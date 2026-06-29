Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicI Turn My Podcast On
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
I Turn My Podcast On
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

I Turn My Podcast On

Tyler Darling
Music
I Turn My Podcast On
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • I Turn My Podcast On

    19. Gimme Fiction Part 1 with Britt Daniel

    06/29/2026 | 29 mins.
    I TURN MY PODCAST ON LIVES!

    On this episode we start talking about my favorite Spoon album - Gimme Fiction. Maybe you could tell that from the intro, outro and artwork of the podcast that this is my favorite Spoon album?

    I get personal with how I discovered this album and this band, then I talk with Britt about the album title and sequencing of this album. He then proceeds to tell me which Beatles' songs he permanently deleted from his itunes library. This show is made by fans for fans! Thanks for all your support!

    Follow the show on instagram:
    iturnmypodcaston@instagram.com

    Email the show and tell me about how you got into Gimme Fiction here:
    iturnmypodcaston@gmail.com
  • I Turn My Podcast On

    18. Britt Daniel Answers Random Questions from a Diehard Spoon Fan

    08/24/2025 | 45 mins.
    In November of 2020 Britt and I did a fun interview. I had so many random questions over the years and some I was able to work in to the album interviews, while others I didn't ask. This was fun because the conversation went so many places.

    "You can't please everyone, and you shouldn't want to". - Britt Daniel

    That is just one of the gems from Britt during this interview.

    I got to live a dream and just ask the most random questions. Britt was kind enough to answer them all.

    We talked about The Cars, the Doors, Julian Cope, being obsessed with music, a live Spoon album, Spoon B-sides, WEBSITE BONUS TRACKS, Benny joining the band and which Spoon song has "The Wicked Witch" section.
    This was just a little time capsule of where we were at the end of 2020. I kind of forgot we did this. It was before live gigs came back, and before the release of Lucifer on the Sofa. Enjoy this one.

    Follow the Show:

    iturnmypodcaston@gmail.com
    instagram.com/iturnmypodcaston
  • I Turn My Podcast On

    17. Britt Daniel Interview 02-13-2023

    01/07/2024 | 1h 8 mins.
    This is the closest thing to a live episode you will ever get! I talk with Britt for over an hour about the state of the band after they released two albums in 2022, got back on the road, and got nominated for a grammy!

    Then I asked all your fan submitted questions which was just a ton of fun! Thanks to all the fans who listen, and those who submitted questions!

    Follow the show at instagram.com/iturnmypodcaston

    Email the show at iturnmypodcaston@gmail.com
  • I Turn My Podcast On

    16. Jeff Byrd AKA Hot Pockets Interview

    01/07/2024 | 55 mins.
    We finally chat with Jeff Byrd AKA Hot Pockets! Jeff has been working with Spoon as their live sound engineer for 20 years! He was crucial to the signature Spoon sound that you still hear at a live show. We talk about his start working with them, the dub station, an upcoming Spoon show with a fan picked setlist, "the football" and other great stories!

    Follow the show at instagram.com/iturnmypodcaston

    Email the show at iturnmypodcaston@gmail.com
  • I Turn My Podcast On

    15. Mark Rankin (Producer) Interview

    01/07/2024 | 48 mins.
    An interview with producer Mark Rankin! Mark has won 2 GRAMMY awards and has been nominated for many many more. He has worked with fantastic artists in every genre from Adele to Queens of the Stone Age. We talk about his history with music and all about making Lucifer on the Sofa with SPOON. Enjoy!

    Follow the show at instagram.com/iturnmypodcaston

    Email the show at iturnmypodcaston@gmail.com
More Music podcasts
Trending Music podcasts
About I Turn My Podcast On
This podcast is produced by Tyler Darling. Join me and talk all about the rock band SPOON as well as inspiration for your own creativity! Hours of interviews and music analysis with Britt Daniel of Spoon as well as record label owners, engineers and producers in the music industry.
Podcast website
Music

Listen to I Turn My Podcast On, The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.10.7| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/1/2026 - 3:53:01 PM
A company fromMADSACK