The short-term rental market has changed.
A few years ago, a clean property in a decent location was often enough to stay booked. Today, with more competition than ever, investors need more than a good property—they need a memorable experience.
In this episode of Return On Design, Rachel Niederhofer and Justin explore the growing importance of experiential design and why the highest-performing short-term rentals are no longer competing on price, square footage, or even location alone. They're competing on how guests feel when they stay there.
Rachel breaks down how strategic design influences human behavior, creates emotional connection, and ultimately drives occupancy rates, referrals, repeat bookings, and stronger returns.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
What experiential design is and why it matters more than ever
Why guests are booking experiences, not properties
How hospitality and resort design principles apply to short-term rentals
The difference between designing for resale and designing for occupancy
How to evaluate a property through the lens of guest experience
Why memorable stays generate stronger reviews, referrals, and repeat bookings
Ways to enhance outdoor living, gathering spaces, and destination-specific amenities
How thoughtful design decisions can directly impact revenue and profitability
Rachel and Justin also share real-world examples of rental properties that successfully balance privacy, community, convenience, and destination-driven experiences. From lake properties with built-in recreation to family-friendly gathering spaces and luxury accommodations that rival resort experiences, they demonstrate how intentional design creates a competitive advantage.
Because today’s travelers aren’t just looking for a place to sleep.
They’re looking for a place to remember.
👉 Follow Return On Design for more conversations on how design, investing, and strategy come together to create high-performing assets and unforgettable experiences.