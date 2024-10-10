PIE with Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal

Slice of Pie with Jackson White

Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal are dropping a special Slice of Pie episode with the charming, Jackson White! He'll be answering YOUR fan questions about his career, growing up in Hollywood (with his famous 'rents, yes, Katey Sagal is his mom) and what's next for him. Plus, he'll chat about the Hulu hit TV series, Tell Me Lies. Don't forget to follow @jacksonwhite on Instagram! Heads up: He does spill some Season 2 spoilers, so watch out for those around the 31-minute mark.