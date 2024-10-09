Episode 507 - Talking Everyday Sensors for Every Home with Apollo Automatio

On this week's show: Friend of the show Jimmy Hawkins is in the WSJ, UniFi introduces their new AI Port, Google reportedly cancels the Pixel Tablet 2, and new mmWave presence sensors promise battery-powered operation. We dive deep into everyday home sensors with our special guests from Apollo Automation, discussing their innovative lineup including radar sensors, plant monitors, and their H-1 smart holiday ornament. Plus, we explore the latest in smart blind technology from Sunsa, SwitchBot, and MyiBlinds, share our Pick of the Week, project updates,and so much more!