Who Arted: Weekly Art History for All Ages

Mark Rothko is one of the most famous painters of the Abstract Expressionist movement. While many look at his paintings as simple rectangles of various colors, he sought to express much deeper ideas and emotions in the most simple and direct way possible. He meticulously layered washes of oil paint to achieve deep, rich colors on massive canvases that overwhelm the viewer. The Seagram Murals were initially commissioned for an upscale restaurant in the building designed by Mies van der Rohe, but after eating there and seeing the space, Rothko returned the money and kept his paintings in storage because he felt the patrons would not understand and appreciate his work.
Arts Madness 2025
Season 11 is all about my Arts Madness Tournament. Once again, I hope you will weigh in on your favorite artists/artworks as we go from 64 down to 1. For this year’s tournament, I put 32 works from the AP Art History list in one bracket, and on the other side, I have 32 artists/works from my personal “Salon des Refusés” that were not included in the curriculum. Voting for Round 1 will begin Monday, February 24. In the meantime, learn about all the different artists/artworks. I will be posting daily mini episodes for 64 days (mostly encore presentations with some updates and new episodes most Mondays).
18:45
Paul Van Hoeydonck | Fallen Astronaut
"Fallen Astronaut" is a 3.5-inch aluminum sculpture created by Belgian artist Paul van Hoeydonck and placed on the moon in 1971 by astronaut David Scott to commemorate fallen astronauts and cosmonauts. The sculpture, depicting a stylized human figure, was secretly brought aboard Apollo 15 and has remained on the moon since. While Van Hoeydonck intended to sell replicas, NASA's policy against commercial exploitation prevented this. This artwork, while not the first in space, represents a significant artistic and cultural achievement, symbolizing humanity's exploration of space and honoring those who lost their lives in the pursuit. Van Hoeydonck's artistic career was marked by experimentation and innovation, with the "Fallen Astronaut" reflecting his minimalist aesthetic and fascination with space and technology.
17:48
Victor Vasarely and Op Art
Victor Vasarely was a Hungarian-French artist known for his innovative style and contributions to the Op Art movement. One of Vasarely's most famous works is "Zebra," created in 1937. This painting showcases his ability to create optical illusions through the use of black and white stripes. When viewed from a distance, the stripes appear to vibrate and create a sense of movement. This technique, known as the "Vasarely effect," became a hallmark of his style. The Zebra painting is considered to be the first Op Art painting.
11:53
Charuvi Agrawal | 26,000 Bells of Hanuman
Charuvi Agrawal made a name for herself with a stunning computer-animated film about Hanuman. In 2014, she grabbed more headlines as she created a record-setting 25-foot tall monumental work comprised of 26,000 bells.
9:44
Alma Thomas | Resurrection
Alma Woodsey Thomas was an African American artist who lived from 1891 to 1978. Her family moved from Columbus, Georgia to Washington, DC in 1907 to escape segregation and seek better opportunities. Thomas graduated from Howard University with a degree in art and later received a Master's in Art from Columbia University. Although she worked as a teacher for many years, she continued to pursue art and eventually became known for her abstract works characterized by mosaic-like splashes of color. Thomas found inspiration in nature and focused on expressing beauty and happiness through her art. Despite facing challenges as a Black woman, she achieved recognition and success, including a solo show at the Whitney Museum of American Art in 1972.
Who Arted is art history and art education for everyone. While most art history podcasts focus on the traditional "fine art" we see in museums around the world, Who ARTed celebrates art in all of its forms and in terms anyone can understand. Each episode tells the story of a different artist and artwork including the traditional big names like Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol along with lesser-known artists working in such diverse media as video game design, dance, the culinary arts, and more. Who Arted is written and produced by an art teacher with the goal of creating a classroom resource that makes art history fun and accessible to everyone. Whether you are cramming for your AP Art History exam, trying to learn a few facts so you can sound smart at fashionable dinner parties, or just looking to hear something with a more positive tone, we’ve got you covered with episodes every Monday and Friday.