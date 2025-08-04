About Respecting the Beer

The smartest podcast for nerdy brewers and beer lovers in under thirty minutes. Hosted by owners of McFleshman's Brewing Co, Bobby and Allison Fleshman with special apparances from Ciceron and historian, Joel Hermansen. Kept on subject by Gary Arndt, host of Everything Everywhere Daily. In our first few episodes, we cover the origins of McFleshman's brewery and it's lead brewer, Bobby Fleshman. While studying for a PhD in astrophysics, Bobby fell in love with homebrewing. After consistently winning brewing competitions, he and his wife Alison McCoy decided to start a brewery with a different type of experience. Thus McFleshman's was born! Other topics covered include: craft brewing, the chemical make up of beer, the differences between the huge variety of beers, how color affects beer's taste, homebrewing, starting a brewery, why beer get's skunked, the origins of hops, the business of brewing, Benedictine Monk's effect on brewing, Hildegard of Bingen, Charlie Bamforth, Louis Pasteur, contract brewing, remote beer pumping, getting a business loan, brewery operations, creating stand operating procedures, Sierra Nevada Brewing, brewing collaboration, Dry January, Reinhehtsgebot, beer history, and much more.