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12 episodes
- Have you ever changed yourself just to be accepted? 🥹💗
Maybe you’ve hidden parts of your personality, ignored what you wanted, or become someone you’re not just to keep people around.
But babe, when did being loved start costing you yourself?
In this episode of No Boys Allowed, we’re talking about identity, people’s opinions, and the scary possibility that you’ve been so busy being who everyone wants you to be that you’ve forgotten who you really are.
🎙️ Grab your headphones, babe. It’s time for a little self-reflection. 💋
- It’s been a while, babe. 💋
No Boys Allowed is officially back, and honestly… I have a lot to say.
So much has changed since the last time I sat behind this microphone. I’ve changed, my friendships have changed, my plans have changed, and the way I see life has changed too.
But one thing hasn’t changed: I still believe in creating a space where girls can learn, grow, heal, laugh, and have the conversations nobody really teaches us how to have.
In this episode, we’re catching up, talking about what happened during the break, what I’ve learned, and what you can expect from this new era of No Boys Allowed.
I’m still learning too, but I’ve picked up a few lessons along the way—and I’m bringing them with me.
Welcome back, babe. Season 2 starts here. 🎙️💋
No judgment. No pretending. Just us.
- One wrong move and the whole world’s watching. In today’s episode, we break down the Ibom Air saga — was it about setting standards or serving shame? Let’s unpack what went wrong, what went too far, and why public call-outs hit differently in the age of social media.
- Silent battles don’t make you weak. They make you brave.
This one’s for the girls who show up even when they’re not okay.
If you’ve been smiling through pain, overthinking in silence, or just surviving in quiet — this soft Monday reminder is for you.
💌 New episode every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.
DMs are always open for topic requests or your own girl-talk dilemmas.
- This one is raw. And if you’ve ever blamed yourself after freezing up, if you’ve ever stayed silent and hated yourself after — please listen.
You’re not crazy. You’re not dramatic. You were scared, and your body did what it had to do.
We’re talking about what happens after the “vibe” turns weird.
This is part two of our conversation on consent and boundaries — but it’s deeper, louder, and a little more angry.
You deserve to be respected the first time.
Tap in. Let’s talk.
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About No Boys Allowed 💋✨
No Boys Allowed 💋 is your unfiltered safe space for real girl talk—raw, soft, bold, and honest. Hosted by Neetah,this is where we unpack everything from nudes, heartbreaks, and emotional detachment to healing, self-worth, and reclaiming our voice. Every week, we talk about the things girls whisper in group chats—but louder. If you’ve ever felt too much, said too little, or wanted a place where it’s okay to be soft and savage—this is for you. Soft girls, wild girls, angry girls, healing girls… come sit with us. 🎧 New episodes every week. No boys allowed—literally.Podcast website
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