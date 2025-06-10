Keith Stevens talks with Jamie MacDonald on this episode of I Love that Song. Jamie shares her powerful testimony, and how she stuck close to God in a difficult time in her life. She shares about how she wrote her song “Desperate” and how she shared a special moment with her mom during health struggles. She also talks about her prison ministry, and how it poured into her life while taking care of her dad in hospice.
--------
31:16
Episode 79: Rhett Walker
Keith Stevens talks with Rhett Walker on this episode of I Love that Song. Rhett Walker shares about some of his music and the story behind it like, “Believer”. He shares about his powerful testimony of becoming a dad at 17 and navigating life at an early age, and how he and his wife came closer to God through a tough season of life. Rhett also shares about what success looks like in his life, and how it’s a little different than most people would define success.
--------
15:08
Episode 78: Colton Dixon
Keith Stevens talks with Colton Dixon on this episode of I Love That Song. Colton shares about a few of his hit songs like, “Up + Up” and “Build a Boat”. He shares what it’s like being a dad to two twin girls, and how he wrote a children’s book called “Build a boat” out of wanting a book kids can read to learn about faith at a young age. He also shares about what he has been learning lately in his life, and about how you can foster more connection in your life.
--------
18:00
Episode 77: Caleb & John
Keith Stevens talks with Caleb and John on this episode of I Love That Song. Caleb and John share the story of how they came together in an unusual way, and how their different faith backgrounds help them in making their music. They share about some of their music like “Hallelujah feeling” and working with CAIN on “Somebody Like Me”. Caleb and John also share about what succuss looks like in their life, and how they find meaning in what they do.
--------
22:49
Episode 76: Josh Baldwin
Keith Stevens talks with Josh Baldwin on this episode of I Love That Song. Josh talks about some of his songs like, “Time and Time Again”, Singing “Evidence” in the Grand Ole Opry, “Stand in your Love”, and some newer songs coming out. He also shares about what God has been teaching him lately in his life.