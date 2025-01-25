Powered by RND
Weird & Dead

Amy Atwater and Meaghan Wetherell
A podcast about evolution's most embarrassing and bizarre stories as told by two very gossipy paleontologists.
ScienceEarth Sciences

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • Bonus Episode: Chameleons
    Thanks for an excellent first year! Here’s a bonus episode where Amy demonstrates she’s learned more about Chameleons since we started (kinda). Images are on weirdanddead.com CW: Cursing
    --------  
    28:22
  • Bonus Episode: Rugose Corals
    Meaghan loses her mind about how gross rugose corals are. Try evolving something that doesn’t involve genetically manipulating your babies, you lonely jellyfish-emulating losers. CW: cursing. Gagging noises.
    --------  
    26:58
  • Dino Sex
    It may not have happened in lakes but it certainly did happen – so how? Let’s dive into fossilized cloacas, theoretical genitals, and the impracticalities of sexing a dinosaur. CW: sexual content, genitalia, brief discussions of nonconsensual sex between animals, Nanotyrannus, making fun of old white men
    --------  
    56:03
  • Fossil Frenemies
    From friends to enemies to roommates (to lovers??), we discuss classic examples of animals found fossilized together, how that happens, and how some of the interpretations are… a stretch. CW: Animal death, dead babies, lubed holes, incest, cursing
    --------  
    54:45
  • The Burgess Shale
    500 some million years ago the world was full of ‘abnormal shrimp’ and ‘blunt feet’ and other animals that defy comprehensible definitions. In this episode we talk all about the mind-boggling biology and bizarre geology of the Cambrian. CW: Drug references, cursing, dead animals, cavalier jokes at the expense of white men, dick jokes
    --------  
    49:07

About Weird & Dead

A podcast about evolution's most embarrassing and bizarre stories as told by two very gossipy paleontologists. Amy and Meaghan happily dish the details on everything from fossilized dinosaur butts to the secret drama behind naming new species. Time for the hottest tea from prehistory!
