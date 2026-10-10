It’s been a while, babe. 💋

No Boys Allowed is officially back, and honestly… I have a lot to say.

So much has changed since the last time I sat behind this microphone. I’ve changed, my friendships have changed, my plans have changed, and the way I see life has changed too.

But one thing hasn’t changed: I still believe in creating a space where girls can learn, grow, heal, laugh, and have the conversations nobody really teaches us how to have.

In this episode, we’re catching up, talking about what happened during the break, what I’ve learned, and what you can expect from this new era of No Boys Allowed.

I’m still learning too, but I’ve picked up a few lessons along the way—and I’m bringing them with me.

Welcome back, babe. Season 2 starts here. 🎙️💋

No judgment. No pretending. Just us.