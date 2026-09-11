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The Washington Sun Cast

NOTUS
GovernmentNews
The Washington Sun Cast
Latest episode

44 episodes

  • The Washington Sun Cast

    Going Deep on MAGA Inc., Data Centers and Our New Name

    09/09/2026 | 25 mins.
    Welcome all of you to The Washington Sun Cast, formerly On NOTUS! Today, managing editor Kate Nocera chats with reporter Igor Bobic about our name change. Then, Igor is joined by congressional reporters Al Weaver and Avani Kalra for a deep dive on President Trump’s new ads in battleground states and how data centers are shaping midterm races.

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  • The Washington Sun Cast

    Abdul El-Sayed’s Apology Wasn’t to ‘Score Political Points’

    09/02/2026 | 27 mins.
    Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed could determine the fate of the upper chamber. He sat down with NOTUS’ Alex Roarty to explain his recent apology, his campaign against Republican nominee Mike Rogers and Michigan football.

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  • The Washington Sun Cast

    The Battle For Control of the House of Representatives

    08/26/2026 | 23 mins.
    Election Day is only a few short weeks away, and we have a special look at the fight for control of the House of Representatives. Reporters Oriana Gonzalez, Reese Gorman, and Kadia Goba spent some time talking to top leaders and candidates and share their reporting on how each party is making their pitch.

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  • The Washington Sun Cast

    Gaming Out November’s Senate Map

    08/19/2026 | 22 mins.
    NOTUS congressional reporter Oriana González is joined by her colleagues Igor Bobic and Lissandra Villa de Petrzelka to talk about how the Senate map could shake out in November, plus new NOTUS reporting on why “body people” are essential to making the Capitol work.

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  • The Washington Sun Cast

    Sen. Jeff Merkley: Congress Must Stop Trump’s ‘Strongman’ Ambitions

    08/12/2026 | 32 mins.
    Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) sits down with NOTUS’ Igor Bobic to talk about his “For Our Republic Act,” a ten-point plan aimed at limiting the executive power he says President Trump is abusing. Merkley also discusses his views on divides inside the Democratic Party and his priorities if he becomes Budget Committee Chairman next year.
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About The Washington Sun Cast
Hosted by The Washington Sun reporters who walk the halls of Capitol Hill every day, each episode of Sun Cast explores the major policy fights in Washington and features interviews with newsmakers behind the headlines.
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