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Jung in the World

Patricia Martin
Health & WellnessMental Health
Jung in the World
Latest episode

96 episodes

  • Jung in the World

    Jung in the World has Big News

    09/09/2026 | 4 mins.
    Announcing changes at Jung in the World, beginning with Season 6. In this episode, host Patricia Martin shares the story behind where we’re going and what’s ahead this fall. Same in-depth discussions on psyche, society, and Jung. Same great minds, deep analysis, but a new home. If you are already subscribed to the Jung in […]

    The post Jung in the World has Big News appeared first on C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago.
  • Jung in the World

    Jung in the World | Synchronicity at the Deathbed: Jung and Meaning at the End of Life with Daniel Ross

    07/22/2026 | 47 mins.
    Carl Jung called it “an acausal connecting principle” — but for Dan Ross, a Jungian analyst working in hospice care, synchronicity isn’t just theoretical. In this episode, Dan reveals what thirty years of end-of-life work taught him about Jung’s most misappropriated theory, its roots in Jung’s relationship with physicist Wolfgang Pauli, and why studying synchronicity […]

    The post Jung in the World | Synchronicity at the Deathbed: Jung and Meaning at the End of Life with Daniel Ross appeared first on C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago.
  • Jung in the World

    Jung in the World | Judith Herman, M.D. on Trauma and What Remains

    05/25/2026 | 40 mins.
    Judith Herman is widely known as a defining voice in trauma psychiatry for more than fifty years. Her work bridges the personal and the political, framing trauma as not only an individual experience, but a public health and human rights issue. In this interview with host Patricia Martin, Judith Herman tells the story of how […]

    The post Jung in the World | Judith Herman, M.D. on Trauma and What Remains appeared first on C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago.
  • Jung in the World

    Jung in the World | Judith Herman, M.D. on Trauma and What Remains

    05/25/2026 | 40 mins.
    Judith Herman is widely known as a defining voice in trauma psychiatry for more than fifty years. Her work bridges the personal and the political, framing trauma as not only an individual experience, but a public health and human rights issue. In this interview with host Patricia Martin, Judith Herman tells the story of how […]

    The post Jung in the World | Judith Herman, M.D. on Trauma and What Remains appeared first on C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago.
  • Jung in the World

    Jung in the World | Traumatic Narcissism, Cult Survival, and Reclaiming Dignity with Daniel Shaw, LCSW

    03/24/2026 | 45 mins.
    Psychotherapist Daniel Shaw survived a decade in a cult — then spent 30 years helping victims of traumatic narcissism heal. He talks with host Patricia Martin about the mechanics of subjugation, why “no contact” isn’t always the answer, and how reclaiming dignity supports recovery. Keywords: Narcissism, narcissistic trauma, cult, psychology, recovery Daniel Shaw, LCSW, is […]

    The post Jung in the World | Traumatic Narcissism, Cult Survival, and Reclaiming Dignity with Daniel Shaw, LCSW appeared first on C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago.
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About Jung in the World
Patricia Martin, cultural analyst, interviews intellectuals, authors, and psychologists about individual and collective psychological processes.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMental HealthPhilosophyScienceSocial SciencesSociety & Culture

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