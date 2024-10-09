On todays episode of IDKMYDE hear how Grace Wisher helped sew the American flag, but somehow history left her out of the spotlight—kind of like that one friend who does all the work, but gets none of the credit. Guess some stars just don’t get recognizedSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3:23
IDKMYDE: America Loves Sayings
America was built on sayings, but some of them don't exactly hold up under pressure. From 'bootstraps' to 'the American Dream,' today's episode of IDKMYDE breaks down the catchy phrases that shaped our history with humor and hard truth.
3:16
IDKMYDE: Eugenics and Elaine Riddick
Today's episode of IDKMYDE introduces, Medical Apartheid: The dark, twisted history of how Black folks—especially women—became science projects without consent, and why we're still fighting to be heard in hospitals today.
2:49
IDKMYDE: Dapper Dan
In todays episode of IDKMYDE, Dapper Dan goes from Harlem's fashion underground to front-row at Gucci shows, proving that if you can't get into the fashion world, just make it yours—and make them beg you to come back. It's a tale of hustle, high fashion, and a whole lot of swag.
3:35
IDKMYDE: Welcome Season 4
Todays episode of IDKMYDE WE'RE BACK for Season 4. A quick catch up on where we've been on this journey and where we're headed this Season
Through a “Mr. Rogers-styled-esque perspective B Daht presents #IDKMYDE (I Didn't Know, Maybe You Didn't Either) Podcast Series. An introspective interpretation of long lost history facts shared in an engaging, and informative way. Layered with originality and equipped with actual historical references and some hard truths, this journey of discovery is filled with comedy and entertainment for all ages to learn and be entertained.