In November of 2020 Britt and I did a fun interview. I had so many random questions over the years and some I was able to work in to the album interviews, while others I didn't ask. This was fun because the conversation went so many places.



"You can't please everyone, and you shouldn't want to". - Britt Daniel



That is just one of the gems from Britt during this interview.



I got to live a dream and just ask the most random questions. Britt was kind enough to answer them all.



We talked about The Cars, the Doors, Julian Cope, being obsessed with music, a live Spoon album, Spoon B-sides, WEBSITE BONUS TRACKS, Benny joining the band and which Spoon song has "The Wicked Witch" section.

This was just a little time capsule of where we were at the end of 2020. I kind of forgot we did this. It was before live gigs came back, and before the release of Lucifer on the Sofa. Enjoy this one.



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