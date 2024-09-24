Health Hacks with Mark Hyman, M.D.

Don’t Let a Cold Get You Down: Try These Immunity Hacks
Don’t let this cold season knock you down! Dr. Mark Hyman reveals how polyphenol-rich foods, like green tea and citrus, can supercharge your immune system defenses. From gut health to inflammation control, get his top strategies to keep your body resilient and ready to fight off seasonal colds and the flu.
Join the Health Hacks community and follow @healthhackspod on social for exclusive insights, expert advice and the latest in health science.
Which diet really gives you the best shot at optimal health? On Wednesday December 4th, Mark Hyman, MD will answer that question during The Diet Wars, a LIVE digital experience. Joined by Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, they’ll break down the science, debunk the myths, and share their expert perspectives to help you make the best choices for your health. Find out more and get tickets now at https://www.moment.co/markhyman
Please note: The timestamps may vary slightly depending on which listening platform you are using.
0:00 – How Polyphenols Can Boost Your Health
0:59 – “Hormesis” Explained: Small Doses for Big Health Benefits
2:04 – Gut Health & Inflammation: Why Polyphenols Matter
4:13 – The Power of Phytohormesis
5:49 – How Polyphenols Help Your Immune System & Fight Stress
9:44 – Superfoods You’ll Love: Catechins, Quercetin, & More
17:27 – Seasonal Goodies: Propolis, Fresh Produce, & Immune Vitamins
22:01 – Nutrient-Rich Foods & Hydration Tips
22:40 – Everyday Health Hacks: Hydration, Sleep, Exercise & Supplements
39:38 – Easy Tips for Staying Healthy
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
51:10
Your Guide to Menopause: What to Expect and How to Thrive
Hot flashes, mood swings, and sleepless nights—menopause isn’t easy, but it’s manageable if you have the right tools. In this episode, Dr. Mark Hyman breaks down what really happens during menopause, why every experience is unique, and how understanding these changes can be empowering. From diet tweaks to exploring hormone therapies, Dr. Hyman’s practical advice aims to make this transition smoother—helping you stay healthy, informed, and resilient.
Join the Health Hacks community and follow @healthhackspod on social for exclusive insights, expert advice and the latest in health science.
Which diet really gives you the best shot at optimal health? On Wednesday December 4th, Mark Hyman, MD will answer that question during The Diet Wars, a LIVE digital experience. Joined by Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, they’ll break down the science, debunk the myths, and share their expert perspectives to help you make the best choices for your health. Find out more and get tickets now at https://www.moment.co/markhyman
Please note: These timestamps may vary slightly depending on which listening platform you are using.
0:00 - Understanding Menopause and Perimenopause
1:02 - Spotting Symptoms and Taking Charge of Your Health
4:00 - What Really Drives Menopausal Symptoms and Hormone Imbalances
7:06 - Testosterone Changes, Body Shifts, and Health Risks
8:09 - Hormone Replacement Therapy: What You Need to Know
10:44 - Estrogen’s Role in Heart and Brain Health
16:18 - Hormones in Balance: Self-Care and Tailored Therapies
23:15 - Why Lab Tests Matter: A Functional Medicine Approach
27:16 - Navigating Hormones, Adrenal Health, and Metabolism Changes
32:38 - Top Diet Tips: Essential Nutrients and Foods to Avoid
41:02 - Building a Menopause Toolkit: Protein, Hydration, and Stress Tips
49:09 - Thriving Through Menopause
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
59:34
The Truth About Fasting: Separating Fact from Fiction
Fasting: is it a miracle health breakthrough, or just another fad? Dr. Mark Hyman is debunking all the misinformation on fasting’s true effects on your metabolism, muscle, and overall health. You’ll walk away with actionable tips to harness the benefits of fasting safely—no matter where you are in your wellness journey.
Join the Health Hacks community and follow @healthhackspod on social for exclusive insights, expert advice and the latest in health science.
Please note: These timestamps may vary slightly depending on which listening platform you are using.
0:00 – Debunking Fasting Myths: Boost Your Metabolism & Learn Fasting Types
3:35 – Hormones & Health: Surprising Benefits of Fasting
11:40 – Does Fasting Really Cause Muscle Loss?
15:35 – Gut Health & Heart Benefits: Fasting’s Hidden Perks
20:19 – Fasting Dos & Don’ts: Who Should Steer Clear?
21:42 – Immune Boost & Cellular Renewal: The Science of Sirtuins
25:24 – Metabolic Health, Cancer Prevention & Brain Boosting with Fasting
29:34 – The Power of Circadian Rhythm in Your Fasting Routine
31:47 – Your Practical Fasting Guide: Tips for Every Lifestyle
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
46:49
Want Deeper Sleep? Follow These Expert Health Tips
Struggling to fall asleep or stay asleep? In this episode, Dr. Mark Hyman explores the key factors affecting your sleep, from nutrition and blood sugar to stress and blue light. Get expert advice on fixing your sleep routine, boosting melatonin naturally, and creating a healthier nighttime environment. Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to the deep, refreshing sleep your body craves.
Join the Health Hacks community and follow @healthhackspod on social for exclusive insights, expert advice and the latest in health science.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
53:21
Why Boosting Your Vitamin D Could Change Your Life
Struggling with low energy or frequent colds? You might be Vitamin D deficient. In this episode, Dr. Mark Hyman explains why Vitamin D is essential for more than just bone health—it’s your secret weapon against chronic diseases, inflammation, and even the winter blues. Get practical tips on testing, supplements, and sun exposure, and discover how boosting your levels could change your life.
Join the Health Hacks community and follow @healthhackspod on social for exclusive insights, expert advice and the latest in health science.
Please note: The timestamps may vary slightly depending on which listening platform you are using.
0:00 – Why Vitamin D Is a Game-Changer for Your Health
1:16 – How Vitamin D Fights Chronic Diseases and Boosts COVID-19 Defense
3:00 – Vitamin D’s Role in Mood, Memory, and Inflammation
7:21 – Must-Read Books for Deep Diving into Vitamin D
23:13 – Are You Deficient? How to Test Your Vitamin D Levels
24:49 – Top Food Sources, Sun Tips, and Fortification
32:00 – Why Your Location Matters for Vitamin D Absorption
33:45 – Who Needs More Vitamin D? Key Risk Groups and Chronic Conditions
35:31 – Safe Supplementing: What You Need to Know About Doses and Testing
41:13 – Easy Ways to Boost Your Vitamin D Today
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Are you ready to transform your life? Explore the art of living well with Health Hacks, an OpenMind Original powered by PAVE Studios. Mark Hyman, M.D., wellness expert, brings you science-backed facts, breaks down myths and misinformation, and provides you with the tools you need to live a longer, healthier life. Join us every Tuesday for his unique perspectives, including information on the latest health trends and their impact on our well-being.