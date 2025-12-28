Summary



In this episode of the Show Up to Win podcast, host Dwayne Morton interviews Ken Miller, a best-selling author and transformative business leader. Ken shares his powerful life story, detailing his journey from a troubled childhood filled with foster homes and violence to overcoming addiction and homelessness. He emphasizes the importance of resilience, personal growth, and the role of spirituality in his transformation. Ken discusses the work he did in prison to become a better person and how he now uses his experiences to help others. The conversation highlights the universal themes of overcoming adversity, finding purpose, and the actions of gratitude.



Chapters



00:00 Introduction to Resilience and Purpose

01:00 Ken Miller's Journey: From Adversity to Triumph

04:29 Childhood Trauma and Its Impact

07:26 Navigating Teenage Years and Emotional Damage

10:16 The Struggle with Identity and Acceptance

13:07 The Descent into Addiction

18:01 Life on the Streets and Consequences of Addiction

22:16 The Turning Point: A Conversation with God

27:21 Becoming Ken: The Journey of Transformation

35:40 Overcoming Mental Prisons: Resilience and Truth

40:58 Gratitude in Action: Purpose Beyond Pain