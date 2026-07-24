Predator In Plain Sight: Exposing Tom Girardi

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9 episodes
- Former legal titan Tom Girardi faces a lifetime in prison as Chris Hansen and Kimberly Archie unpack his conviction. Delve into Girardi’s fraudulent schemes, the system’s failures, and the pain inflicted on victims like Josie Hernandez and Danny Barnes. Hear firsthand accounts of Girardi’s manipulation, the victims’ post-trial reflections, and theunmasking of this ‘devil in disguise’. Despite the verdict, questions loom about Girardi’s hidden assets and the complicity of others. Listen in as Hansen and Archie explore if justice will finally serve those wronged by Girardi’s decades-long deceit.
Hosted by Chris Hansen
Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate
Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner
Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound
Production by Garner Creative Concepts
Executive Producer Hurrdat Media
Contributors:
David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast
Brandon Lowrey, Investigative journalist for Law360
Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter
Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family
Girardi victims:
Danny Barnes
Josie Hernandez
Kathy Ruigomez
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
https://tracking.truthfinder.com/?a=1553&oc=27&c=271&s1=tomgirardi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Chris Hansen and Kimberly Archie dissect Tom Girardi’s surprising decision to testify in his fraud trial. Joined by former client Nancy Marston, they explore the dramatic courtroom moments, Girardi’s alleged dementia, and his claims of innocence. They delve into pivotal testimonies, including those of victims and legal experts, and scrutinize Girardi’s performance on the stand. As closing arguments approach, the trio anticipates the jury’s deliberation. Guest insights bring a personal touch to this unraveling legal saga. Special guests: Nancy Marston and Kimberly Archie.
Hosted by Chris Hansen
Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate
Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner
Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound
Production by Garner Creative Concepts
Executive Producer Hurrdat Media
Contributors:
David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast
Brandon Lowrey, Investigative journalist for Law360
Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter
Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family
Girardi victims:
Danny Barnes
Josie Hernandez
Kathy Ruigomez
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
https://tracking.truthfinder.com/?a=1553&oc=27&c=271&s1=tomgirardi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Chris Hansen delves into the scandalous actions of Tom Girardi, labeled as possibly the worst financial predator he’s ever investigated. Joined by legal expert Kimberly Archie and social media personality Kiki Monique, the trio discusses revealing testimonies including aneurologist’s take on Girardi’s competency and insights from IRS agent Ryan Roberson. The conversation explores Girardi’s lavish lifestyle, manipulated client trust funds, and the unraveling courtroom dynamics, making this episode a gripping examination of fraud and deception. Tune in to understand why this trial is pivotal in exposing systemic corruption.
Hosted by Chris Hansen
Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate
Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner
Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound
Production by Garner Creative Concepts
Executive Producer Hurrdat Media
Contributors:
David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast
Brandon Lowrey, Investigative journalist for Law360
Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter
Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family
Girardi victims:
Danny Barnes
Josie Hernandez
Kathy Ruigomez
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
https://tracking.truthfinder.com/?a=1553&oc=27&c=271&s1=tomgirardi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Chris Hansen and Kimberly Archie delve into day five of Tom Girardi’s high-profile trial. Key testimonies from victims, including Erica Saldana, reveal gut-wrenching losses and alleged misappropriations by Girardi’s firm. The courtroom drama intensifies with IRS agent Ryan Roberson’s audit findings and testimonies from Girardi’s former colleagues, shedding light on the financial intricacies and alleged deceit. Kimberly discusses the role of influential figures and banks in Girardi’s prolonged misconduct and previews upcoming defense strategies. Join Hansen and Archie for an inside look at a trial that’s captivating the nation.
Hosted by Chris Hansen
Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate
Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner
Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound
Production by Garner Creative Concepts
Executive Producer Hurrdat Media
Contributors:
David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast
Brandon Lowrey, Investigative journalist for Law360
Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter
Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family
Girardi victims:
Danny Barnes
Josie Hernandez
Kathy Ruigomez
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
https://tracking.truthfinder.com/?a=1553&oc=27&c=271&s1=tomgirardi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Tom Girardi, former legal titan and estranged husband of Erika Jayne, faces a gripping trial for defrauding clients. Chris Hansen and legal advocate Kimberly Archie delve into court updates, with firsthand insights from Girardi’s victims like Joe Ruigomez and Judy Selberg. Despite claims of diminished capacity, Girardi remains actively involved in his defense. The episode scrutinizes Girardi’s dubious practices, fraudulent wire transfers, and attempts by his daughter to disrupt proceedings. With more victim testimonies and potential explosive moments ahead, the unfolding drama continues. Featuring Kimberly Archie’s firsthand courthouse observations, this episode unveils the layers of Girardi’s alleged crimes.
Hosted by Chris Hansen
Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate
Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner
Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound
Production by Garner Creative Concepts
Executive Producer Hurrdat Media
Contributors:
David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast
Brandon Lowrey, Investigative journalist for Law360
Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter
Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family
Girardi victims:
Danny Barnes
Josie Hernandez
Kathy Ruigomez
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
https://tracking.truthfinder.com/?a=1553&oc=27&c=271&s1=tomgirardi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Predator In Plain Sight: Exposing Tom Girardi
Dive into the gripping three-episode limited series, "Predator in Plain Sight: Exposing Tom Girardi," hosted by Chris Hansen ("Predators I've Caught" & "To Catch A Predator"), and joined by author, litigation consultant, and victims advocate Kimberly Archie. This podcast unravels the shocking rise and fall of Tom Girardi, former husband to reality TV star Erika Jayne, and a once-celebrated attorney whose career was marked by high-profile cases like Erin Brockovich and deep-seated fraudulent activities. Join us as we peel back the layers of deception and explore how Girardi's image as a champion for the underdog crumbled under the weight of his misdeeds. Featuring exclusive insights from investigative reporter Brandon Lowry and social media journalist Kiki Monique, this series delves into Girardi's influential career, scandalous personal relationships, and the impact of his actions on the lives of his clients. Episode Highlights: From Legal Titan to Pariah: Discover Girardi’s illustrious career, his involvement in landmark cases, and the early signs of his fraudulent activities. The Glamorous Facade: Explore Girardi’s marriage to reality TV star Erika Jayne and how their lavish lifestyle masked deeper legal and financial troubles. Victims and Justice: Hear from the victims of Girardi's schemes and understand the profound human cost of his betrayal. "Predator in Plain Sight" promises never before heard stories from insiders, shocking revelations, legal drama, and a high-profile quest for justice. Subscribe now to uncover the truth behind the facade and stay updated with the latest trial developments. Credits: Hosted by Chris Hansen Co-hosted by Kimberly Archie, Girardi victims advocate Written, produced, and directed by Joe Garner Sound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree Sound Production by Garner Creative Concepts Contributors: David Yontef, host of “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast Brandon Lowery, Investigative journalist for Law360 Kiki Monique, Social media journalist & entertainment reporter Alan Forsley, attorney for the Ruigomez family Girardi victims: Danny Barnes Josie Hernandez Kathy Ruigomez This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
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