Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
96 episodes
- Announcing changes at Jung in the World, beginning with Season 6. In this episode, host Patricia Martin shares the story behind where we’re going and what’s ahead this fall. Same in-depth discussions on psyche, society, and Jung. Same great minds, deep analysis, but a new home. If you are already subscribed to the Jung in […]
The post Jung in the World has Big News appeared first on C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago.
Jung in the World | Synchronicity at the Deathbed: Jung and Meaning at the End of Life with Daniel Ross07/22/2026 | 47 mins.Carl Jung called it “an acausal connecting principle” — but for Dan Ross, a Jungian analyst working in hospice care, synchronicity isn’t just theoretical. In this episode, Dan reveals what thirty years of end-of-life work taught him about Jung’s most misappropriated theory, its roots in Jung’s relationship with physicist Wolfgang Pauli, and why studying synchronicity […]
The post Jung in the World | Synchronicity at the Deathbed: Jung and Meaning at the End of Life with Daniel Ross appeared first on C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago.
- Judith Herman is widely known as a defining voice in trauma psychiatry for more than fifty years. Her work bridges the personal and the political, framing trauma as not only an individual experience, but a public health and human rights issue. In this interview with host Patricia Martin, Judith Herman tells the story of how […]
The post Jung in the World | Judith Herman, M.D. on Trauma and What Remains appeared first on C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago.
- Judith Herman is widely known as a defining voice in trauma psychiatry for more than fifty years. Her work bridges the personal and the political, framing trauma as not only an individual experience, but a public health and human rights issue. In this interview with host Patricia Martin, Judith Herman tells the story of how […]
The post Jung in the World | Judith Herman, M.D. on Trauma and What Remains appeared first on C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago.
Jung in the World | Traumatic Narcissism, Cult Survival, and Reclaiming Dignity with Daniel Shaw, LCSW03/24/2026 | 45 mins.Psychotherapist Daniel Shaw survived a decade in a cult — then spent 30 years helping victims of traumatic narcissism heal. He talks with host Patricia Martin about the mechanics of subjugation, why “no contact” isn’t always the answer, and how reclaiming dignity supports recovery. Keywords: Narcissism, narcissistic trauma, cult, psychology, recovery Daniel Shaw, LCSW, is […]
The post Jung in the World | Traumatic Narcissism, Cult Survival, and Reclaiming Dignity with Daniel Shaw, LCSW appeared first on C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago.
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- The Ultimate Human with Gary BreckaHealth & Wellness
- We're Out of TimeHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- On Purpose with Jay ShettyBusiness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Biohack-itAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleepFiction, Health & Wellness
- Extend Podcast with Darshan Shah, MDHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- The Chalene Show | Pop Culture, Women's Health, & FitnessEducation, Entertainment News, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, News, Nutrition, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- This Jungian Life PodcastHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Best of YouHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Ghost of a Podcast: Astrology & Advice with Jessica LanyadooHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Dr. Tyna ShowAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- SleepyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- 8 Hour Sleep MusicAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- The EMPWR PodcastHealth & Wellness
- It's Not About the AlcoholEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- DR. GUNDRY PODCAST: GUT HEALTH, WEIGHT LOSS, AND NUTRITIONHealth & Wellness, Nutrition
- Relocalizing Health with Dave ChaseBusiness, Health & Wellness, Management, Medicine, Non-Profit, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- Therapy for Black GirlsHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Pillow TalksHealth & Wellness, Sexuality
- Dr. Berg’s Healthy Keto and Intermittent Fasting PodcastHealth & Wellness
- Everyday Longevity CollectiveFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Sexuality
- Holly Randall UnfilteredFitness, Health & Wellness, Relationships, Sexuality, Society & Culture
- UnF*ck Your Brain: Feminist Self-Help for EveryoneEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Philosophy, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Medicine with MeaningAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- The Metabolic RebellionFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- Guided Sleep Meditation & Sleep Hypnosis from Sleep CoveHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Peptide of The WeekHealth & Wellness
About Jung in the World
Patricia Martin, cultural analyst, interviews intellectuals, authors, and psychologists about individual and collective psychological processes.Podcast website
Listen to Jung in the World, The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Jung in the World
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Jung in the World: Podcasts in Family