Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsKids & FamilyNature and Science 4 Kids
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Nature and Science 4 Kids
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Nature and Science 4 Kids

Moosejaw Matt
Kids & Family
Nature and Science 4 Kids
Latest episode

208 episodes

  • Nature and Science 4 Kids

    How Are Bubbles Formed?

    08/24/2026 | 8 mins.
    https://www.patreon.com/c/natureandscience4kids

    Let's answer some questions from listeners. How are bubbles formed? What is the science of tears? How do people get poison ivy? 
    Visit www.moosejawmatt.com and https://www.patreon.com/natureandscience4kids.
    Find Moosejaw Matt on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
    Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.
    Picture and other music from Pixabay.
    Sound effects from freesound.org.
  • Nature and Science 4 Kids

    Saber-Toothed Tiger

    08/09/2026 | 9 mins.
    https://www.patreon.com/c/natureandscience4kids

    Moosejaw Matt was turned into a woolly mammoth! Will he be eaten by a saber-toothed tiger or does he have a trick up his sleeve?
    Visit www.moosejawmatt.com and https://www.patreon.com/natureandscience4kids.
    Find Moosejaw Matt on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
    Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.
    Picture and other music from Pixabay.
    Sound effects from freesound.org.
  • Nature and Science 4 Kids

    Dog Senses

    07/19/2026 | 11 mins.
    https://www.patreon.com/c/natureandscience4kids

    Let's explore the world of dog's senses. Which ones are stronger than ours and which ones are weaker? Why do dogs eat trash? Find out in this episode. 
    Visit www.moosejawmatt.com and https://www.patreon.com/natureandscience4kids.
    Find Moosejaw Matt on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
    Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.
    Picture and other music from Pixabay.
    Sound effects from freesound.org.
  • Nature and Science 4 Kids

    Deep Sea Exploration

    07/13/2026 | 10 mins.
    https://www.patreon.com/c/natureandscience4kids

    Explore the deep sea with Moosejaw Matt, but be aware of the large creature lurking in the depths. 
    Visit www.moosejawmatt.com and https://www.patreon.com/natureandscience4kids.
    Find Moosejaw Matt on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
    Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.
    Picture and other music from Pixabay.
    Sound effects from freesound.org.
  • Nature and Science 4 Kids

    Cute Animals

    06/29/2026 | 12 mins.
    https://www.patreon.com/c/natureandscience4kids

    Moosejaw Matt walks through an animal nursery looking for some cute animals, but he's in for an unpleasant surprise. What could it be?
    Visit www.moosejawmatt.com and https://www.patreon.com/natureandscience4kids.
    Find Moosejaw Matt on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
    Theme music by Villatic Music & SunnyVibesAudio from Pixabay.
    Picture and other music from Pixabay.
    Sound effects from freesound.org.
More Kids & Family podcasts
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
About Nature and Science 4 Kids
Nature and Science for Kids produces engaging stories and facts about nature and science from a Christian perspective, so kids of all ages can explore their world one episode at a time.
Podcast website
Kids & Family

Listen to Nature and Science 4 Kids, The Zooquarium Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Nature and Science 4 Kids: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.15.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/29/2026 - 5:06:47 PM
A company fromMADSACK