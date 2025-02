Who Arted: Weekly Art History for All Ages

Mark Rothko | The Seagram Murals

Mark Rothko is one of the most famous painters of the Abstract Expressionist movement. While many look at his paintings as simple rectangles of various colors, he sought to express much deeper ideas and emotions in the most simple and direct way possible. He meticulously layered washes of oil paint to achieve deep, rich colors on massive canvases that overwhelm the viewer. The Seagram Murals were initially commissioned for an upscale restaurant in the building designed by Mies van der Rohe, but after eating there and seeing the space, Rothko returned the money and kept his paintings in storage because he felt the patrons would not understand and appreciate his work.