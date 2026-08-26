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Let's explore the world of dog's senses. Which ones are stronger than ours and which ones are weaker? Why do dogs eat trash? Find out in this episode.

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Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.

Picture and other music from Pixabay.

Sound effects from freesound.org.