Aviation Week Network
The aviation aftermarket is a complicated, fragmented, global business. Listen in as Aviation Week’s MRO editors explore the ins and outs of the industry.
  • The Era Of 787 Heavy Maintenance Begins
    As D checks on older Boeing 787s ramp up, the first all-composite widebody's characteristics make it a unique proposition for MRO shops. Listen in to hear from Aviation Week's forecaster Daniel Williams and Guy Norris, who has covered the 787 program since its inception, as they discuss the airframe and break down the engine situation with host James Pozzi. Find out more about Aero-Engines Americas and secure your place here
    --------  
    21:57
  • What We Learned At MRO Australasia
    Listen in as Aviation Week's James Pozzi and Dan Williams share insights they gleaned from MRO Australasia 2024 with executive editor Lee Ann Shay. 
    --------  
    22:23
  • Inside The CFM Leap MRO Network Ramp-Up
    As the CFM Leap family of engines approaches 4,000 in-service engines, a figure forecasted to double by 2030, Aviation Week editors James Pozzi, Thierry Dubois and Lee Ann Shay discuss how the network is ramping up and how repair developments are pacing. Is it quick enough? What are Safran and GE doing differently than with the CFM56 support program?
    --------  
    15:53
  • Live From MRO Europe 2024
    Editors discuss insights on artificial intelligence, supply chain, capacity growth and sustainability from the GoLive! Theater at MRO Europe 2024 in Barcelona.
    --------  
    21:53
  • How To Eliminate Unapproved Parts In Aviation
    The Aviation Supply Chain Integrity Coalition recommended 13 actions to prevent unapproved parts from getting installed on aircraft. Robert Sumwalt, the coalition’s co-chair, talks with Aviation Week’s Lee Ann Shay about priorities for the industry and feedback since the report's release. 
    --------  
    9:45

