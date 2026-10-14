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PBS News Hour - Science

PBS News
Science
PBS News Hour - Science
Latest episode

247 episodes

  • PBS News Hour - Science

    Climate change gives Swedish winemakers an unexpected boost

    10/13/2026 | 7 mins.
    Record high temperatures this year forced European wine producers to harvest grapes much earlier than usual. French wineries fear it will lead to the worst season in 30 years. But Nordic newcomers to the world of wine are toasting what they believe will be a vintage harvest, thanks, in no small part, to climate change. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports from Sweden. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
  • PBS News Hour - Science

    Water access becomes a top election concern for Arizona voters

    10/12/2026 | 4 mins.
    For many Arizona voters, the top concern heading into the midterms isn't inflation, immigration or education. It's water. With the state gripped by prolonged drought, candidates are facing growing questions about how to secure its water future. Stephanie Sy reports for our series, Tipping Point. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
  • PBS News Hour - Science

    Exploring the science of keeping your mind sharp as you age

    10/09/2026
    Everyone wants to keep a sharp mind as they age, especially as dementia cases continue to rise. Now, a growing body of evidence suggests almost half of the key risks for cognitive decline can be prevented or delayed. Horizons moderator William Brangham explores the emerging science that can help protect against dementia with Dr. Jonathan Rosand of the Global Brain Care Coalition. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
  • PBS News Hour - Science

    What to expect as Hurricane Isaias bears down on the Gulf Coast as a major storm

    10/09/2026 | 4 mins.
    Hurricane Isaias has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane as it heads toward the Gulf Coast. Residents are rushing to prepare for the storm, which is packing winds up to 120 mph and is expected to make landfall Friday night. Amna Nawaz speaks with Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, for more. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
  • PBS News Hour - Science

    Gulf Coast prepares for landfall as Hurricane Isaias gains power

    10/08/2026 | 3 mins.
    Millions along the Gulf Coast are on high alert as Hurricane Isaias gains power and moves closer to land. Isaias is now a Category 2 storm, the first hurricane in the Atlantic basin this year. Forecasters are warning of heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding, storm surge and the possibility of tornadoes. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
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About PBS News Hour - Science
Listen to PBS News Hour science reporting published every Wednesday by 9 p.m. Featuring reports from Miles O'Brien, Nsikan Akpan and the rest of our science crew, we take on topics ranging from the future of 3-D printing to power of placebo drugs. Is this not what you're looking for? Don't miss our other podcasts for our full shows, individual segments, Brooks and Capehart, Brief but Spectacular, Politics Monday and more. Find them in iTunes or in your favorite podcasting app. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
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