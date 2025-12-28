Open app
ShowUp2Win
Dwayne Morton
    ShowUp2Win - The Journey : The Journey Begins: Episode One - Sarah Elkins

    12/27/2025 | 53 mins.
    SummaryIn the inaugural episode of 'The Journey,' host Dwayne Morton introduces his transformative journey and the pivotal role of his first guest, Sarah, in his emotional growth. The conversation explores themes of unconditional love, acceptance, and the power of connection. Sarah shares her unique skills, including her work with light codes and healing practices, emphasizing the importance of being present and embracing one's true self. The episode concludes with an invitation for listeners to connect with Sarah and explore her offerings.Connect with Sarah Elkins at the following links:https://humanmeetsbeing.com/www.instagram.com/human_meets_beingwww.threads.com/@human_meets_beingwww.youtube.com/@GenesisRosePriestessChapters00:00 Introduction to The Journey02:24 The Power of Connection04:27 Unconditional Love and Acceptance09:14 The Journey of Self-Discovery13:46 Manifestation and Synchronicity16:31 Human Meets Being: The Essence of Existence24:09 Embodying Skills and Talents26:00 The Multifaceted Journey of Healing and Expression28:18 Awakening to Consciousness and Healing32:09 Understanding Light Codes and Their Impact36:37 The Power of Belief and Healing43:18 Bridging the Human and Divine Experience46:51 Accessible Healing Services and Community EngagementKeywordspodcast, personal growth, emotional awareness, unconditional love, healing, connection, self-acceptance, light codes, transformation, journey
    (17) Louisa Jovanovich - The Power of Connection and Kindness

    10/02/2025 | 41 mins.
    In this engaging conversation, Dwayne Morton and Louisa Jovanovich explore Louisa's transformative journey from personal struggles to becoming a hypnotherapist and community builder. They discuss the importance of resilience, the power of saying yes to opportunities, and the impact of personal experiences on professional growth. Louisa shares her insights on mental health, the significance of community, and her aspirations for the future, emphasizing the need for kindness and connection in a world often filled with fear and uncertainty.

    https://connectwithsource.com/

    00:00 Louisa & Dwayne
    00:10 Introduction and Connection
    02:48 Louisa's Journey and Early Struggles
    05:41 The Power of Saying Yes
    08:29 Transformative Experiences in Inpatient Care
    11:13 Lessons from Pain and Resilience
    14:34 The Path to Hypnotherapy and Self-Discovery
    17:16 Building a Career in Hair and Hypnotherapy
    19:54 Manifestation and Community Building
    22:54 Future Aspirations and Global Transformation
    40:58 Podcast Intro.mp4
    (16) Joel Salomon - From Actuary to Prosperity Coach: A Story of Transformation

    9/21/2025 | 55 mins.
    In this episode of the Show Up to Win podcast, Dwayne Morton interviews Joel Salomon, a prosperity coach with a compelling story of resilience. Joel shares his journey from being an actuary to a hedge fund manager, and ultimately to a coach helping others achieve financial freedom. He discusses the importance of mindset, overcoming obstacles, and the transformative power of public speaking. Joel emphasizes the significance of personal growth and the need to trust one's intuition in pursuing dreams and purpose.

    https://www.salaurmor.com/

    TEDx - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QgT2FmqmfA&t=352s

    https://www.facebook.com/thejoelsalomon
    Author of Best-selling Personal Money Management Book, Infinite Love and Money
    Author of Best-selling Self-Help and Personal Finance book, The 9 Money Rules Millionaires Use: Only The Unconventional Ones

    00:00 Introduction to Resilience and Guest Introduction
    01:41 Joe Salomon's Journey to Becoming a Prosperity Coach
    10:30 Navigating Challenges in Switzerland
    14:31 The Path Back to New York and Career Growth
    20:48 Lessons Learned and Overcoming Fears
    28:21 Overcoming Fear Through Toastmasters
    35:56 The Journey to Public Speaking
    40:05 Transforming Doubt into Action
    46:06 Finding Purpose Beyond Success
    48:51 Becoming a Prosperity Coach
    (15) Ken Miller - Becoming Ken: The Transformation

    9/12/2025 | 45 mins.
    In this episode of the Show Up to Win podcast, host Dwayne Morton interviews Ken Miller, a best-selling author and transformative business leader. Ken shares his powerful life story, detailing his journey from a troubled childhood filled with foster homes and violence to overcoming addiction and homelessness. He emphasizes the importance of resilience, personal growth, and the role of spirituality in his transformation. Ken discusses the work he did in prison to become a better person and how he now uses his experiences to help others. The conversation highlights the universal themes of overcoming adversity, finding purpose, and the actions of gratitude.

    00:00 Introduction to Resilience and Purpose
    01:00 Ken Miller's Journey: From Adversity to Triumph
    04:29 Childhood Trauma and Its Impact
    07:26 Navigating Teenage Years and Emotional Damage
    10:16 The Struggle with Identity and Acceptance
    13:07 The Descent into Addiction
    18:01 Life on the Streets and Consequences of Addiction
    22:16 The Turning Point: A Conversation with God
    27:21 Becoming Ken: The Journey of Transformation
    35:40 Overcoming Mental Prisons: Resilience and Truth
    40:58 Gratitude in Action: Purpose Beyond Pain
    (14) Connor Hiebel - From Health Challenges to Entrepreneurial Success

    9/04/2025 | 19 mins.
    In this engaging conversation, Dwayne Morton interviews Connor Hebel, the founder of Amelia Island Microgreens, who shares his inspiring journey of overcoming chronic health challenges through holistic nutrition and microgreens. Connor discusses the importance of resilience, mentorship, and taking action in entrepreneurship, while also providing valuable advice for young entrepreneurs. The conversation highlights the significance of personal growth, the journey of building a business, and the balance between work and life aspirations.

About ShowUp2Win

Sharing stories of incredible resilience and the creation of the superheroes forged in the fires.
