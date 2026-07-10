Married to the Music with Hanley Riggs

This week on Married to the Music, Hanley sits down with Natalie Marlowe, real estate agent, content creator, new mom to twin boys Case and Huck, and wife of country artist Dylan Marlowe. Natalie shares the story of growing up in Statesboro, Georgia, meeting Dylan at a party where Luke Combs and Brett Young were performing long before either of them knew what the future would hold, and navigating years of long distance while Dylan chased his country music dreams in Nashville. The two talk about building careers side by side, the importance of faith throughout every season of life, and the unexpected twists that come with following your own path.

Natalie also opens up about the emotional journey of trying to start a family, the surprise of finding out she was expecting twins, and what life has looked like since welcoming Case and Huck into the world. From small-town roots and hilarious dating stories to motherhood, marriage, touring life, and finding joy in the waiting seasons, this conversation is full of heart, honesty, laughter, and the kind of real-life moments that make Married to the Music so special. You're not going to want to miss this one.

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Married to the Music is where the spotlight fades and the real story begins. It is honest, heartfelt conversations with the husbands and wives behind today’s country stars, the ones living this life every single day. This is where you get to know your favorite artists on a deeper level through the people who know them best.

From building careers to raising families while tour buses roll out, it is an inside look at what life really feels like beyond the stage and who these artists are when they are home. But even more importantly, it creates space for the partners who do not always get the mic. These are the stories you do not hear on stage, and they matter just as much.

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