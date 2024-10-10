PIE with Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal

In today's episode of Slice of Pie, Katey and Kurt answer your fan questions and give away some exclusive PIE merchandise to the best questions. Happy New Year, and thank you for being a part of our Pie family!
52:52
Slice of Pie: Half-Sack's Fate, SOA's Wardrobe Choices, and One Piece
In this week's Slice of Pie, Kurt and Katey are answering your fan questions! Kurt takes a deep dive into the fate of Sons of Anarchy character Half-Sack, while Katey chats about The Conners, and One Piece, her new Netflix series—plus much more! If you’ve got a question for Kurt or Katey, drop it in the comments below, email us at [email protected], or leave a voicemail at speakpipe.com/piepodcast.
Get your Pie Podcast swag at https://piepodcast.myshopify.com/
53:33
Chocolate Peanut Butter & Earl Grey Tea Pie with the Good Mythical Morning Team
In this episode of Pie, Kurt and Katey sit down with Rhett and Link from Good Mythical Morning for an in-depth conversation about what makes their dynamic work. The episode dives into their unique chemistry, exploring the behind-the-scenes aspects of their successful partnership. If you're a fan of their work, this episode offers an insightful look into their personalities and the magic that makes Good Mythical Morning so beloved. It’s definitely a must-watch for fans of Rhett, Link, and the show!
1:22:18
Cherry Pie with Shawn Ryan
This week on PIE, Kurt's mentor, Shawn Ryan—known for The Shield, Night Agent, and SWAT—joins us for an exciting conversation. Shawn shares his journey to becoming a writer, offers insights from the The Shield writers' room alongside Kurt, and talks about his family and the upcoming season of The Night Agent. Don’t miss this nostalgic episode where Kurt explains why Shawn is such an influential mentor for him!
1:21:36
Slice of Pie with Jackson White
Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal are dropping a special Slice of Pie episode with the charming, Jackson White! He’ll be answering YOUR fan questions about his career, growing up in Hollywood (with his famous 'rents, yes, Katey Sagal is his mom) and what’s next for him. Plus, he’ll chat about the Hulu hit TV series, Tell Me Lies. Don’t forget to follow @jacksonwhite on Instagram!
Heads up: He does spill some Season 2 spoilers, so watch out for those around the 31-minute mark.
