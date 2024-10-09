On this week's show we take a look at all of the news coming out of CES 2025. AI, Robots, TVs, Matter, Speakers, IoT, and so much more! We also take time for a few mailbag items and find a pick of the week that Gavin can't wait to get his hands on.
Episode 510 - The 10th Annual Technology.fm Fireside Chat
For this year’s Fireside Chat, Adam Justice, Richard Gunther, TJ Huddleston, Gavin Campbell, and Seth Johnson sit down to chat about news and events that happened in 2024 and predictions for next year.
Episode 509 - P1 Envy
On this week's show: The smart home tech landscape continues to evolve with exciting new product launches and integrations. Inovelli introduces its Blue Switch with a humidity sensor for pre-order, while Shelly unveils a new Z-wave Door/Window sensor. Homey expands its capabilities with advanced energy management features and a new dongle and dashboards for European markets. Tomorrow Fridge brings innovation to kitchen tech, Samsung deepens its YouTube Music integration, a Pick of the Week, project updates, and so much more!
Episode 508 - The Great Jersey Mystery Solved!
On this week's show: A MAJOR HomeTech mystery has been solved! The FTC warns that smart gadget manufacturers could face legal consequences for inadequate software support, Ikea introduces adaptive lighting for smart lights, Homey unveils new dashboards, and Meross launches its first Matter-certified smart thermostat, Matter-certified updates from SwitchBot and Level, Home Assistant gets CM5 support for the Yellow CM5, 2024.12 release, project updates, and so much more!
Episode 507 - Talking Everyday Sensors for Every Home with Apollo Automatio
On this week's show: Friend of the show Jimmy Hawkins is in the WSJ, UniFi introduces their new AI Port, Google reportedly cancels the Pixel Tablet 2, and new mmWave presence sensors promise battery-powered operation. We dive deep into everyday home sensors with our special guests from Apollo Automation, discussing their innovative lineup including radar sensors, plant monitors, and their H-1 smart holiday ornament. Plus, we explore the latest in smart blind technology from Sunsa, SwitchBot, and MyiBlinds, share our Pick of the Week, project updates,and so much more!