Your Backyard Is an Asset — Why Outdoor Living Is Driving Home Value

For years, the focus in real estate was simple: more bedrooms, more square footage, more value.

Today, buyers are looking for something different.

They want spaces that support their lifestyle, create memorable experiences, and extend the way they live beyond the walls of the home.

In this episode of Return On Design, Rachel Niederhofer and Justin explore why outdoor living has become one of the most overlooked opportunities in residential design and real estate investing. From backyard entertaining to wellness-focused spaces and experiential design, they explain why your renovation strategy shouldn't stop at the back door.

Whether you're renovating your forever home, building a new construction property, or investing in a flip or short-term rental, this conversation will help you rethink how exterior spaces contribute to both emotional appeal and financial return.

In this episode, you'll learn:

Why outdoor living has become a major driver of buyer demand

How experiential design extends beyond the interior of the home

Why bigger houses don't always create greater value

The costly mistake many homeowners make by enclosing outdoor living spaces

How patios, fire pits, pergolas, and gathering spaces create stronger ROI than many cosmetic upgrades

What investors should evaluate before spending money on landscaping or exterior renovations

How to create memorable outdoor spaces without overspending

Why thoughtful exterior design helps properties stand out in today's market

Rachel and Justin also share real renovation examples where adding square footage actually reduced a property's value by eliminating functional outdoor living. They discuss how today's buyers are prioritizing connection, wellness, entertaining, and flexible spaces that support everyday life, and why investors who recognize this shift are positioning themselves ahead of the market.

Because the most valuable homes don't just maximize what's inside the walls.

They create experiences that begin the moment you step outside.

👉 Follow Return On Design for more conversations that help you combine strategic design, smart investing, and intentional living to create spaces that deliver lasting return.