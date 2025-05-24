Introducing - Mates Under Fire

This Australian bush fire season has been unprecedented. In this podcast you will hear harrowing accounts of survival and the incredible acts of bravery and kindness which are helping the town of Malua Bay in southern New South Wales on the path to recovery. A new episode is released every Friday afternoon, search Mates Under Fire and follow or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.