Loading Dock Talks with Chef Preeti Mistry

Cottage Pie with Jacqui Sinclair

In this episode, Preeti engages in a flavorful discussion with British Jamaican chef, food journalist, and friend, Jacqui Sinclair, also known as the Juicy Chef. They first discuss the recipe Jacqui shared with them, which is Lorna's Cottage Pie, originally made by Jacqui's mother. The recipe is a combination of Jamaican flavors with the British classic. Jumping off from there they delve into the history of Jamaica and the influence its colonial past has had on its cuisine. Jacqui shares personal stories, including growing up black in Brighton, England, her family's influence on her cooking and love for Jamaican cuisine, her professional journey from diplomacy to culinary arts, and the creation of Nyam and Trod, a food and travel movement emphasizing Caribbean flavors. The episode also touches on Jacqui's role in promoting Jamaican food culture through Kingston Kitchen and addresses broader themes like the impact of colonialism on food, global culinary influences, and the importance of cultural preservation and representation in the culinary world.For more from Jacqui: Her InstagramHer YouTube Channel Subscribe to Preeti's Substack to get behind-the-scenes content, to cook the recipes, and to get extended versions of the interviews. Loading Dock Talks is produced by Preeti Mistry and Copper & Heat.