Loading Dock Talks with Chef Preeti Mistry

In this episode, Chef Preeti Mistry talks with Chef Tu David Phu live on the podcast stage at the first-ever Cookbook Fest in Napa, California. Tu is the author of the forthcoming cookbook 'Memory of Taste,' that is a "tribute to the enduring spirit of my matriarchs, the rich heritage of Vietnamese cuisine, food insecurity, and the stories that food can tell." In this podcast, Tu and Preeti discuss Tu's upbringing in Oakland, the profound influence of his mother, and the deep connection between food and memory. Tu shares the stories behind his mother's banana bread pudding recipe, the impact of food insecurity on his life, and his efforts in advocating for universal school meals. They also delve into the meanings of authenticity in cooking, cultural appropriation, and sustainability within the food industry. For more from Tu: Order his book!His InstagramHis websiteHis documentary, Bloodline
Subscribe to Preeti's Substack to get behind-the-scenes content, to cook the recipes, and to get extended versions of the interviews. Loading Dock Talks is produced by Preeti Mistry and Copper & Heat.
Baby Back Ribs with Deborah VanTrece
In this episode, Chef Preeti talks with Chef Debra VanTrece about her recipe for Baby Back Ribs with Sweet Tea BBQ Sauce. Chef Deborah shares her family's rich barbecue traditions and roots in Kansas City and how they influenced the development of her rib recipe (including the potentially controversial addition of sweet tea). Deborah recounts her pivot from a flight attendant to a chef and the prevalence of racism and sexism as she worked her way up in catering. They delve into the meaning of soul food and the importance of blending global inspirations into cooking, specifically in a world where "fusion" is used frequently. More about them: Deborah's WebsiteDeborah's InstagramHer Restaurants: Oreatha's at the Point | Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours
Barbacoa with Norma Listman & Saqib Keval
In this episode, Preeti talks with Chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval, the duo behind Masala y Maíz and Marigold in Mexico City. The chefs share their unique culinary backgrounds and the melding of their heritages — Mexican, South Asian, and East African — into their cuisine. They discuss the process behind their lamb barbacoa recipe, a melding of Norma's Mexican family tradition with Saqib's South Asian flavors and spices. The discussion also explores the significance of maintaining cultural integrity while innovating with traditional recipes, avoiding the pitfalls of fusion for the sake of novelty. They also discuss the broader responsibilities of chefs in society, touching on labor rights in the restaurant industry, creating a supportive work culture, and the importance of political engagement through food. More about them: Norma's WebsiteSaqib's WebsiteTheir restaurants Masala y Maiz | Marigold
Cottage Pie with Jacqui Sinclair
In this episode, Preeti engages in a flavorful discussion with British Jamaican chef, food journalist, and friend, Jacqui Sinclair, also known as the Juicy Chef. They first discuss the recipe Jacqui shared with them, which is Lorna's Cottage Pie, originally made by Jacqui's mother. The recipe is a combination of Jamaican flavors with the British classic. Jumping off from there they delve into the history of Jamaica and the influence its colonial past has had on its cuisine. Jacqui shares personal stories, including growing up black in Brighton, England, her family's influence on her cooking and love for Jamaican cuisine, her professional journey from diplomacy to culinary arts, and the creation of Nyam and Trod, a food and travel movement emphasizing Caribbean flavors. The episode also touches on Jacqui's role in promoting Jamaican food culture through Kingston Kitchen and addresses broader themes like the impact of colonialism on food, global culinary influences, and the importance of cultural preservation and representation in the culinary world.For more from Jacqui: Her InstagramHer YouTube Channel
Cream Pie with Telly Justice
In this episode, Preeti dives into the heart of food's nostalgic power with guest Telly Justice, chef and owner of HAGS in New York City. The conversation centers around Telly's family's old-fashioned cream pie recipe—a simple, yet emotionally charged dish that ties back to her German-American heritage and childhood memories. Telly's journey from a non-culinary family background to receiving the 2023 New York Young Chef Award by Michelin highlights the melange of personal and professional experiences shaping her approach to food. Through the lens of queerness and community, Telly and Preeti explore how food serves not just as sustenance, but as a medium for self-expression, healing, and connection. They touch upon the challenges and joys of operating a queer-inclusive restaurant that aims to celebrate identity and belonging, all while navigating the competitive landscape of New York City's culinary scene.For more from Telly:More about HAGSHAGS Instagram
