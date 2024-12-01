Powered by RND
Sky Tour Astronomy Podcast

American Astronomical Society
Discover the night sky with Sky & Telescope’s J. Kelly Beatty
  December Podcast: Jupiter Leads the Way
    It's going to be a fun month for planet-watching, and you can count on the month's Sky Tour episode to tell you where and when to catch the five "wandering stars" that you can see by eye. Even better, this month fetures what is arguably the best meteor show of the year.
    --------  
    11:03
  November Podcast: Cassiopeia & Company
    November's night skies feature a cluster of prominent constellations led by a celestial queen. Our guided audio tour tells you how to identify them, along with tips for spotting all five bright planets and three meteor showers.
    --------  
    11:01
  October Podcast: The Moon's Waxing and Waning
    Come along on a guided tour of the stars and planets that you'll see overhead during October. Ponder the Moon's whereabouts; spot four planets and a fast-moving comet, and watch for meteors shed by Halley's Comet.
    --------  
  September Podcast: Exploring Vega's Neighborhood
    Use this month's Sky Tour podcast to check out a very special Harvest Moon, track down all five bright planets, explore some lesser-known constellations, and bounce around the Summer Triangle. It's a great introduction to the late-summer sky, all in a friendly, informative narration that's suitable for the whole family.
    --------  
  August Podcast: Nova Watch in the Northern Crown
    Let's go on a night-sky tour of the stars and planets that you'll see overhead during August. Find a good seat for some great "shooting stars," watch Saturn climb in the eastern sky in early evening, check out the summer's brightest stars, and start looking for a once-in-your-lifetime star blast.
    --------  

Sky Tour Astronomy Podcast

Discover the night sky with Sky & Telescope’s J. Kelly Beatty
