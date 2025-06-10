Episode 77: Caleb & John

Keith Stevens talks with Caleb and John on this episode of I Love That Song. Caleb and John share the story of how they came together in an unusual way, and how their different faith backgrounds help them in making their music. They share about some of their music like “Hallelujah feeling” and working with CAIN on “Somebody Like Me”. Caleb and John also share about what succuss looks like in their life, and how they find meaning in what they do.