How I AI

Brooke Gramer
TechnologyEducationBusiness
How I AI
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • How an Entrepreneur and Advisor Uses AI
    Welcome back to How I AI! In this episode, I’m joined by Seema Alexander—co-founder and president of Virgent AI, AI strategist, and co-chair of DC Startup Week. We dive deep into what it means to responsibly and intentionally integrate AI across industries and why this is the most innovative moment in history.Seema shares her journey from corporate strategy to AI acceleration, her favorite tools, and how she advises companies on identifying the highest ROI, lowest-effort applications of AI. We talk agents, data, leadership shifts, and the future of how work gets done.Whether you're new to AI or deep in the build phase, this one is packed with insights on how to rethink the way you work—and what's coming next.🎧 Tune in now and get inspired to experiment, restructure, and build with purpose.🔥 Topics We Cover:What “AI acceleration” looks like from the insideHow to restructure your business with intelligent agentsWhy personalization and precision will define the future of every industryThe difference between being AI-powered and actually using it smartlyCreating AI wrappers and agents for internal business functionsShow-and-tell moments that change adoption mindsetsResponsible innovation and the long-term impact of what we buildConnect with Seema & Learn More:Virgent AI: https://www.virgent.aiFollow Seema on Instagram: @seema.alexanderMore about Seema’s work: https://www.seemaalexander.com Tools and Platforms Mentioned:·       ChatGPT Pro·       Cursor·       Gemini·       Replit·       Lovable·       Applaud Recorder ML·       Perplexity·       Descript·       Opus Clips·       RunwayML·       Midjourney·       Sonu·       Hugging Face·       GitHubAffiliate mention:Enjoy dining out? Use my inKind link to get $25 off your next $50+ meal. This is a referral link, and I may receive a small reward if you use it. Claim your $25 here.Want to be featured?Have a cool AI use case or workflow? Contact Brooke or apply to be a guest.Send us a textMore About Brooke: Instagram: @thebrookegram Website: brookex.com LinkedIn: Brooke Gramer Explore: The Collective’s AI Offers More About the Podcast: Instagram: @howiai.podcast Website: howiaipodcast.com
    --------  
    37:02
  • How an AI Attorney Uses AI
    Welcome back to How I AI — the podcast that features real people and use cases of artificial intelligence in action.In this episode, I sit down with Nicolle Lafosse, Tech & AI Attorney. Nicolle is a go-to expert for understanding legal gray areas in emerging tech—and her passion for accessible education has made her a thought leader in the LatAm tech space.  With a TEDx talk under her belt and an upcoming AI software for law firms in the works, Nicolle brings a wealth of insight on AI policy, data privacy, intellectual property, and why most people don’t realize how close they are to a lawsuit.🔍 Whether you're a solo founder, a scaling startup, or just getting into AI tools — this episode is a must-listen for navigating risk and regulation while staying creative.In this episode:What exactly is an “AI attorney” — and why we need themThe biggest legal mistake users make with AI toolsScraping, licensing, and the lawsuits you didn’t hear aboutCopyright updates for AI-generated content (and why 2025 changed everything)How she’s building a litigation prediction AI tool in-houseAI literacy as a global necessityMentioned tools:ChatGPT – Language generation and research assistantClaude – Preferred for legal and long-form processingBuffer – Social media schedulingAI undetecting and humanization tools (unnamed but referenced)Connect with Nicolle Lafosse:LinkedIn: Nicolle LafosseInstagram: @lafosselawLafosse Law | Legal and PixelsTEDx Talk: “AI Mindset in the Legal Practice” – Nicolle Lafosse Affiliate mention:🍽 Enjoy dining out? Use my inKind referral link and get $25 off your next $50+ meal: Claim your $25 here.  This is a referral link, and I may receive a small reward if you use it. Available to new users only.Want to be featured?Have a cool AI use case, workflow, or tool you’re loving? DM me or apply to be a guest at howiaipodcast.com.Send us a textMore About Brooke: Instagram: @thebrookegram Website: brookex.com LinkedIn: Brooke Gramer Explore: The Collective’s AI Offers More About the Podcast: Instagram: @howiai.podcast Website: howiaipodcast.com
    --------  
    43:25
  • How a Creative and Strategist Uses AI
