Advice for Newlyweds: What Every Catholic Woman Should Know About Sex with Bridget Busacker, Part 1

Intimacy Insights for Brides-to-Be and Newlyweds: Expert Advice from Bridget BusackerIn this episode, I interview my lovely friend Bridget Busacker, founder of Managing Your Fertility, to chat about what we would tell newlywed or engaged women about sex and marriage. Join us as we imagine taking a bride-to-be out for coffee and consider what we would tell her about the importance of communication, the essential role of foreplay, handling discomfort, and why it's so important a couple work together to make it a mutually enjoyable experience. We share stories and practical tips to help build a joyful and connected intimate life. 00:00 Introduction to Bridget Busacker and Her Mission00:45 Discussing the Newlywed Intimacy Blueprint Course01:40 Advice for a Soon-to-be Married Woman03:31 Practical Tips for Intimacy and Foreplay15:00 Importance of Communication in Marriage19:36 Addressing Pain and Discomfort During Intercourse25:20 The Significance of Mutual Pleasure26:24 Conclusion and Final ThoughtsLinks:Enhancing Intimacy Guide for Engaged and Married Catholic Women: 9 Skills for Body, Mind, and Spirit, by Sarah BartelThe Newlywed Intimacy Blueprint by Bridget Busacker Managing Your Fertility.com, your one-stop shop for Fertility Awareness Resources for Women and Couples Find Bridget on Facebook: www.facebook.com/managingyourfertilityConnect with Bridget on Instagram: www.instagram.com/managingyourfertility