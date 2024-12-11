The Era Of 787 Heavy Maintenance Begins

As D checks on older Boeing 787s ramp up, the first all-composite widebody's characteristics make it a unique proposition for MRO shops. Listen in to hear from Aviation Week's forecaster Daniel Williams and Guy Norris, who has covered the 787 program since its inception, as they discuss the airframe and break down the engine situation with host James Pozzi.