Madonna is keeping MLVC busy! We discuss her week in Paris at the YSL show, after parties with Charli XCX and Arca, the premiere of Read My Lips on streaming, the reveal of M and Kylie Minogue performing a skit on Graham Norton's show and M's 11th appearance on the cover of Interview Magazine with an amazing interview with her and Mel Ottenberg and photos by Nadia Lee Cohen, with her character Dee Dee.



This episode of MLVC is sponsored by Coffeeville Company. Order your coffee & tea needs at their site: https://www.coffeevilleco.com/ (U.S. shipping only).



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