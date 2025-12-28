SummaryIn the inaugural episode of 'The Journey,' host Dwayne Morton introduces his transformative journey and the pivotal role of his first guest, Sarah, in his emotional growth. The conversation explores themes of unconditional love, acceptance, and the power of connection. Sarah shares her unique skills, including her work with light codes and healing practices, emphasizing the importance of being present and embracing one's true self. The episode concludes with an invitation for listeners to connect with Sarah and explore her offerings.Connect with Sarah Elkins at the following links:https://humanmeetsbeing.com/www.instagram.com/human_meets_beingwww.threads.com/@human_meets_beingwww.youtube.com/@GenesisRosePriestessChapters00:00 Introduction to The Journey02:24 The Power of Connection04:27 Unconditional Love and Acceptance09:14 The Journey of Self-Discovery13:46 Manifestation and Synchronicity16:31 Human Meets Being: The Essence of Existence24:09 Embodying Skills and Talents26:00 The Multifaceted Journey of Healing and Expression28:18 Awakening to Consciousness and Healing32:09 Understanding Light Codes and Their Impact36:37 The Power of Belief and Healing43:18 Bridging the Human and Divine Experience46:51 Accessible Healing Services and Community EngagementKeywordspodcast, personal growth, emotional awareness, unconditional love, healing, connection, self-acceptance, light codes, transformation, journey