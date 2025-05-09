Sappenin’ Podcast with Sean Smith

EP. 340 - Slam Dunk Festival 2025 (A Day To Remember, Alkaline Trio, The Used, Neck Deep, Frank Zummo, As It Is, Greywind, Sweet Pill)

SLAM DUNK DA FUNK! In what has become Sappenin' tradition, we begin our summer festival recordings with a trip to Slam Dunk 2025! In this special episode, we capture our chaotic adventures in Hatfield and Leeds, documenting the events nostalgic vibe, backstage gossip and latest stories from some old friends, scene starlights and ticking off a couple buck-list guests. Listen to exclusive conversations with A Day To Remember (Jeremy McKinnon and Neil Westfall), Alkaline Trio (Matt Skiba, Dan Andriano and Atom Willard), The Used (Bert McCracken and Jeph Howard), Frank Zummo (Sum 41 and Electric Callboy), Neck Deep (Ben Barlow and Matt Powles), As It Is (Patty Walters and Ben Biss), Greywind (Steph and Paul O'Sullivan) and Sweet Pill (Zayna Youssef). Turn it up and join Sean and Morgan to find out Sappenin' this week!