    Welcome back to How I AI — the podcast that features real people, real stories, and real use cases of artificial intelligence in action.This episode features Osiris Santos — a designer, strategist, and creative technologist working at the intersection of enterprise innovation and experimental tech. With nearly two decades of design experience and a career spanning everything from art to surgical robotics, Osiris shares how AI is reshaping his workflow, thinking, and creative output across industries.In this episode:How Osiris transitioned from traditional design to AI-first strategyHis first hands-on AI project in fintech and what changed afterwardOvercoming resistance to tools like Midjourney and embracing AI as a co-creatorSupporting large organizations in navigating AI adoptionWhy newer companies have a strategic edge over legacy institutionsHis evolving tech stack and why he spends nearly $1,000 per month on toolsMentioned tools:Core LLMs: ChatGPT, Claude, GeminiAutomation: Make.com, n8n, ZapierBot builders: Typebot, Agentic workflows, custom GPTsDevelopment stack: OpenAI/Claude APIs, JavaScript, Python, TypeScriptSpotlight: LeadMe.Pro Osiris also shares the story behind his latest venture — LeadMe.Pro — an AI-powered lead generation platform that delivers high-intent leads directly to your inbox, often before they even find you. Built for founders and teams who want to save time and increase conversions without relying on cold outreach or ads.Connect with Osiris:Website: osirissantos.comInstagram: @osirissantosHis Product: leadme.proWhether you’re building solo or scaling a company, this episode offers a practical look into how someone deep in tech is using AI not just to keep up — but to lead.Affiliate mention: Enjoy dining out? Use my inKind link to get $25 off your next $50+ meal. This is a referral link, and I may receive a small reward if you use it. Claim your $25 here.Want to be featured?Have a cool AI use case or workflow? DM Brooke or apply to be a guest via the form at howiaipodcast.com.Send us a textMore About Brooke: Instagram: @thebrookegram Website: brookex.com LinkedIn: Brooke Gramer Explore: The Collective’s AI Offers More About the Podcast: Instagram: @howiai.podcast Website: howiaipodcast.com
    --------  
    34:18
  • How a Digital Frontiersman Uses AI
    Welcome to the very first episode of How I AI. For our premiere episode, I’m joined by futurist, entrepreneur, and tech wizard Jonathan Foltz, co-founder of The Collective AI — the very community that supercharged my own AI journey. Together, we dive into how he’s using AI to streamline operations, amplify creativity, and completely rethink how business gets done.From building custom GPTs and autonomous agents to using AI in health, spirituality, and even songwriting — Jonathan’s approach is both expansive and deeply personal. We talk about his tech stack (spoiler: it’s wild), lessons from early adoption, the shift from SaaS to custom AI, and what it really means to “download your consciousness” into a digital assistant.In this episode, you’ll learn:• Why Jonathan sold his company and went all in on AI • His favorite tools and custom GPTs (you’ll want to take notes) • How AI is replacing (and upgrading) parts of his business operations • Ways we both use AI in our personal lives — from wellness to spirituality • Why emotional intelligence and creativity are your real edge in the age of AI • The future of tech, business models, and what’s coming nextMentioned Tools:Custom GPTs, Team GPTs, Operator, Google AI Studio, Gemini, MidJourney, Sora, Pi.ai, Eleven Labs, Zapier, and more.Connect with Jonathan: @rain.in.the.making on InstagramLearn more about The Collective AI on InstagramMore on the Podcast & Resources:Visit howiaipodcast.com for full show notes, links, and exclusive offers.Affiliate Mention: Enjoy dining out? Use my inKind link to get $25 off your next $50+ meal. This is a referral link, and I may receive a small reward if you use it. Claim your $25 hereSend us a textMore About Brooke: Instagram: @thebrookegram Website: brookex.com LinkedIn: Brooke Gramer Explore: The Collective’s AI Offers More About the Podcast: Instagram: @howiai.podcast Website: howiaipodcast.com
    --------  
    46:20
  • How I AI Podcast Intro
    Send us a textMore About Brooke: Instagram: @thebrookegram Website: brookex.com LinkedIn: Brooke Gramer Explore: The Collective’s AI Offers More About the Podcast: Instagram: @howiai.podcast Website: howiaipodcast.com
    --------  
    1:26

About How I AI

"How I AI" is an interview-style podcast hosted by Brooke Gramer that pulls back the curtain on how everyday individuals are using artificial intelligence tools to transform their personal and professional lives. By sharing real-world stories and practical insights, this podcast demystifies the rise of AI and empowers listeners to integrate these powerful technologies into their own workflows.Each episode dives into the creative, strategic, and innovative ways people are harnessing AI—from automating mundane tasks to scaling businesses, enhancing creativity, or managing personal projects. With a focus on accessibility and relatability, How I AI provides actionable takeaways to help listeners get started or amplify their own AI journey.Every episode concludes with a clear call to action, offering resources such as free trials for popular tools, affiliate links for software memberships, educational AI courses, or insights into technologies to explore further. "How I AI" is more than just a podcast; it’s a gateway to embracing innovation and reimagining what’s possible with AI in everyday life.Connect on Instagram @Howiai.podcast
