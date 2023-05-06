Welcome to Jerry Gogosian's new weekly Art World podcast hosted by Jerry and art market analyst, Matt Capasso
Through conversations and interviews with industr... More
Episode 28 - The Great Gadsby
In this episode, Jerry & Matt discuss Henry Gunderson’s solo presentation at Perrotin Gallery, the Lisa Schiff affair has a juicy update, and finally the Brooklyn Art Museum’s summer blockbuster “Pablo-matic” by Hannah Gadsby and the latest discourse around feminist cringe culture. Buckle up! It’s Spargel season.
Follow us on social media: @jerrygogosian / @mattcapasso
Become a premium subscriber: www.gogosian.com
About the podcast: www.artsmackpodcast.com
Send us questions and topic requests at [email protected]
6/11/2023
1:08:15
Episod 27 - You Betcha
In episode 27, Matt & Jerry travel to America’s Midwest to eat hot dish, learn a new dialect of American English, and explore true “stealth wealth” i.e. hundreds and hundreds of miles of farmland. They also pivot over to a conversation of upcoming Art Basel (Basel) as Jerry prepares to make the annual pilgrimage. And finally, they discuss the recent Sotheby’s acquisition of the Met Breuer building. “For heaven sake’s you’re darn right you’re gonna love it. Oh yeah, you betcha.”
6/5/2023
56:52
Episode 26 - F-ing The Deal
On this episode, Matt & Jerry lament the perfect ending to the perfect prestige television series “Succession,” (JUMP TO 26:25 TO SKIP SPOILERS), speculate further on the The Lisa Schiff Affair, and break down the new US Supreme Court ruling against Andy Warhol. Appropriation, whhhaaaat? Put your tin foil hats on and brace yourself, this is going to be a good one.
5/29/2023
1:21:24
Episode 25 - Chardy Party
In this episode, Matt & Jerry wrap up Frieze week, the soft auction results, and continue to delve into the nebulas of the Lisa Schiff saga. Thanks to our sponsor NY State public records for making this episode a real “Chardy Party.” Pour yourself a glass of Sancerre while we spill the tea. Buckle up. As always this is going to be a good one.
For Jerry’s upcoming report, head over to Gogosian.com
Blake Gopnik's Article on the Andy Warhol Supreme Court Decision
5/21/2023
1:14:51
Episode 24 - Know That I Love You
Jerry recaps her time at the world's premiere art fair, TEFAF. She discusses her oyster-filled adventures and what social faux pas Jim from the Office committed during the event. Matt breaks down the auction results at Christie's. Then the pair unpack the unfolding art legal drama - The Lisa Schiff Affair.
RSVP to the Ethereal Femmes Ball here
Through conversations and interviews with industry movers, we'll tackle the latest art world headlines and their cross-overs into pop culture, politics, financial markets, and more.
Join us as we verbally attempt to disentangle this wild, wild world. Available on iTunes, Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcast.