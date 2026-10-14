Millions along the Gulf Coast are on high alert as Hurricane Isaias gains power and moves closer to land. Isaias is now a Category 2 storm, the first hurricane in the Atlantic basin this year. Forecasters are warning of heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding, storm surge and the possibility of tornadoes. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy

Hurricane Isaias has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane as it heads toward the Gulf Coast. Residents are rushing to prepare for the storm, which is packing winds up to 120 mph and is expected to make landfall Friday night. Amna Nawaz speaks with Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, for more. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy

Everyone wants to keep a sharp mind as they age, especially as dementia cases continue to rise. Now, a growing body of evidence suggests almost half of the key risks for cognitive decline can be prevented or delayed. Horizons moderator William Brangham explores the emerging science that can help protect against dementia with Dr. Jonathan Rosand of the Global Brain Care Coalition. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy

For many Arizona voters, the top concern heading into the midterms isn't inflation, immigration or education. It's water. With the state gripped by prolonged drought, candidates are facing growing questions about how to secure its water future. Stephanie Sy reports for our series, Tipping Point. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy

Record high temperatures this year forced European wine producers to harvest grapes much earlier than usual. French wineries fear it will lead to the worst season in 30 years. But Nordic newcomers to the world of wine are toasting what they believe will be a vintage harvest, thanks, in no small part, to climate change. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports from Sweden. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy

About PBS News Hour - Science

About PBS News Hour - Science

About PBS News Hour - Science