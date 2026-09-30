Relevant studies mentioned:

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/2774113 - melanoma



https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/2790089 (free version: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8943625/) - Keratinocyte carcinoma (aka Non-melanoma skin cancer)



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10896812/ — The evolution of human skin coloration



https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s43630-026-00940-x — Blindspot: how sun exposure guidelines have ignored the health of individuals with skin of color



https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1096/fj.201701472R - Research on the protective role of melanin in black skin against UV DNA damage

Dr. Adewole Adamson is a board-certified dermatologist and health services researcher at UT Austin’s Dell Medical School. He has co-authored systematic reviews examining UV exposure and skin cancer in people of color. I asked him to come on because his findings challenge something I’ve been told my entire life: that everybody needs sunscreen to prevent skin cancer.

UV radiation damages DNA, and its connection to skin cancer is well established in white populations. But Dr. Adamson explains that studies looking for a connection between UV exposure and melanoma in Black people largely haven’t found one. His review of other common skin cancers found no studies directly examining that question in Black populations. So why are we giving everyone the same cancer-prevention message?

We talked about melanin, the different types of skin cancer, why sunscreen wouldn’t have prevented Bob Marley’s melanoma, and the questions around vitamin D. We also discussed sunscreen’s uses for sunburn and other skin damage, and why later cancer diagnoses demand attention to healthcare access and recognition of disease on darker skin.

For me, this is also a conversation about Black people being marginalized in medicine. When the evidence differs but the advice stays the same, whose health are we actually accounting for?

Hosted by Dr. Dakotah Tyler.

Lead with curiosity.