Welcome back to How I AI! In this episode, I'm joined by Seema Alexander—co-founder and president of Virgent AI, AI strategist, and co-chair of DC Startup Week. We dive deep into what it means to responsibly and intentionally integrate AI across industries and why this is the most innovative moment in history.Seema shares her journey from corporate strategy to AI acceleration, her favorite tools, and how she advises companies on identifying the highest ROI, lowest-effort applications of AI. We talk agents, data, leadership shifts, and the future of how work gets done.Whether you're new to AI or deep in the build phase, this one is packed with insights on how to rethink the way you work—and what's coming next.🎧 Tune in now and get inspired to experiment, restructure, and build with purpose.🔥 Topics We Cover:What "AI acceleration" looks like from the insideHow to restructure your business with intelligent agentsWhy personalization and precision will define the future of every industryThe difference between being AI-powered and actually using it smartlyCreating AI wrappers and agents for internal business functionsShow-and-tell moments that change adoption mindsetsResponsible innovation and the long-term impact of what we buildConnect with Seema & Learn More:Virgent AI: https://www.virgent.aiFollow Seema on Instagram: @seema.alexanderMore about Seema's work: https://www.seemaalexander.com Tools and Platforms Mentioned:· ChatGPT Pro· Cursor· Gemini· Replit· Lovable· Applaud Recorder ML· Perplexity· Descript· Opus Clips· RunwayML· Midjourney· Sonu· Hugging Face· GitHub