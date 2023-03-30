In 2013, Damon Lawner went from being a broke family man to a sex club kingpin when he founded SNCTM: the most elite sex club in the world. Damon created a plac... More
No Such Thing as a Free Orgy
Damon’s personal life is up in flames, but the club’s success is skyrocketing. Due to SNCTM’s wild popularity, Damon creates a more elite tier of Sanctum membership – called “Dominus” – which costs tens of thousands of dollars and involves a blood oath initiation ceremony. This brings a new level of wealth and status to the club – at least among the men. For women, their looks were their currency. And, as Damon finds out, money doesn’t mean happiness.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
37:46
Everyone Else is Crazy and I'm Sane
Damon moves into a Tudor mansion in Holmby Hills—quickly dubbed The Sanctum Mansion—where he both lives and hosts the parties. Damon declares his newly discovered non-monogamous status to Melissa, which ultimately leads to their breakup. But what ended their relationship actually made others stronger. We explore how sex clubs like SNCTM can provide a release valve for the pressures of monogamous relationships – even with the jealousy and anxiety (and a skyrocketing lube budget). But in the search for sexual enlightenment, Damon’s reality doesn’t reflect what he had imagined.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
36:09
Not the Only Pervert in Town
Damon starts hosting his raucous sex parties monthly, at various secret locations around LA. Two longtime SNCTM performers recall their early days at the club – including Damon’s unconventional hiring practices. As his luxury sex empire grows over SNCTM’s first two years, Damon becomes increasingly tempted by the world that he’s created – and it starts to get messy. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/20/2023
41:28
Welcome to the Sex Party!
Our story begins in 2013, with Damon Lawner penniless, jobless, and contemplating suicide. But then, one night, he watches Stanley Kubrick's film Eyes Wide Shut — ya know, with that iconic illuminati sex party scene — and he gets a spark of inspiration. He decides that his new mission in life is to launch a sex club for wealthy Hollywood elites interested in ritualistic sex. Obviously. But he has no idea what’s in store for him.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/13/2023
36:54
Introducing: Sanctum Unmasked
In 2013, Damon Lawner went from being a broke family man to a sex club kingpin when he founded SNCTM: the most elite sex club in the world. Damon created a place where billionaires and Hollywood celebs could explore their wildest sexual fantasies – but it ultimately turned his life upside down. Join host Karley Sciortino as she explores our most hidden desires – and uncovers the story of SNCTM.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
