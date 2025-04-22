How a Digital Frontiersman Uses AI
How I AI

Welcome to the very first episode of How I AI. For our premiere episode, I'm joined by futurist, entrepreneur, and tech wizard Jonathan Foltz, co-founder of The Collective AI — the very community that supercharged my own AI journey. Together, we dive into how he's using AI to streamline operations, amplify creativity, and completely rethink how business gets done.From building custom GPTs and autonomous agents to using AI in health, spirituality, and even songwriting — Jonathan's approach is both expansive and deeply personal. We talk about his tech stack (spoiler: it's wild), lessons from early adoption, the shift from SaaS to custom AI, and what it really means to "download your consciousness" into a digital assistant.In this episode, you'll learn:• Why Jonathan sold his company and went all in on AI • His favorite tools and custom GPTs (you'll want to take notes) • How AI is replacing (and upgrading) parts of his business operations • Ways we both use AI in our personal lives — from wellness to spirituality • Why emotional intelligence and creativity are your real edge in the age of AI • The future of tech, business models, and what's coming nextMentioned Tools:Custom GPTs, Team GPTs, Operator, Google AI Studio, Gemini, MidJourney, Sora, Pi.ai, Eleven Labs, Zapier, and more.