | 4 mins.
    Starting a workout routine is easy. Sticking with it is the real challenge.
    In this episode of Pack Health Podcast, we explore how to create a realistic and sustainable workout routine that fits your lifestyle and keeps you motivated. Instead of relying on extreme workouts or short-term motivation, we'll focus on building simple habits that you can maintain for the long term.
    You'll learn how to:
    Set realistic and achievable fitness goals
    Choose workouts that match your lifestyle and fitness level
    Create a simple weekly workout schedule
    Start small and gradually increase your training
    Stay consistent when motivation is low
    Track your progress and adjust your routine
    Make exercise an enjoyable part of your everyday life
    Whether you're a complete beginner or struggling to stay consistent, this episode will help you build a workout routine that works for you—not against you.
    Tune in to Pack Health Podcast and learn how to turn exercise into a lasting habit.
  • Peak Health Podcast

    Walking vs. Running: Which Is Better for Your Health?

    10/05/2026 | 48 mins.
    Walking or running—which one is actually better for your health?
    In this episode of Pack Health Podcast, we compare walking and running and explore how each can support your fitness, cardiovascular health, weight management, energy levels, and overall well-being. We'll look at the benefits, drawbacks, intensity, and accessibility of both activities.
    You'll learn:
    The key health benefits of walking and running
    Which activity may be better for weight management
    How walking can support beginners and everyday fitness
    When running may provide greater cardiovascular benefits
    How to choose the right activity for your goals and fitness level
    Why consistency matters more than choosing the "perfect" workout
    Whether you prefer a relaxing daily walk or an intense running session, the best exercise is one you can enjoy and maintain consistently.
    Tune in to Pack Health Podcast and discover whether walking or running is the better choice for your health.
  • Peak Health Podcast

    The Missing Piece of Your Fitness Routine

    10/01/2026 | 52 mins.
    Think your workout is the most important part of getting fit? Think again.
    In this episode of Pack Health Podcast, we explore why sleep is a crucial part of your fitness and recovery routine. From muscle recovery and workout performance to energy, appetite, and overall well-being, quality sleep can have a major impact on your progress.
    You'll learn how to:
    Support muscle recovery with better sleep
    Improve energy and workout performance
    Understand the connection between sleep and appetite
    Build healthier sleep habits
    Give your body the recovery time it needs
    Create a better balance between training and rest
    Train hard. Recover well. Sleep better. Become healthier.
    Tune in to Pack Health Podcast and discover why better sleep can be the missing piece of your fitness routine.
  • Peak Health Podcast

    How Much Protein Do You Really Need?

    09/29/2026 | 6 mins.
    Protein is one of the most talked-about nutrients in health and fitness—but how much do you actually need?
    In this episode of Pack Health Podcast, we break down the basics of protein and explain how your needs can vary depending on your body size, age, activity level, and fitness goals. We'll also discuss protein-rich foods, muscle recovery, and practical ways to include enough protein in your daily meals.
    You'll learn:
    How protein supports muscle growth and repair
    What factors influence your daily protein needs
    Why more protein isn't necessarily better
    The difference between animal and plant-based protein sources
    How to spread protein across your meals
    Simple ways to add more protein to your everyday diet
    Whether you're trying to build muscle, support your fitness routine, or simply improve your nutrition, this episode will help you better understand protein and make informed choices.
    Tune in to Pack Health Podcast and discover how much protein your body really needs.
  • Peak Health Podcast

    The Science of Building Muscle After 30

    09/27/2026 | 20 mins.
    Building muscle after 30 is absolutely possible—but your approach matters.
    In this episode of Pack Health Podcast, we explore the science behind building and maintaining muscle as you get older. We'll discuss progressive strength training, adequate protein and nutrition, recovery, sleep, and the importance of consistency.
    You'll learn how to:
    Use progressive strength training to stimulate muscle growth
    Understand the role of protein and balanced nutrition
    Prioritize recovery and quality sleep
    Build a consistent workout routine
    Train smarter while reducing unnecessary injury risk
    Adapt your fitness routine as your body changes with age
    Whether you're starting strength training after 30 or looking to improve your current routine, this episode offers practical, science-informed strategies for building stronger muscles and supporting long-term fitness.
    Listen to Pack Health Podcast and discover how to train smarter, recover better, and build strength at every age.
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About Peak Health Podcast
Pack Health Podcast is your guide to building better habits, improving fitness, and creating a healthier lifestyle. Each episode explores practical, easy-to-understand topics covering **nutrition, exercise, weight management, strength training, sleep, recovery, mental wellness, and everyday health**. We break down health and fitness topics into simple ideas you can understand and apply to your daily life. Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or looking to improve your current routine, Pack Health Podcast brings you useful conversations, practical strategies, and science-informed insights to help you make healthier choices. Better habits. Healthier you. One episode at a time.
Podcast website
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness

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