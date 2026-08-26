Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
208 episodes
- https://www.patreon.com/c/natureandscience4kids
Let's answer some questions from listeners. How are bubbles formed? What is the science of tears? How do people get poison ivy?
Visit www.moosejawmatt.com and https://www.patreon.com/natureandscience4kids.
Find Moosejaw Matt on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.
Picture and other music from Pixabay.
Sound effects from freesound.org.
- https://www.patreon.com/c/natureandscience4kids
Moosejaw Matt was turned into a woolly mammoth! Will he be eaten by a saber-toothed tiger or does he have a trick up his sleeve?
Visit www.moosejawmatt.com and https://www.patreon.com/natureandscience4kids.
Find Moosejaw Matt on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.
Picture and other music from Pixabay.
Sound effects from freesound.org.
- https://www.patreon.com/c/natureandscience4kids
Let's explore the world of dog's senses. Which ones are stronger than ours and which ones are weaker? Why do dogs eat trash? Find out in this episode.
Visit www.moosejawmatt.com and https://www.patreon.com/natureandscience4kids.
Find Moosejaw Matt on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.
Picture and other music from Pixabay.
Sound effects from freesound.org.
- https://www.patreon.com/c/natureandscience4kids
Explore the deep sea with Moosejaw Matt, but be aware of the large creature lurking in the depths.
Visit www.moosejawmatt.com and https://www.patreon.com/natureandscience4kids.
Find Moosejaw Matt on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.
Picture and other music from Pixabay.
Sound effects from freesound.org.
- https://www.patreon.com/c/natureandscience4kids
Moosejaw Matt walks through an animal nursery looking for some cute animals, but he's in for an unpleasant surprise. What could it be?
Visit www.moosejawmatt.com and https://www.patreon.com/natureandscience4kids.
Find Moosejaw Matt on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.
Picture and other music from Pixabay.
Sound effects from freesound.org.
More Kids & Family podcasts
- The Zooquarium PodcastArts, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Life Sciences, Pets & Animals, Science, Visual Arts
- Story PiratesComedy, Education, Kids & Family
- Wow in the WorldEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Focus on the Family with Jim DalyKids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Greeking Out from National Geographic KidsKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Always HereKids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture
- The Whinypaluza PodcastKids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Good Inside with Dr. BeckyEducation, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Grimm, Grimmer, GrimmestKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Brains On! Science podcast for kidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
- Andy Cohen’s Daddy Diaries PodcastKids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian: Science Fiction for KidsArts, Fiction, Kids & Family, Performing Arts, Stories for Kids
- Lively Lewis StoriesKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Always HereKids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture
- For Crying Out LoudComedy, Kids & Family, Society & Culture
- The Baffling Behavior Show {Parenting after Trauma}Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The PedsDocTalk Podcast: Child Health, Development & Parenting—From a Pediatrician MomHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Medicine, Parenting
- Noodle Loaf - Music Education Podcast for KidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Dad’s Bedtime StoriesFiction, Kids & Family, Parenting, Stories for Kids
- LOL Storytime - Stories for KidsComedy Fiction, Education for Kids, Fiction, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Flusterclux With Lynn Lyons: For Parents Who WorryEducation, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting, Self-Improvement
- Koala Tots: Bedtime Stories for Kids & ToddlersKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- The Ugly Truth of DivorceCourses, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Society & Culture
- No One Told UsKids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture
- Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Storynory - Audio Stories For KidsEducation, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Rebel GirlsKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Earth RangersEarth Sciences, Education, Education for Kids, Fiction, Kids & Family, Natural Sciences, Pets & Animals, Science
- Snuggle: Kids bedtime storiesKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- UnspookableEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar CoachEducation, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting, Self-Improvement
- Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast With Jessie WareHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Parenting
- The Who Was? PodcastHistory, Kids & Family
About Nature and Science 4 Kids
Nature and Science for Kids produces engaging stories and facts about nature and science from a Christian perspective, so kids of all ages can explore their world one episode at a time.Podcast website
Listen to Nature and Science 4 Kids, The Zooquarium Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Nature and Science 4 Kids
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Nature and Science 4 Kids: Podcasts in Family