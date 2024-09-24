Health Hacks with Mark Hyman, M.D.

Don’t Let a Cold Get You Down: Try These Immunity Hacks

Don't let this cold season knock you down! Dr. Mark Hyman reveals how polyphenol-rich foods, like green tea and citrus, can supercharge your immune system defenses. From gut health to inflammation control, get his top strategies to keep your body resilient and ready to fight off seasonal colds and the flu. Please note: The timestamps may vary slightly depending on which listening platform you are using. 0:00 – How Polyphenols Can Boost Your Health 0:59 – "Hormesis" Explained: Small Doses for Big Health Benefits 2:04 – Gut Health & Inflammation: Why Polyphenols Matter 4:13 – The Power of Phytohormesis 5:49 – How Polyphenols Help Your Immune System & Fight Stress 9:44 – Superfoods You'll Love: Catechins, Quercetin, & More 17:27 – Seasonal Goodies: Propolis, Fresh Produce, & Immune Vitamins 22:01 – Nutrient-Rich Foods & Hydration Tips 22:40 – Everyday Health Hacks: Hydration, Sleep, Exercise & Supplements 39:38 – Easy Tips for Staying Healthy