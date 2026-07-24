Predator In Plain Sight: Exposing Tom Girardi

Tom Girardi, former legal titan and estranged husband of Erika Jayne, faces a gripping trial for defrauding clients. Chris Hansen and legal advocate Kimberly Archie delve into court updates, with firsthand insights from Girardi’s victims like Joe Ruigomez and Judy Selberg. Despite claims of diminished capacity, Girardi remains actively involved in his defense. The episode scrutinizes Girardi’s dubious practices, fraudulent wire transfers, and attempts by his daughter to disrupt proceedings. With more victim testimonies and potential explosive moments ahead, the unfolding drama continues. Featuring Kimberly Archie’s firsthand courthouse observations, this episode unveils the layers of Girardi’s alleged crimes. Hosted by Chris Hansen Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound Production by Garner Creative Concepts Executive Producer Hurrdat Media Contributors: David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast Brandon Lowrey, Investigative journalist for Law360 Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family Girardi victims: Danny Barnes Josie Hernandez Kathy Ruigomez This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel! https://tracking.truthfinder.com/?a=1553&oc=27&c=271&s1=tomgirardi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Chris Hansen and Kimberly Archie delve into day five of Tom Girardi’s high-profile trial. Key testimonies from victims, including Erica Saldana, reveal gut-wrenching losses and alleged misappropriations by Girardi’s firm. The courtroom drama intensifies with IRS agent Ryan Roberson’s audit findings and testimonies from Girardi’s former colleagues, shedding light on the financial intricacies and alleged deceit. Kimberly discusses the role of influential figures and banks in Girardi’s prolonged misconduct and previews upcoming defense strategies. Join Hansen and Archie for an inside look at a trial that’s captivating the nation. Hosted by Chris Hansen Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound Production by Garner Creative Concepts Executive Producer Hurrdat Media Contributors: David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast Brandon Lowrey, Investigative journalist for Law360 Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family Girardi victims: Danny Barnes Josie Hernandez Kathy Ruigomez This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel! https://tracking.truthfinder.com/?a=1553&oc=27&c=271&s1=tomgirardi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Chris Hansen delves into the scandalous actions of Tom Girardi, labeled as possibly the worst financial predator he’s ever investigated. Joined by legal expert Kimberly Archie and social media personality Kiki Monique, the trio discusses revealing testimonies including aneurologist’s take on Girardi’s competency and insights from IRS agent Ryan Roberson. The conversation explores Girardi’s lavish lifestyle, manipulated client trust funds, and the unraveling courtroom dynamics, making this episode a gripping examination of fraud and deception. Tune in to understand why this trial is pivotal in exposing systemic corruption. Hosted by Chris Hansen Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound Production by Garner Creative Concepts Executive Producer Hurrdat Media Contributors: David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast Brandon Lowrey, Investigative journalist for Law360 Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family Girardi victims: Danny Barnes Josie Hernandez Kathy Ruigomez This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel! https://tracking.truthfinder.com/?a=1553&oc=27&c=271&s1=tomgirardi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Chris Hansen and Kimberly Archie dissect Tom Girardi’s surprising decision to testify in his fraud trial. Joined by former client Nancy Marston, they explore the dramatic courtroom moments, Girardi’s alleged dementia, and his claims of innocence. They delve into pivotal testimonies, including those of victims and legal experts, and scrutinize Girardi’s performance on the stand. As closing arguments approach, the trio anticipates the jury’s deliberation. Guest insights bring a personal touch to this unraveling legal saga. Special guests: Nancy Marston and Kimberly Archie. Hosted by Chris Hansen Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound Production by Garner Creative Concepts Executive Producer Hurrdat Media Contributors: David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast Brandon Lowrey, Investigative journalist for Law360 Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family Girardi victims: Danny Barnes Josie Hernandez Kathy Ruigomez This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel! https://tracking.truthfinder.com/?a=1553&oc=27&c=271&s1=tomgirardi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Former legal titan Tom Girardi faces a lifetime in prison as Chris Hansen and Kimberly Archie unpack his conviction. Delve into Girardi’s fraudulent schemes, the system’s failures, and the pain inflicted on victims like Josie Hernandez and Danny Barnes. Hear firsthand accounts of Girardi’s manipulation, the victims’ post-trial reflections, and theunmasking of this ‘devil in disguise’. Despite the verdict, questions loom about Girardi’s hidden assets and the complicity of others. Listen in as Hansen and Archie explore if justice will finally serve those wronged by Girardi’s decades-long deceit. Hosted by Chris Hansen Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound Production by Garner Creative Concepts Executive Producer Hurrdat Media Contributors: David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast Brandon Lowrey, Investigative journalist for Law360 Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family Girardi victims: Danny Barnes Josie Hernandez Kathy Ruigomez This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel! https://tracking.truthfinder.com/?a=1553&oc=27&c=271&s1=tomgirardi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Predator In Plain Sight: Exposing Tom Girardi

About Predator In Plain Sight: Exposing Tom Girardi

About Predator In Plain Sight: Exposing Tom Girardi