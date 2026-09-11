Election Day is only a few short weeks away, and we have a special look at the fight for control of the House of Representatives. Reporters Oriana Gonzalez, Reese Gorman, and Kadia Goba spent some time talking to top leaders and candidates and share their reporting on how each party is making their pitch.



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