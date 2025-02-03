Advice for Newlyweds: What Every Catholic Woman Should Know About Sex with Bridget Busacker, Part 1
Intimacy Insights for Brides-to-Be and Newlyweds: Expert Advice from Bridget BusackerIn this episode, I interview my lovely friend Bridget Busacker, founder of Managing Your Fertility, to chat about what we would tell newlywed or engaged women about sex and marriage. Join us as we imagine taking a bride-to-be out for coffee and consider what we would tell her about the importance of communication, the essential role of foreplay, handling discomfort, and why it's so important a couple work together to make it a mutually enjoyable experience. We share stories and practical tips to help build a joyful and connected intimate life. 00:00 Introduction to Bridget Busacker and Her Mission00:45 Discussing the Newlywed Intimacy Blueprint Course01:40 Advice for a Soon-to-be Married Woman03:31 Practical Tips for Intimacy and Foreplay15:00 Importance of Communication in Marriage19:36 Addressing Pain and Discomfort During Intercourse25:20 The Significance of Mutual Pleasure26:24 Conclusion and Final ThoughtsLinks:Enhancing Intimacy Guide for Engaged and Married Catholic Women: 9 Skills for Body, Mind, and Spirit, by Sarah BartelThe Newlywed Intimacy Blueprint by Bridget Busacker Managing Your Fertility.com, your one-stop shop for Fertility Awareness Resources for Women and Couples Find Bridget on Facebook: www.facebook.com/managingyourfertilityConnect with Bridget on Instagram: www.instagram.com/managingyourfertility
How I Got Started Helping Catholic Wives with Sex, with Ellen Holloway
Ellen Holloway interviews host Sarah Bartel about how she got started helping Catholic married women improve their sex lives. She also interviews Sarah about her My Delight course for Catholic women. They talk about what happens inside the course and who the course is for. 👉 DOWNLOAD THE FREE GUIDE:Enhancing Marital Intimacy: 9 Skills for Mind, Body, and SpiritOr you can get your name on the My Delight waitlist to hear about when the next class of My Delight will be offered!My Delight WaitlistRegistration for Spring 2025 opens Feb 10-13, 2025!
Ladies, have you been wondering what is allowed for Catholic married couples in the bedroom? Do you want to know how can you make it better when you come together with your husband? Are you seeking help in creating a happy, healthy, holy life of marital intimacy that is mutually satisfying and delightful? Do you want to know more about what it means to care for our unique, God-designed sexuality as women so that we thrive? Join in these honest, woman-to-woman conversations hosted by Sarah Bartel, moral theologian and Catholic sex + marriage coach. "Sexuality... concerns the innermost being of the human person as such." -Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2361"Sexuality is a source of joy and pleasure: The Creator himself ... established that in the genitive function, spouses should experience pleasure and enjoyment of body and spirit. Therefore, the spouses do nothing evil in seeking this pleasure and enjoyment." Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2362